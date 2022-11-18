Sporting Life
Raymond van Barneveld (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Raymond van Barneveld (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Grand Slam of Darts: Raymond van Barneveld never lost faith in darting gods as he prepares for quarter-final showdown with Gerwyn Price

By Chris Hammer
09:23 · FRI November 18, 2022

"Wow, when was the last time I was in a major quarter-final? I can't remember anymore!"

It was actually not that long ago - the 2019 Players Championship Finals to be precise - and one month later he'd retire from darts at the age of 52 following a first-round exit to Darin Young at the World Championship.

The legendary Dutchman had become frustrated about not being able to compete for the top prizes anymore and the stressful, tiring battle for ranking points in order to qualify for the majors.

Explaining his decision to retire back then, he told Sporting Life: "Being the peoples' champion is great but you can't buy bread with that prize. You want to lift trophies and the money involved in this game today. When I became 50 I said to myself let's try five more years but my body isn't capable of doing it every week. The trains, planes, automobiles, the pressure, diabetes, blurred vision, etc. On the practice board you're always at your best - 180s for breakfast, finishing so easy. But then on stage it never seems to happen.

"The standard is so high now and when you keep losing matches each week - in majors, Pro Tours or Euro events - it gets in your head and system and it'll all block. One day you stand up and you don't want the stress anymore and everything that comes with it. Some tournaments you beat MVG then lose to Gary Anderson - two weeks later you then beat Gary Anderson but then lose to Rob Cross. It never all comes together enough to win a trophy, which then puts you back in the top 10 and takes some pressure off again."

Barney had lost the love for the game but after one year away he was back, battling through Q School before remarkably winning his first ranking title since 2013 in the third Players Championship event of 2021.

Since then, it's been a bit of a struggle, suffering early exits at the five majors he qualified for over the past two years while he hasn't challenged enough on the Pro Tour and European Tour to get any higher than 50th on the Order of Merit.

But, despite the setbacks, van Barneveld has been enjoying the sport again and after coming through a last-gasp qualifying event to book his place in Wolverhampton, he's rolled back the years and breathed new life into the Barney Army.

The 2013 champion pulled off "one of the best wins of my career" against Gerwyn Price, who has only lost three of his 25 matches at the Aldersley Leisure Village, while victories over Dave Chisnall and Ted Evetts meant he topped the a group many expected him to finish third or bottom.

As impressive as achieving maximum points was, question marks were raised about whether he'd be able to cope with the longer format after a lack of recent exposure to it.

But averaging 98 over 18 thrilling legs of high-quality darts against Simon Whitlock silenced those doubters.

Barney admitted: "Being in a group with the world number one, a multiple ranking event winner and a former world youth champion was hard but after coming through that it's given me more belief I can go far. I've had some luck but we all need it.

"When you beat the world number one, what can you say. This man is incredible, especially on the big stage. He's won this tournament three times in the last four years so it was an amazing achievement.

"The longer format is not easy now due to energy levels and stamina. I'm a dinosaur now at the age of 55, Simon is 52 but we were still give the fans an entertaining match. The most important thing is always to hit your doubles, and I stayed focused enough to do it.

"For the first time in my life I'm really enjoying the sport. Even if I'd lost to Simon, I'd have congratulated him and enjoyed the night."

He's fully aware that taking Price over best-of-31 legs in a major quarter-final will be a whole new level of mental and physical toughness - while he may also need some assistance from the darting gods.

Barney said: "Beating Price again will be hard but if I play my A-game, I can beat everyone. That's what I believe in and I work really hard all the time. It hasn't been my year so far, but maybe it's suddenly starting now...in November!

"Sometimes, angels appear in the sky and help you - like they did at 8-8 against Simon and many times in the past - so I hope they can keep on coming down! I also know I have to keep working hard. My manager in Holland is always telling me to move my lazy arse and triggers me to put the practice in with Jeffrey de Zwaan.

"The crowd is always amazing, wherever I go except in Aberdeen once when they cheered for Gary Anderson and I wanted to go home to my mum! However, as much as they can always be on your side, you still have to focus and hit those doubles."

If he were to summon more darting magic and reach the semi-finals then the prize money of £30,000 would suddenly lift him into the world's top 32 and a seeding spot for the World Championship.

The five-time world champion said: "That was my goal as soon as I won the group. I said to my manager that the only way is up now, and reaching the semi-finals or final would see me in the top 32 again. There's also the Players Championship Finals next week but there's 64 of us there and I play my nightmare opponent Kim Huybrechts!

"Results-wise I've been struggling the past two years, scrapping for ranking points and only qualifying for three of this year's 13 European Tour events, which isn't good. I haven't played how I wanted and I've changed my set up many times. But I've changed it again and now I'm here in the quarter-finals. The belief is there that I can go all the way. If you believe then you can achieve anything.

Grand Slam of Darts: Group stage standings and results

  • Scoring System: Each competitor played each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group progressed to the knockout stages.

Group A

  • Dave Chisnall 3-5 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Gerwyn Price 5-1 Ted Evetts
  • Dave Chisnall 5-2 Ted Evetts
  • Gerwyn Price 4-5 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Raymond van Barneveld 5-0 Ted Evetts
  • Gerwyn Price 5-4 Dave Chisnall
Final standings in Group A
Final standings in Group A

Group B

  • Simon Whitlock 5-2 Mensur Suljovic
  • Danny Noppert 5-4 Christian Perez
  • Mensur Suljovic 5-2 Christian Perez
  • Danny Noppert 5-2 Simon Whitlock
  • Simon Whitlock 5-3 Christian Perez
  • Danny Noppert 5-4 Mensur Suljovic
Final standings in Group B
Final standings in Group B

Group C

  • Joe Cullen 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse
  • Michael Smith 5-3 Lisa Ashton
  • Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Lisa Ashton
  • Michael Smith 5-1 Joe Cullen
  • Joe Cullen 5-3 Lisa Ashton
  • Michael Smith 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse
Latest standings in Group C
Latest standings in Group C

Group D

  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-4 Martin Schindler
  • Rob Cross 5-2 Adam Gawlas
  • Martin Schindler 5-3 Adam Gawlas
  • Rob Cross 3-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-3 Adam Gawlas
  • Rob Cross 5-4 Martin Schindler
Final standings in Group D
Final standings in Group D

Group E

  • Nathan Aspinall 4-5 Alan Soutar
  • Peter Wright 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
  • Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
  • Peter Wright 5-4 Alan Soutar
  • Alan Soutar 5-2 Fallon Sherrock
  • Peter Wright 2-5 Nathan Aspinall
Final standings in Group E
Final standings in Group E

Group F

  • Damon Heta 2-5 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Jonny Clayton 5-0 Leonard Gates
  • Damon Heta 5-4 Leonard Gates
  • Jonny Clayton 5-0 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Jermaine Wattimena 5-1 Leonard Gates
  • Jonny Clayton 2-5 Damon Heta
Final standings in Group F
Final standings in Group F

Group G

  • Ross Smith 4-5 Luke Woodhouse
  • Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Nathan Rafferty
  • Ross Smith 5-2 Nathan Rafferty
  • Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Luke Woodhouse
  • Luke Woodhouse 4-5 Nathan Rafferty
  • Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Ross Smith
Final standings in Group G
Final standings in Group G

Group H

  • Ryan Searle 5-4 Josh Rock
  • Luke Humphries 5-2 Scott Williams
  • Josh Rock 5-4 Scott Williams
  • Luke Humphries 5-1 Ryan Searle
  • Ryan Searle 3-5 Scott Williams
  • Luke Humphries 3-5 Josh Rock
Final standings in Group H
Final standings in Group H

Grand Slam of Darts: Knockout results

Wednesday November 16 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Raymond van Barneveld 10-8 Simon Whitlock
  • Michael Smith 10-8 Rob Cross
  • Danny Noppert 8-10 Gerwyn Price
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 4-10 Joe Cullen

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT FIVE REVIEW

Thursday November 17 (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Nathan Aspinall 10-6 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Jonny Clayton 8-10 Alan Soutar
  • Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Josh Rock ROCK HITS A NINE-DARTER
  • Luke Humphries 10-8 Ross Smith

CLICK HERE FOR NIGHT SIX REVIEW

Friday November 18
Evening Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two matches

Saturday November 19
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two matches

Sunday November 20
Afternoon Session (1pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Semi-finals (Best of 31 legs)

  • Two matches

Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Final (Best of 31 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE DAILY SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

