After edging out Michael van Gerwen in a deciding leg, just as he had Dennis Nilsson on Friday, Wright ended Michael Smith's winning run to reach the final which he dominated from the start against Gerwyn Price.

Wright got better the further he went in the competition and won the final 11-5, averaging 102 and producing a similarly clinical display to that which finally stopped Smith in his tracks, the newly-minted world number one unable to live with his opponent.

"It's lovely when darts go like that," said Wright. "I just felt unbeatable, doesn't matter who was in front of me, I was just on one!

"We know Gezzy's a fantastic player, he beat me the last four times I played him, so I got one back.

"To beat the best players in the world, to play and be invited, I'm grateful. It's an amazing crowd that makes a difference."