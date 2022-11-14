Gerwyn Price booked his place in the last 16 of the Grand Slam of Darts after surviving two match darts in a thrilling 5-4 victory over Dave Chisnall in Wolverhampton.

Scroll down for standings and full results The defending champion, who is bidding to win this title for the fourth time in five years, came into the night knowing he had to beat Chizzy in a winner-takes-all game to progress as Group A runner-up but despite winning the opening leg with an 11-dart break of throw, he was never ahead again until he pinned double 18 in the deciding leg. Both players averaged well over 100 in an absorbing contest featuring seven 180s and it looked like Chisnall would pinch it in leg eight when his fourth maximum left him 57 and Price failed to take out 128. But Chizzy spurned missed two match darts and was made to pay by the Iceman, who then broke his opponent's throw and heart in the deciding leg with a brilliant 12-darter featuring visits of 140 (x2), 134 and an 87 checkout. The only time Price hasn't lifted the Grand Slam trophy since the tournament moved to the Aldersley Leisure Village was in 2020, when it was staged behind closed doors in Milton Keynes, and he's now won 21 of his 24 matches at the venue.

Earlier in the night, Group A winner Raymond van Barneveld maintained his renaissance in Wolverhampton with a 5-0 victory over the already-eliminated Ted Evetts. The Dutchman, who stunned both Price and Chisnall in his previous two matches, averaged 91 compared to his opponent's lowly 82 and produced a high checkout of 126. In Group B, Danny Noppert and Simon Whitlock came through hard-fought contests to progress to the knockout stages. Whitlock threw six 180s and averaged 99 in another highly-impressive performance but Christian Perez hung in there at 3-3 before the Wizard finally clinched a 5-3 victory that put him onto the brink of qualification. He could still have missed out if Mensur Suljovic had beaten Danny Noppert by a 5-2 scoreline - while the Dutchman knew he needed three legs to guarantee his progress. At 4-4, Suljovic's chances of sneaking through had therefore gone before Noppie edged the deciding leg to go through with maximum points and set up a last-16 meeting with Price. There was almost high drama in Group C when Lisa Ashton gave Joe Cullen an alrighty scare before bowing out with a 5-3 defeat. The Lancashire Rose, who had lost all 11 of her previous matches in this competition, still had an outside chance of reaching the knockout stages with a wide-margin victory over the Rockstar. Ashton moved into a 3-1 lead and should really have taken the next leg, but she missed four darts at a double before Cullen stayed alive with his last dart in hand on double one. Cullen rubbed more salt into Ashton's wounds with a stunning 158 checkout in the next leg before going on to wrap up the crucial win.

Ritchie Edhouse needed to thrash Michael Smith to leapfrog Cullen into second place but that was never looked likely as Bully Boy raced to a 5-1 victory with an average of 102.2 to top the group with maximum points. More to follow... Grand Slam of Darts: Latest standings

