It was actually not that long ago - the 2019 Players Championship Finals to be precise - and one month later he'd retire from darts at the age of 52 following a first-round exit to Darin Young at the World Championship.

The legendary Dutchman had become frustrated about not being able to compete for the top prizes anymore and the stressful, tiring battle for ranking points in order to qualify for the majors.

Explaining his decision to retire back then, he told Sporting Life: "Being the peoples' champion is great but you can't buy bread with that prize. You want to lift trophies and the money involved in this game today. When I became 50 I said to myself let's try five more years but my body isn't capable of doing it every week. The trains, planes, automobiles, the pressure, diabetes, blurred vision, etc. On the practice board you're always at your best - 180s for breakfast, finishing so easy. But then on stage it never seems to happen.

"The standard is so high now and when you keep losing matches each week - in majors, Pro Tours or Euro events - it gets in your head and system and it'll all block. One day you stand up and you don't want the stress anymore and everything that comes with it. Some tournaments you beat MVG then lose to Gary Anderson - two weeks later you then beat Gary Anderson but then lose to Rob Cross. It never all comes together enough to win a trophy, which then puts you back in the top 10 and takes some pressure off again."

Barney had lost the love for the game but after one year away he was back, battling through Q School before remarkably winning his first ranking title since 2013 in the third Players Championship event of 2021.

Since then, it's been a bit of a struggle, suffering early exits at the five majors he qualified for over the past two years while he hasn't challenged enough on the Pro Tour and European Tour to get any higher than 50th on the Order of Merit.

But, despite the setbacks, van Barneveld has been enjoying the sport again and after coming through a last-gasp qualifying event to book his place in Wolverhampton, he's rolled back the years and breathed new life into the Barney Army.

The 2013 champion pulled off "one of the best wins of my career" against Gerwyn Price, who has only lost three of his 25 matches at the Aldersley Leisure Village, while victories over Dave Chisnall and Ted Evetts meant he topped the a group many expected him to finish third or bottom.