Players Championship Finals darts 2023: Draw, schedule, betting odds, results & live ITV4 coverage details

The £500,000 three-day tournament is almost upon us, with Michael van Gerwen bidding to win the title for the eighth time.
Players Championship Finals: Round-by-round results and tournament bracket
Scroll further down for daily schedule. Seedings in brackets
ROUND ONE
- (1) Gerwyn Price v (64) Ricky Evans
- (32) Kim Huybrechts v (33) Martin Schindler
- (16) Stephen Bunting v (49) Mickey Mansell
- (17) Gian van Veen v (48) Chris Landman
- (8) Ross Smith v (57) Scott Williams
- (25) Callan Rydz v (40) Michael van Gerwen
- (9) Danny Noppert v (56) Matt Campbell
- (24) Mike De Decker v (41) Mario Vandenbogaerde
- (4) Dave Chisnall v (61) Lee Evans
- (29) Chris Dobey v (36) Raymond van Barneveld
- (13) Rob Cross v (52) Cameron Menzies
- (20) Luke Woodhouse v (45) Simon Whitlock
- (5) Josh Rock v (60) Rowby-John Rodriguez
- (28) Gabriel Clemens v (37) Connor Scutt
- (12) Jonny Clayton v (53) Stephen Burton
- (21) Daryl Gurney v (44) Niels Zonneveld
- (2) Gary Anderson v (63) Steve Beaton
- (31) Dimitri Van den Bergh v (34) Jim Williams
- (15) James Wade v (50) William O'Connor
- (18) Andrew Gilding v (47) Steve Lennon
- (7) Luke Humphries v (58) Martin Lukeman
- (26) Radek Szaganski v (39) Ian White
- (10) Ryan Searle v (55) Boris Krcmar
- (23) Ricardo Pietreczko v (42) Christian Kist
- (3) Damon Heta v (62) Jules van Dongen
- (30) Jose de Sousa v (35) Kevin Doets
- (14) Krzysztof Ratajski v (51) Maik Kuivenhoven
- (19) Brendan Dolan v (46) Ritchie Edhouse
- (6) Dirk van Duijvenbode v (59) Jermaine Wattimena
- (27) Michael Smith v (38) Richard Veenstra
- (11) Ryan Joyce v (54) Daniel Klose
- (22) Joe Cullen v (43) Jamie Hughes
Players Championship Finals: Daily schedule & results
Friday November 24
Session time 1030-1830
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Main Stage (TV Coverage: ITV4)
Main Stage
- Ross Smith v Scott Williams
- Ryan Searle v Boris Krcmar
- Damon Heta v Jules van Dongen
- Gian van Veen v Chris Landman
- Rob Cross v Cameron Menzies
- Josh Rock v Rowby-John Rodriguez
- James Wade v William O'Connor
Stage Two
- Radek Szaganski v Ian White
- Luke Woodhouse v Simon Whitlock
- Ryan Joyce v Daniel Klose
- Mike De Decker v Mario Vandenbogaerde
- Ricardo Pietreczko v Christian Kist
- Stephen Bunting v Mickey Mansell
- Gabriel Clemens v Connor Scutt
- Dimitri Van den Bergh v Jim Williams
- Jonny Clayton v Stephen Burton
Evening Session (1900-2300 GMT)
Main Stage
- Danny Noppert v Matt Campbell
- Chris Dobey v Raymond van Barneveld
- Michael Smith v Richard Veenstra
- Gary Anderson v Steve Beaton
- Gerwyn Price v Ricky Evans
- Callan Rydz v Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Humphries v Martin Lukeman
Stage Two
- Jose de Sousa v Kevin Doets
- Krzysztof Ratajski v Maik Kuivenhoven
- Brendan Dolan v Ritchie Edhouse
- Andrew Gilding v Steve Lennon
- Daryl Gurney v Niels Zonneveld
- Kim Huybrechts v Martin Schindler
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Jermaine Wattimena
- Joe Cullen v Jamie Hughes
- Dave Chisnall v Lee Evans
Saturday November 25
Afternoon Session (12.45pm)
Second Round (Best of 11 legs)
Main Stage (TV Coverage: ITV4)
Stage Two
Evening Session (7pm)
Third Round (Best of 19 legs)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Main Stage
Stage Two
Sunday November 26
Afternoon Session (12.45pm)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Main Stage
Evening Session (7pm)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Semi-Finals (Best of 21 Legs)
Final (Best of 21 legs)
What TV channel is the Players Championship Finals on?
The 2023 Cazoo Players Championship Finals will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, and through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay. Coverage will also be broadcast on PDCTV (excluding subscribers in the UK, Germany, Austria and Switzerland), while action from Stage Two will be broadcast worldwide on PDCTV on Friday and Saturday.
Players Championship Finals: Sky Bet odds
Players Championship Finals: Qualification & Format
Qualification for the Players Championship Finals is based on performances across the series of 30 Players Championship tournaments (scroll down for full list of event winners) which have been held during 2022.
Each round will be played over the following legs:
- First Round - Best of 11 legs
- Second Round - Best of 11 legs
- Third Round - Best of 19 legs
- Quarter-Finals - Best of 19 legs
- Semi-Finals - Best of 21 legs
- Final - Best of 21 legs
There will be no tie-break in any match.
Players Championship: 2023 Event Winners
Here is a full list of winners from the 30 Players Championship tournaments this season.
