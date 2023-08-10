Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
Gerwyn Price (Picture: Jonas Hunold/PDC Europe)
Gerwyn Price (Picture: Jonas Hunold/PDC Europe)

New South Wales Darts Masters 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
15:32 · THU August 10, 2023

The full draw, schedule and from the PalmerBet New South Wales Darts Masters, which takes place at the WIN Sports & Entertainment Centre from August 11-12.

The PDC World Series of Darts tour continues in Wollongong as eight top PDC stars face off against eight Oceanic representatives.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.

New South Wales Darts Masters: Draw bracket

ROUND ONE

  • (1) Gerwyn Price v Harley Kemp
  • Damon Heta v Joe Comito
  • (4) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dave Marland
  • Nathan Aspinall v Simon Whitlock
  • (2) Michael Smith v Mal Cuming
  • Peter Wright v Darren Penhall
  • (3) Rob Cross v John Hurring
  • Danny Noppert v Brenton Lloyd

New South Wales Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday August 11
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1000 BST)

  • Danny Noppert v Brenton Lloyd
  • Dimitri van den Bergh v Dave Marland
  • Damon Heta v Joe Comito
  • Rob Cross v John Hurring
  • Gerwyn Price v Harley Kemp
  • Nathan Aspinall v Simon Whitlock
  • Peter Wright v Darren Penhall
  • Michael Smith v Mal Cuming

Saturday August 20
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1000 BST)

Quarter-finals (Best of 11 legs)

  • Four matches

Semi-finals (Best of 13 legs)

  • Two matches

Final (Best of 15 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

New South Wales Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds

Previous finals

2022: Jonny Clayton 8-1 James Wade

Where can I watch the New South Wales Darts Masters on TV?

The NSW Darts Masters will be broadcast live on Fox Sports in Australia, through DAZN in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and on PDCTV in all other global territories. UK fans can watch live through PDCTV - subscription options include the PDCTV Summer Pass. Coverage on ITV4 in the UK will begin from 1900 BST on Friday and from 1700 BST on Saturday.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £25,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £6,500
  • Quarter-Finalists: £5,000
  • Last 16: £3,000
  • Last 32: £2,000
  • Last 48: £1,000

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....