“I am not going to beat around the bush, I even get it with players now and I genuinely don’t care anymore. I am at a point where I don’t care what anyone does or says to me.

“I could be the best person in the world and I still get hate or I could do everything wrong and still get it. I am at a point now where I am like, ‘If you are going to hate me, hate me’.

“It doesn’t matter what I do, I am still going to get hate,” she told the PA news agency.

That is where she feels at home, having opened up about being made to feel uncomfortable among her female opponents and receiving “hate”.

Sherrock is currently participating at the Grand Slam of Darts, a reward for winning the inaugural Women’s Matchplay in July.

The 28-year-old has done more for women’s darts than anyone in recent years after her landmark run to the third round of the 2020 World Championship, but she claims other female players want to see her and fellow leading light Lisa Ashton lose in the women’s series.

SEVEN ON THE SPIN FOR GREAVES! 🏆 Another breath-taking display from Beau Greaves who averages 107.86 to beat Fallon Sherrock 5-3 in the final of PDC Women's Series 19. Special talent. pic.twitter.com/P5EH8zKoYa

“It is mostly the women, I am not welcome with the women much anymore, I learned that last weekend in Wigan. I want to try and better myself so I have more opportunity playing on the PDC side with the men, so hopefully I can perform better and improve.

“I feel what me and Lisa have done for the sport, I don’t think they realise how much we have helped.

“It’s not like they should say thank you, but they genuinely don’t care and they are all against us, they cheer against us and it’s just not a very nice environment.”

She cited an incident in the women’s series at Wigan last weekend, where she was playing rising star Beau Greaves in the final and got annoyed by apparent partisan support for the 18-year-old.

Greaves produced a brilliant 148 checkout to save a leg on her throw at 3-3, at which the room raucously cheered, and after losing her composure Sherrock was broken in the next leg and went on to lose a close final 5-3.

“It should be best of order at these events,” Sherrock added. “Don’t get me wrong, it’s all run perfectly – the PDC run it so well.

“I just remember playing that final against Beau, but that roar after her 148. After the match I walked out and could see everyone barring people that were sat on my table watching and cheering and I just thought, ‘Do you know what, you should support everyone in the room if they play well’.

“I get it all the time, I don’t know why I’m not used to it by now.

“I did let the atmosphere get to me, I should be more professional around it all, I shouldn’t let it get to me, but me and Lisa have done so much, it wasn’t even the end of the game.

“I could understand if it was the end of the game. It was literally all the room.”

Sherrock says the hostility she receives is driving her on.

“It makes me more determined and encourages me to do better because I want to push the game as far as I can and make a good living for me and my little boy and that is the only thing I have in my mindset,” she said.

“I want to raise awareness for women to play in sport and things like that so the more I can do for it then brilliant, but at the moment I am just focused on doing myself and my little boy proud.”

Sherrock holds no grudge against Greaves, who is destined for the top of the women’s game as she has won her last eight tournaments, and would welcome a rivalry.

“Beau is a really good player. She can be as good as she wants to be in herself,” she said. “I don’t know her that well, I will say ‘hi’ to her. Genuinely I think she is a great asset to the sport and she can excel as high as she wants to go.

“I am all up for that because it means that it is not all on me and I am not going to get all of the hate.”

Grand Slam of Darts: Daily Schedule and results

Click for Sky Bet's darts odds

Saturday November 12

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Simon Whitlock 5-2 Mensur Suljovic (B)

Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-4 Martin Schindler (D)

Joe Cullen 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse (C)

Dave Chisnall 3-5 Raymond van Barneveld (A)

Rob Cross 5-2 Adam Gawlas (D)

Danny Noppert 5-4 Christian Perez (B)

Gerwyn Price 5-1 Ted Evetts (A)

Michael Smith 5-3 Lisa Ashton (C)

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Ross Smith 4-5 Luke Woodhouse (G)

Ryan Searle 5-4 Josh Rock (H)

Damon Heta 2-5 Jermaine Wattimena (F)

Nathan Aspinall 4-5 Alan Soutar (E)

Luke Humphries 5-2 Scott Williams (H)

Peter Wright 5-1 Fallon Sherrock (E)

Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Nathan Rafferty (G)

Jonny Clayton 5-0 Leonard Gates (F)

CLICK HERE FOR DAY ONE REVIEW

Sunday November 13

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Lisa Ashton (C)

Martin Schindler 5-3 Adam Gawlas (D)

Mensur Suljovic 5-2 Christian Perez (B)

Dave Chisnall 5-2 Ted Evetts (A)

Danny Noppert 5-2 Simon Whitlock (B)

Rob Cross 3-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode (D)

Gerwyn Price 4-5 Raymond van Barneveld (A)

Michael Smith 5-1 Joe Cullen (C)

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Josh Rock 5-4 Scott Williams (H)

Damon Heta 5-4 Leonard Gates (F)

Ross Smith 5-2 Nathan Rafferty (G)

Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Fallon Sherrock (E)

Jonny Clayton 5-0 Jermaine Wattimena (F)

Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Luke Woodhouse (G)

Peter Wright 5-4 Alan Soutar (E)

Luke Humphries 5-1 Ryan Searle (H)

Monday November 14 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Adam Gawlas

Raymond van Barneveld v Ted Evetts

Simon Whitlock v Christian Perez

Danny Noppert v Mensur Suljovic

Gerwyn Price v Dave Chisnall

Joe Cullen v Lisa Ashton

Michael Smith v Ritchie Edhouse

Rob Cross v Martin Schindler

Tuesday November 15 (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Groups E-H Third Matches

