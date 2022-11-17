Josh Rock hit a sensational nine-darter against Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts to underline his status as the brightest new star of the sport.

The 21-year-old from Northern Ireland, who was largely unknown when he won a Tour Card on the final day of Qualifying School back in January, has enjoyed a stunning debut season in the PDC but this moment of perfection will see him shoot further to stardom quicker than anyone could have imagined. Rock managed the feat in the second leg of his eager-anticipated second-round tie with van Gerwen and although his celebrations led to him injuring his foot, it didn't really affect him for the rest of an landmark match which will be talked about for many years to come.

UNBELIEVABLE!



Josh Rock hits a nine-darter against Michael van Gerwen at the Grand Slam of Darts! pic.twitter.com/PZ8pUeKbii — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 17, 2022

It was Rock's second nine-darter of the season having previously managed it in a Players Championship event but this is probably the first of many on the televised stage. The occasion had shades of when MVG came of age in 2012 when defeating Phil Taylor in the second round of the Grand Slam with an average of 108 compared to the Power's 105 - but on this occasion the younger star couldn't quite come out on top as the three-time champion ran out a 10-8 winner. After successive breaks of throws in the opening two legs - including the nine-darter that levelled the match for Rock - both players continued to hold until MVG produced a decisive 142 checkout to complete a 12-darter in the 15th that saw him go 8-7 up. The next two legs were shared before MVG held his nerve on double 10 when Rock was waiting to come back on 54 - but the disappointment of defeat couldn't wipe the smile of the Northern Irishman's face during the interviews. He told Sky Sports: "I'll never forget that, thank you very much Wolverhampton! I didn't think about anything (when going for the nine-darter), just try and hit it! I thought I'd broken my ankle after I celebrated. "But I'm OK, it only affected me in the next leg but I won that one. "I know it's only one leg but to do that on a big stage will give me lots of confidence and a massive boost. I'm not gutted (about the result), I'm happy!"

"I thought I broke my ankle when I celebrated after!" 😅😰



A night to remember forever for Josh Rock ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/mzZhjBsNid — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) November 17, 2022

Van Gerwen averaged 107.71 compared to Rock's 103.93 and weighed in with four 100+ checkouts, while his opponent hit eight of the 13 maximums and pinned eight of his 12 darts at doubles. He said: "Josh Rock is a phenomenal player and we're going to hear a lot about him really, really soon. It wasn't easy to beat him and I had to dig deep. "I said 'well done' to him in the break but on the stage when it's 1-1 I could only focus on myself and not get distracted. It was the best I played for a long time but I had to be that good because he's a big talent. I told him that if he keeps going, he'll be a champion on this stage, as simple as that. I need to keep up with the young boys because I'm an old boy now!"

"We're gonna hear a lot about him really really soon" 👀



MVG with HUGE praise for Josh Rock 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/n9FjvbHgBg — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) November 17, 2022

VAN GERWEN STRIKES!



Michael van Gerwen hammers in a 142 checkout to break the Josh Rock throw at a crucial time!#GSOD | L16

📺 https://t.co/iVFvdc0BaR pic.twitter.com/J33yg5hVA5 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 17, 2022