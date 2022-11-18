Raymond van Barneveld continued his incredible fairytale run at the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts by coming from 8-3 down to stun Gerwyn Price 16-13 in an unforgettable quarter-final.
Barney had to come through a last-gasp qualifying event just to book his place in Wolverhampton last week following a tough season on tour before defying the odds to top his group with maximum points.
He branded his 5-4 victory over Price in the group stage as one of the "best wins of my career" but with so little recent experience of long format darts in majors, few expected the 55-year-old's revival to last too much longer.
After averaging almost a ton in a thrilling 10-8 triumph over Simon Whitlock in the previous round, he was a huge underdog ahead of his eagerly-anticipated rematch with the defending champion, who had lifted the trophy in each of the three years it's been staged at the Aldersley Leisure Village (2018, 2019, 2021) and won 22 of his 25 matches here.
Anyone letting their heart rule their head were feeling naive when Price stormed into an 8-3 lead with an average well in excess of 100 but seven legs later it was 9-9 when Barney raised the roof with a stunning 157 checkout.
From there he took control and showed no sign of buckling towards the finishing line as he ran out a 16-13 victory that few saw coming.
The 2013 champion, who has now risen to 32 on the Order of Merit and will now be seeded for the World Championship, averaged 99.64 compared to Price's 101.78, hit six of the 17 180s in the match and pinned 45.7% of his doubling in a vintage all-round display.
Earlier, Michael Smith kept alive his hopes of a maiden major title by defeating Joe Cullen 16-15 in a classic quarter-final.
Bully Boy, who has lost three major finals this calendar year including the World Championship back in January to take his tally of runners-up trophies to eight, looked well on course for a place in the last four when opening up an 8-5 lead over his good friend.
The Rockstar, who had previously raised the roof with a 170 checkout to level matters at 4-4, bounced back and defied a barrage of 180s from his opponent to go 13-10 up and although Smith clawed a couple of legs back in succession, he was soon one away from victory at 15-13.
Cullen left himself eight in the next leg but never got the chance to seal victory as Smith took out 70 with his last dart in hand at double 20 before forcing a decider with a stunning 11-darter.
The St Helens ace pulled away with four 100+ visits to leave 76, only for Cullen to throw a timely maximum to bring his score down to 64 and pile on the pressure.
Smith held his nerve to pin tops with his last dart in hand to seal a spot in the Grand Slam semi-finals for the second year in a row.
More to follow...
