The quarter-finals of the 2022 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts get under way on Friday night so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, stats, best bets and a suggested acca.

The first two quarter-finals take place tonight, including defending champion Gerwyn Price up against Raymond van Barneveld. Here's our match-by-match guide to all of the action...

Grand Slam of Darts: Friday November 18 Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Quarter-finals, best of 31 legs

Quarter-finals, best of 31 legs In the below stats (courtesy of @CarlyFletch and his @DartsTracker), the averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only.

Michael Smith (4/7) v Joe Cullen (5/4) Head to Head (TV): 12-8 (4-2)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 2-1 (2-1)

Group Stage position : Winner C - Runner-up C

: Winner C - Runner-up C Three-Dart Average (2022) : 96.66 - 94.33

: 96.66 - 94.33 180s per leg (2022) : 0.35 – 0.29

: 0.35 – 0.29 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 39.28% - 38.2%

: 39.28% - 38.2% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 10.52% - 13.79%

: 10.52% - 13.79% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 31.74% - 27.52% Michael Smith and Joe Cullen will need to put friendship aside on Friday night when they meet for the second time in this year's Grand Slam of Darts. Bully Boy crushed the Rockstar 5-1 in what was quite a disappointing group-stage battle that featured just a solitary 180 from the winner and it's fair to say neither player has produced their best darts so far. Smith is one of the most prolific maximum hitters in the sport but having thrown just two in the group stages, he looked a little more like his usual self during a hard-fought 10-8 triumph over Rob Cross, firing in five of them and averaging 96. As he mentioned in his post-match interview, what he's strangely lacking in scoring prowess at the moment, he's making up with his doubling, having converted 50% of his attempts in each of his last three matches.

If he's going to break his major duck this week then he needs to bring both areas of his game together - just like he has on many occasions in a year that has brought him five titles and seen him reach three major finals. Cullen hasn't been a maximum machine this week either, hitting just four of them in the group stage and just two in a 10-4 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode that owed much to the contrast in both players respective finishing. All that said, you'd expect a best-of-31 leg battle will give them more than enough time to find their usual range and put on a spectacular crowd-pleasing show that brings the best out of each other. Smith was my headline tip at the start of the tournament so I'll obviously be hoping he can produce a performance that vindicates selection but as far as tonight is concerned I'm expecting a lengthy contest with plenty of maximums and high outs. Verdict: 16-13 Click here to back over 25.5 legs, highest checkout to be over 125.5 and over 15.5 total 180s with Sky Bet

Raymond van Barneveld (11/4) v Gerwyn Price (1/4) Head to Head (TV): 6-2, 1 draw (2-0)

2022 Head to Head (TV): 2-0 (1-0)

Group Stage position : Winner A - Runner-up A

: Winner A - Runner-up A Three-Dart Average (2022) : 93.3 - 97.24

: 93.3 - 97.24 180s per leg (2022) : 0.19 – 0.28

: 0.19 – 0.28 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 43.28% - 40.6%

: 43.28% - 40.6% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 10.83% - 15.48%

: 10.83% - 15.48% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 12.77% - 25.68% Raymond van Barneveld's dream run was the story of this year's Grand Slam of Darts until Josh Rock's nine-dart heroics last night - but the Dutch legend has another chance to raise the roof in this rematch with Gerwyn Price. The 55-year-old rolled back the years to pull off what he branded "one of the best wins of my career" against the world number one in the group stages, with both players averaging in excess of 100. And after topping the group - which also included Dave Chisnall - with maximum points, van Barneveld proved he can still produce high-quality darts over a longer format in second round as he averaged 97 and threw eight 180s in a thrilling 10-8 victory over Simon Whitlock, who managed 101 himself.

The sporting romantics amongst us would love to see van Barneveld pull off a darting fairytale of epic proportions but logic points towards a ruthless, one-sided triumph for the defending champion, who showed tremendous mental strength once again to come from 7-4 down against Danny Noppert. It wasn't his best performance by any means but the three-time champion still managed a ton+ average for the fourth match in a row to take his winning record at the Aldersley Leisure Village to 22 from 25 games, with his only defeats coming in group stages. Barney is still well capable of producing some highlight reel moments tonight but it'll be so hard for him to stay with such a formidable force over such a long format. Even if it's as one-sided as, for example, 16-6, I still think that's more than enough legs for Price to hit Sky Bet's Player Performance targets of winning, hitting over 6.5 180s and checkout of over 116.5. He's hit 14 in 41 legs so far which works out at 0.34 per leg while he's one of the deadliest 100+ checkout shooters in the sport, as demonstrated by his blockbusting finishes of 164 and 150 against Noppert. The Match Treble at 6/4 will tempted many punters but Barney will probably have lots of attempts at high outs given Price's scoring power - and we all know he can convert one or two. Verdict: 16-9 Click here to back Price (-5.5 legs) to beat van Barneveld with Sky Bet

Click here to back Price to win, hit over 6.5 180s and a checkout over 114.5 with Sky Bet

Grand Slam of Darts: Group stage standings and results Scoring System: Each competitor played each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group progressed to the knockout stages. Group A Dave Chisnall 3-5 Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price 5-1 Ted Evetts

Dave Chisnall 5-2 Ted Evetts

Gerwyn Price 4-5 Raymond van Barneveld

Raymond van Barneveld 5-0 Ted Evetts

Gerwyn Price 5-4 Dave Chisnall

Final standings in Group A

Group B Simon Whitlock 5-2 Mensur Suljovic

Danny Noppert 5-4 Christian Perez

Mensur Suljovic 5-2 Christian Perez

Danny Noppert 5-2 Simon Whitlock

Simon Whitlock 5-3 Christian Perez

Danny Noppert 5-4 Mensur Suljovic

Final standings in Group B

Group C Joe Cullen 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse

Michael Smith 5-3 Lisa Ashton

Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Lisa Ashton

Michael Smith 5-1 Joe Cullen

Joe Cullen 5-3 Lisa Ashton

Michael Smith 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse

Latest standings in Group C

Group D Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-4 Martin Schindler

Rob Cross 5-2 Adam Gawlas

Martin Schindler 5-3 Adam Gawlas

Rob Cross 3-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-3 Adam Gawlas

Rob Cross 5-4 Martin Schindler

Final standings in Group D

Group E Nathan Aspinall 4-5 Alan Soutar

Peter Wright 5-1 Fallon Sherrock

Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Fallon Sherrock

Peter Wright 5-4 Alan Soutar

Alan Soutar 5-2 Fallon Sherrock

Peter Wright 2-5 Nathan Aspinall

Final standings in Group E

Group F Damon Heta 2-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Jonny Clayton 5-0 Leonard Gates

Damon Heta 5-4 Leonard Gates

Jonny Clayton 5-0 Jermaine Wattimena

Jermaine Wattimena 5-1 Leonard Gates

Jonny Clayton 2-5 Damon Heta

Final standings in Group F

Group G Ross Smith 4-5 Luke Woodhouse

Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Nathan Rafferty

Ross Smith 5-2 Nathan Rafferty

Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Luke Woodhouse

Luke Woodhouse 4-5 Nathan Rafferty

Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Ross Smith

Final standings in Group G

Group H Ryan Searle 5-4 Josh Rock

Luke Humphries 5-2 Scott Williams

Josh Rock 5-4 Scott Williams

Luke Humphries 5-1 Ryan Searle

Ryan Searle 3-5 Scott Williams

Luke Humphries 3-5 Josh Rock