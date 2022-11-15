Nathan Aspinall sent Peter Wright crashing out of the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts group stages as Alan Soutar sneaked into the last on his debut.

The world champion headed into the night as Group E leader following two wins out of two over the weekend - albeit without playing to his usual standards - but after Soutar beat Fallon Sherrock 5-2 earlier in the night, he required three legs or more to guarantee his place in the knockout stages. At 2-1 up, Wright had two darts to reach his target but missed them both at double 10 and Aspinall, who needed a win to qualify, made him pay by levelling the match. Snakebite never saw another dart at a double as the Asp ran out a 5-2 winner that saw him secure top spot ahead of the unlikely Scotsman.

😩 At 2-1 up, Peter Wright missed two darts at a double to win the third leg he needed to progress to the knockout stages.



😱 He went on to lose 5-2 against Nathan Aspinall and is OUT of the Grand Slam of Darts!

Soutar, who had beaten Aspinall earlier in the competition and missed six match darts to do the same to Wright, produced an outrageous checkout to win a leg that Sherrock kicked off with back-to-back 180s. The fireman was leading 3-2 when last year's quarter-finalist threatened to take the roof off the Aldersley Leisure Village with a nine-darter but he ended up pinching it in 15 when taking out 132 with a pair of bullseyes and a double 16.

Fallon Sherrock was on for a nine-darter but then look at how Alan Soutar finishes the leg! 🤯

Earlier, Ross Smith set a new 180s record in a thrilling 5-4 victory over Michael van Gerwen in Group A. The recently-crowned European champion hit nine maximums in the nine legs to break the tournament record for a group stage encounter, while he also averaged 108 in a stunning performance. He was averaging almost 120 after racing into a 3-0 lead but back stormed van Gerwen by taking the next four legs in succession before Smith deservedly forced a decider. 'Smudger' hit his ninth 180 at the start of the leg and went on to complete his victory in 16 darts, with MVG waiting to come back on tops. The result didn't prevent van Gerwen, who averaged 105, finishing top of the group ahead of Smith due to a superior legs difference and the pair could well meet in the quarter-final stage.

👊 A Grand Slam of Darts record has been set in a match involving Michael van Gerwen...



🤯1⃣8⃣0⃣...Ross Smith hits NINE 180s in a 5-4 victory!

INCREDIBLE FROM THE EUROPEAN CHAMPION!



Ross Smith hits NINE 180s in a dream performance against Michael van Gerwen, sealing a 5-4 win with a staggering 107.92 average!



Breathtaking darts!

#GSOD | R1

In the other Group G tie, Nathen Rafferty defeated Luke Woodhouse 5-4 to get his first win but both players exited the competition on two points. More to follow... Grand Slam of Darts: Group stage standings and results Scoring System: Each competitor plays each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group will then progress to the knockout stages. Any two-way points tie in any position, the player with best leg difference will finish higher. If two players are still level then the winner of the match between them will progress. There is the potential for a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out should three or more players be tied for points and leg difference. For more details see the format section further down. Group A Dave Chisnall 3-5 Raymond van Barneveld

Gerwyn Price 5-1 Ted Evetts

Dave Chisnall 5-2 Ted Evetts

Gerwyn Price 4-5 Raymond van Barneveld

Raymond van Barneveld 5-0 Ted Evetts

Gerwyn Price 5-4 Dave Chisnall

Final standings in Group A

Group B Simon Whitlock 5-2 Mensur Suljovic

Danny Noppert 5-4 Christian Perez

Mensur Suljovic 5-2 Christian Perez

Danny Noppert 5-2 Simon Whitlock

Simon Whitlock 5-3 Christian Perez

Danny Noppert 5-4 Mensur Suljovic

Final standings in Group B

Group C Joe Cullen 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse

Michael Smith 5-3 Lisa Ashton

Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Lisa Ashton

Michael Smith 5-1 Joe Cullen

Joe Cullen 5-3 Lisa Ashton

Michael Smith 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse

Latest standings in Group C

Group D Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-4 Martin Schindler

Rob Cross 5-2 Adam Gawlas

Martin Schindler 5-3 Adam Gawlas

Rob Cross 3-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-3 Adam Gawlas

Rob Cross 5-4 Martin Schindler

Final standings in Group D

Group E Nathan Aspinall 4-5 Alan Soutar

Peter Wright 5-1 Fallon Sherrock

Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Fallon Sherrock

Peter Wright 5-4 Alan Soutar

Alan Soutar 5-2 Fallon Sherrock

Peter Wright 2-5 Nathan Aspinall

Latest standings in Group E

Group F Damon Heta 2-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Jonny Clayton 5-0 Leonard Gates

Damon Heta 5-4 Leonard Gates

Jonny Clayton 5-0 Jermaine Wattimena

Jermaine Wattimena 5-1 Leonard Gates

Jonny Clayton 2-5 Damon Heta

Final standings in Group F

Group G Ross Smith 4-5 Luke Woodhouse

Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Nathan Rafferty

Ross Smith 5-2 Nathan Rafferty

Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Luke Woodhouse

Luke Woodhouse 4-5 Nathan Rafferty

Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Ross Smith

Final standings in Group G

Group H Ryan Searle 5-4 Josh Rock

Luke Humphries 5-2 Scott Williams

Josh Rock 5-4 Scott Williams

Luke Humphries 5-1 Ryan Searle

Ryan Searle v Scott Williams

Luke Humphries v Josh Rock