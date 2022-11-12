It was enough to see Whitlock set the early pace although Danny Noppert will be content with sitting second after he survived a missed match dart from PDC Asian Championship winner Christian Perez in the deciding leg, securing a 5-4 win on double 14.

Dirk van Duijvenbode survived a missed match dart from Martin Schindler to claim a 5-4 success a see-saw Group D opener, averaging 103 in a high-quality display.

Van Duijvenbode took out 127 as he led 3-1, only for Schindler to finish 133 as he took three successive legs - but the German missed a chance to claim victory in leg eight before van Duijvenbode landed two 180s in a superb 11-darter to claim the decider.

In the same group, Rob Cross leads the way after he came from two legs down against Czech youngster Adam Gawlas to race to a 5-2 victory, averaging over 100 in the process as he hit legs of 11 and 12 darts amongst five in a row.

Masters champion Joe Cullen finished five doubles from eight attempts in a clinical 5-1 win over debutant Ritchie Edhouse in their opening Group C contest, going top of that section after Michael Smith beat Lisa Ashton 5-3.

Former Grand Slam champion Raymond van Barneveld began his Group A challenge with a 5-3 comeback win over Dave Chisnall, who led 3-2 but was punished for missed doubles as the Dutchman capitalised.

Gerwyn Price leapfrogged van Barneveld at the top of the group after beating Ted Evetts 5-1 but the Dutchman was nevertheless delighted to get off to a winning start and put Chisnall's place in the competition under serious threat.

"I'm really happy with this win," said van Barneveld. "I know what I can do, it means a lot to be here and I still believe and I'll keep on fighting."

Price meanwhile has his mind locked on revenge.

"I played Raymond a couple of weeks ago and missed doubles which cost me the match, so I know I have to be on my game and hit my doubles," he said. "Today they were, and hopefully they will be tomorrow."

Grand Slam of Darts: Daily Schedule and results

Saturday November 12

Afternoon Session (1pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Simon Whitlock 5-2 Mensur Suljovic (B)

Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-4 Martin Schindler (D)

Joe Cullen 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse (C)

Dave Chisnall 3-5 Raymond van Barneveld (A)

Rob Cross 5-2 Adam Gawlas (D)

Danny Noppert 5-4 Christian Perez (B)

Gerwyn Price 5-1 Ted Evetts (A)

Michael Smith 5-3 Lisa Ashton (C)

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Group Matches (Best of 9 legs)

Ross Smith v Luke Woodhouse (G)

Ryan Searle v Josh Rock (H)

Damon Heta v Jermaine Wattimena (F)

Nathan Aspinall v Alan Soutar (E)

Luke Humphries v Scott Williams (H)

Peter Wright v Fallon Sherrock (E)

Michael van Gerwen v Nathan Rafferty (G)

Jonny Clayton v Leonard Gates (F)

Darts: Related content