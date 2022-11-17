Josh Rock hit a sensational nine-darter against Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts to underline his status as the brightest new star of the sport.
The 21-year-old from Northern Ireland, who was largely unknown when he won a Tour Card on the final day of Qualifying School back in January, has enjoyed a stunning debut season in the PDC but this moment of perfection will see him shoot further to stardom quicker than anyone could have imagined.
Rock managed the feat in the second leg of his eager-anticipated second-round tie with van Gerwen and although his celebrations led to him injuring his foot, it didn't really affect him for the rest of an landmark match which will be talked about for many years to come.
It was Rock's second nine-darter of the season having previously managed it in a Players Championship event but this is probably the first of many on the televised stage.
The occasion had shades of when MVG came of age in 2012 when defeating Phil Taylor in the second round of the Grand Slam with an average of 108 compared to the Power's 105 - but on this occasion the younger star couldn't quite come out on top as the three-time champion ran out a 10-8 winner.
After successive breaks of throws in the opening two legs - including the nine-darter that levelled the match for Rock - both players continued to hold until MVG produced a decisive 142 checkout to complete a 12-darter in the 15th that saw him go 8-7 up.
The next two legs were shared before MVG held his nerve on double 10 when Rock was waiting to come back on 54 - but the disappointment of defeat couldn't wipe the smile of the Northern Irishman's face during the interviews.
He told Sky Sports: "I'll never forget that, thank you very much Wolverhampton! I didn't think about anything (when going for the nine-darter), just try and hit it! I thought I'd broken my ankle after I celebrated.
"But I'm OK, it only affected me in the next leg but I won that one.
"I know it's only one leg but to do that on a big stage will give me lots of confidence and a massive boost. I'm not gutted (about the result), I'm happy!"
Van Gerwen averaged 107.71 compared to Rock's 103.93 and weighed in with four 100+ checkouts, while his opponent hit eight of the 13 maximums and pinned eight of his 12 darts at doubles.
He said: "Josh Rock is a phenomenal player and we're going to hear a lot about him really, really soon. It wasn't easy to beat him and I had to dig deep.
"I said 'well done' to him in the break but on the stage when it's 1-1 I could only focus on myself and not get distracted. It was the best I played for a long time but I had to be that good because he's a big talent. I told him that if he keeps going, he'll be a champion on this stage, as simple as that. I need to keep up with the young boys because I'm an old boy now!"
Earlier, Alan Soutar continued his dream run on his Grand Slam of Darts debut with a 10-8 victory over Jonny Clayton.
The Scotsman, who came through a qualifying event to book his place in Wolverhampton before finishing second in a group ahead of Peter Wright, was largely in control of a hard-fought contest after opening up 6-2 and 7-4 leads although an out-of-sorts Ferret didn't give up even when Soutar moved one away from victory at 9-6 up.
Clayton punished his opponent for three match darts in the 16th leg before pulling another back in the next but Soutar eventually got the job done with a classy 13-darter to run out a 10-8 winner with a 97.05 average and six 180s.
He will next face Nathan Aspinall, who eased to a comfortable 10-6 victory over Jermaine Wattimena in the opening match of the night.
Aspinall will start as favourite despite losing 5-4 to Soutar in the group stages and his performance level against the Dutchman was better than what he managed in the group stages, averaging 97.49 and throwing five 180s.
