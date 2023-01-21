Peter Wright got the better of three fellow world champions to capture the Nordic Darts Masters title.
After edging out Michael van Gerwen in a deciding leg, just as he had Dennis Nilsson on Friday, Wright ended Michael Smith's winning run to reach the final which he dominated from the start against Gerwyn Price.
Wright got better the further he went in the competition and won the final 11-5, averaging 102 and producing a similarly clinical display to that which finally stopped Smith in his tracks, the newly-minted world number one unable to live with his opponent.
"It's lovely when darts go like that," said Wright. "I just felt unbeatable, doesn't matter who was in front of me, I was just on one!
"We know Gezzy's a fantastic player, he beat me the last four times I played him, so I got one back.
"To beat the best players in the world, to play and be invited, I'm grateful. It's an amazing crowd that makes a difference."
Price, who lost the final in Bahrain last week, said: "He took out a 104 when I was sat on a finish, a 149... I wasn't in this final, I think I won five legs, probably should've won one.
"Peter was playing fantastic and all credit to him, he was great in the final."
Wright made a blistering start to the final, hitting those 104 and 149 outshots to race into a 2-0 lead and then taking out 75 to make it 3-0, and it was 5-0 after a 140 finish soon after.
Price could only share the next two legs as he tried to gain a foothold in the match but Wright took the next two to pull seven clear, Price then hitting a 140 finish of his own to ensure he had something positive to look back upon.
After winning the following leg, Price went better still with a 156 finish to briefly raise hopes of a fightback, but they were quickly extinguished as Wright put together 13 and 14-dart legs to seal the deal.
Friday January 20
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 local time)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Saturday January 21
Evening Session (1900 local time)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Quarter-finals (Best of 19 legs)
Semi-finals (Best of 21 legs)
Final (Best of 21 legs)