Barney had to come through a last-gasp qualifying event just to book his place in Wolverhampton last week following a tough season on tour before defying the odds to top his group with maximum points.

He branded his 5-4 victory over Price in the group stage as one of the "best wins of my career" but with so little recent experience of long format darts in majors, few expected the 55-year-old's revival to last too much longer.

After averaging almost a ton in a thrilling 10-8 triumph over Simon Whitlock in the previous round, he was a huge underdog ahead of his eagerly-anticipated rematch with the defending champion, who had lifted the trophy in each of the three years it's been staged at the Aldersley Leisure Village (2018, 2019, 2021) and won 22 of his 25 matches here.

Anyone letting their heart rule their head were feeling naive when Price stormed into an 8-3 lead with an average well in excess of 100 but seven legs later it was 9-9 when Barney raised the roof with a stunning 157 checkout.

From there he took control and showed no sign of buckling towards the finishing line as he ran out a 16-13 victory that few saw coming.

The 2013 champion, who has now risen to 32 on the Order of Merit and will now be seeded for the World Championship, averaged 99.64 compared to Price's 101.78, hit six of the 17 180s in the match and pinned 45.7% of his doubling in a vintage all-round display.