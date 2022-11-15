Nathan Aspinall sent Peter Wright crashing out of the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts group stages as Alan Soutar sneaked into the last on his debut.
The world champion headed into the night as Group E leader following two wins out of two over the weekend - albeit without playing to his usual standards - but after Soutar beat Fallon Sherrock 5-2 earlier in the night, he required three legs or more to guarantee his place in the knockout stages.
At 2-1 up, Wright had two darts to reach his target but missed them both at double 10 and Aspinall, who needed a win to qualify, made him pay by levelling the match.
Snakebite never saw another dart at a double as the Asp ran out a 5-2 winner that saw him secure top spot ahead of the unlikely Scotsman.
Soutar, who had beaten Aspinall earlier in the competition and missed six match darts to do the same to Wright, produced an outrageous checkout to win a leg that Sherrock kicked off with back-to-back 180s.
The fireman was leading 3-2 when last year's quarter-finalist threatened to take the roof off the Aldersley Leisure Village with a nine-darter but he ended up pinching it in 15 when taking out 132 with a pair of bullseyes and a double 16.
Earlier, Ross Smith set a new 180s record in a thrilling 5-4 victory over Michael van Gerwen in Group A.
The recently-crowned European champion hit nine maximums in the nine legs to break the tournament record for a group stage encounter, while he also averaged 108 in a stunning performance.
He was averaging almost 120 after racing into a 3-0 lead but back stormed van Gerwen by taking the next four legs in succession before Smith deservedly forced a decider.
'Smudger' hit his ninth 180 at the start of the leg and went on to complete his victory in 16 darts, with MVG waiting to come back on tops.
The result didn't prevent van Gerwen, who averaged 105, finishing top of the group ahead of Smith due to a superior legs difference and the pair could well meet in the quarter-final stage.
In the other Group G tie, Nathen Rafferty defeated Luke Woodhouse 5-4 to get his first win but both players exited the competition on two points.
Grand Slam of Darts: Group stage standings and results
- Scoring System: Each competitor plays each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group will then progress to the knockout stages. Any two-way points tie in any position, the player with best leg difference will finish higher. If two players are still level then the winner of the match between them will progress. There is the potential for a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out should three or more players be tied for points and leg difference. For more details see the format section further down.
Group A
- Dave Chisnall 3-5 Raymond van Barneveld
- Gerwyn Price 5-1 Ted Evetts
- Dave Chisnall 5-2 Ted Evetts
- Gerwyn Price 4-5 Raymond van Barneveld
- Raymond van Barneveld 5-0 Ted Evetts
- Gerwyn Price 5-4 Dave Chisnall
Group B
- Simon Whitlock 5-2 Mensur Suljovic
- Danny Noppert 5-4 Christian Perez
- Mensur Suljovic 5-2 Christian Perez
- Danny Noppert 5-2 Simon Whitlock
- Simon Whitlock 5-3 Christian Perez
- Danny Noppert 5-4 Mensur Suljovic
Group C
- Joe Cullen 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse
- Michael Smith 5-3 Lisa Ashton
- Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Lisa Ashton
- Michael Smith 5-1 Joe Cullen
- Joe Cullen 5-3 Lisa Ashton
- Michael Smith 5-1 Ritchie Edhouse
Group D
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-4 Martin Schindler
- Rob Cross 5-2 Adam Gawlas
- Martin Schindler 5-3 Adam Gawlas
- Rob Cross 3-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 5-3 Adam Gawlas
- Rob Cross 5-4 Martin Schindler
Group E
- Nathan Aspinall 4-5 Alan Soutar
- Peter Wright 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
- Nathan Aspinall 5-1 Fallon Sherrock
- Peter Wright 5-4 Alan Soutar
- Alan Soutar 5-2 Fallon Sherrock
- Peter Wright 2-5 Nathan Aspinall
Group F
- Damon Heta 2-5 Jermaine Wattimena
- Jonny Clayton 5-0 Leonard Gates
- Damon Heta 5-4 Leonard Gates
- Jonny Clayton 5-0 Jermaine Wattimena
- Jermaine Wattimena 5-1 Leonard Gates
- Jonny Clayton 2-5 Damon Heta
Group G
- Ross Smith 4-5 Luke Woodhouse
- Michael van Gerwen 5-2 Nathan Rafferty
- Ross Smith 5-2 Nathan Rafferty
- Michael van Gerwen 5-1 Luke Woodhouse
- Luke Woodhouse 4-5 Nathan Rafferty
- Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Ross Smith
Group H
- Ryan Searle 5-4 Josh Rock
- Luke Humphries 5-2 Scott Williams
- Josh Rock 5-4 Scott Williams
- Luke Humphries 5-1 Ryan Searle
