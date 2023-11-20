Players Championship Finals darts 2023: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live ITV4 coverage details

The £500,000 three-day tournament is almost upon us, with Michael van Gerwen bidding to win the title for the eighth time.

Players Championship Finals: Round-by-round results and tournament bracket

Scroll further down for daily schedule. Seedings in brackets

ROUND ONE

(1) Gerwyn Price v (64) Ricky Evans

(32) Kim Huybrechts v (33) Martin Schindler

(16) Stephen Bunting v (49) Mickey Mansell

(17) Gian van Veen v (48) Chris Landman

(8) Ross Smith v (57) Scott Williams

(25) Callan Rydz v (40) Michael van Gerwen

(9) Danny Noppert v (56) Matt Campbell

(24) Mike De Decker v (41) Mario Vandenbogaerde

(4) Dave Chisnall v (61) Lee Evans

(29) Chris Dobey v (36) Raymond van Barneveld

(13) Rob Cross v (52) Cameron Menzies

(20) Luke Woodhouse v (45) Simon Whitlock

(5) Josh Rock v (60) Rowby-John Rodriguez

(28) Gabriel Clemens v (37) Connor Scutt

(12) Jonny Clayton v (53) Stephen Burton

(21) Daryl Gurney v (44) Niels Zonneveld

(2) Gary Anderson v (63) Steve Beaton

(31) Dimitri Van den Bergh v (34) Jim Williams

(15) James Wade v (50) William O'Connor

(18) Andrew Gilding v (47) Steve Lennon

(7) Luke Humphries v (58) Martin Lukeman

(26) Radek Szaganski v (39) Ian White

(10) Ryan Searle v (55) Boris Krcmar

(23) Ricardo Pietreczko v (42) Christian Kist

(3) Damon Heta v (62) Jules van Dongen

(30) Jose de Sousa v (35) Kevin Doets

(14) Krzysztof Ratajski v (51) Maik Kuivenhoven

(19) Brendan Dolan v (46) Ritchie Edhouse

(6) Dirk van Duijvenbode v (59) Jermaine Wattimena

(27) Michael Smith v (38) Richard Veenstra

(11) Ryan Joyce v (54) Daniel Klose

(22) Joe Cullen v (43) Jamie Hughes

Players Championship Finals: Daily schedule & results

Friday November 24

Session time 1030-1830

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Main Stage (TV Coverage: ITV4)

Main Stage

Ross Smith v Scott Williams

Ryan Searle v Boris Krcmar

Damon Heta v Jules van Dongen

Gian van Veen v Chris Landman

Rob Cross v Cameron Menzies

Josh Rock v Rowby-John Rodriguez

James Wade v William O'Connor

Stage Two

Radek Szaganski v Ian White

Luke Woodhouse v Simon Whitlock

Ryan Joyce v Daniel Klose

Mike De Decker v Mario Vandenbogaerde

Ricardo Pietreczko v Christian Kist

Stephen Bunting v Mickey Mansell

Gabriel Clemens v Connor Scutt

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Jim Williams

Jonny Clayton v Stephen Burton

Evening Session (1900-2300 GMT)

Main Stage

Danny Noppert v Matt Campbell

Chris Dobey v Raymond van Barneveld

Michael Smith v Richard Veenstra

Gary Anderson v Steve Beaton

Gerwyn Price v Ricky Evans

Callan Rydz v Michael van Gerwen

Luke Humphries v Martin Lukeman

Stage Two

Jose de Sousa v Kevin Doets

Krzysztof Ratajski v Maik Kuivenhoven

Brendan Dolan v Ritchie Edhouse

Andrew Gilding v Steve Lennon

Daryl Gurney v Niels Zonneveld

Kim Huybrechts v Martin Schindler

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jermaine Wattimena

Joe Cullen v Jamie Hughes

Dave Chisnall v Lee Evans

Saturday November 25

Afternoon Session (12.45pm)

Second Round (Best of 11 legs)

Main Stage (TV Coverage: ITV4)

Eight matches

Stage Two

Eight matches

Evening Session (7pm)

Third Round (Best of 19 legs)

TV Coverage: ITV4

Main Stage

Four matches

Stage Two

Four matches

Sunday November 26

Afternoon Session (12.45pm)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

TV Coverage: ITV4

Main Stage

Four matches

Evening Session (7pm)

TV Coverage: ITV4

Semi-Finals (Best of 21 Legs)

Two matches

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Winner SF1 v Winner SF2

What TV channel is the Players Championship Finals on?

The 2023 Cazoo Players Championship Finals will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, and through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay. Coverage will also be broadcast on PDCTV (excluding subscribers in the UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland), while action from Stage Two will be broadcast worldwide on PDCTV on Friday and Saturday.

Players Championship Finals: Qualification & Format

Qualification for the Players Championship Finals is based on performances across the series of 30 Players Championship tournaments (scroll down for full list of event winners) which have been held during 2022.

Each round will be played over the following legs:

First Round - Best of 11 legs

Second Round - Best of 11 legs

Third Round - Best of 19 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs

Final - Best of 21 legs

There will be no tie-break in any match.

Players Championship: 2023 Event Winners

Here is a full list of winners from the 30 Players Championship tournaments this season.

