Simon Whitlock opened his challenge in Group B with a 5-2 success over Mensur Suljovic, landing a handful of 180s and finishing five doubles from 10 attempts.
It was enough to see Whitlock set the early pace although Danny Noppert will be content with sitting second after he survived a missed match dart from PDC Asian Championship winner Christian Perez in the deciding leg, securing a 5-4 win on double 14.
Dirk van Duijvenbode survived a missed match dart from Martin Schindler to claim a 5-4 success a see-saw Group D opener, averaging 103 in a high-quality display.
Van Duijvenbode took out 127 as he led 3-1, only for Schindler to finish 133 as he took three successive legs - but the German missed a chance to claim victory in leg eight before van Duijvenbode landed two 180s in a superb 11-darter to claim the decider.
In the same group, Rob Cross leads the way after he came from two legs down against Czech youngster Adam Gawlas to race to a 5-2 victory, averaging over 100 in the process as he hit legs of 11 and 12 darts amongst five in a row.
Masters champion Joe Cullen finished five doubles from eight attempts in a clinical 5-1 win over debutant Ritchie Edhouse in their opening Group C contest, going top of that section after Michael Smith beat Lisa Ashton 5-3.
Former Grand Slam champion Raymond van Barneveld began his Group A challenge with a 5-3 comeback win over Dave Chisnall, who led 3-2 but was punished for missed doubles as the Dutchman capitalised.
Gerwyn Price leapfrogged van Barneveld at the top of the group after beating Ted Evetts 5-1 but the Dutchman was nevertheless delighted to get off to a winning start and put Chisnall's place in the competition under serious threat.
"I'm really happy with this win," said van Barneveld. "I know what I can do, it means a lot to be here and I still believe and I'll keep on fighting."
Price meanwhile has his mind locked on revenge.
"I played Raymond a couple of weeks ago and missed doubles which cost me the match, so I know I have to be on my game and hit my doubles," he said. "Today they were, and hopefully they will be tomorrow."
