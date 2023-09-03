Darts results: Callan Rydz ends drought with defeat of Dave Chisnall in Players Championship 19 final

Callan Rydz ended almost two years without a PDC ranking title by taking victory in Sunday's Players Championship 19, edging out Dave Chisnall in a deciding leg in the final in Barnsley.
Bedlington's Rydz had made his breakthrough with two ranking titles in 2021 before reaching the World Championship quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace as he broke into the top 32.
However, he has endured some difficult moments during the past 18 months and had dropped from 23rd at the start of 2023 to 29th.
The 25-year-old came through the field at the Barnsley Metrodome on Sunday in the first of three successive Players Championships to end his wait for a title.
The £12,000 prize money also strengthens his chances of qualifying for next month's BoyleSports World Grand Prix, and is a major boost for the Bedlington thrower.
"I've been awful this year, but in this last month I've been using new darts and they went alright today," revealed Rydz after claiming the deciding leg against Chisnall.
"I've always thought about slowing down, sometimes I was a little bit too quick for myself, but it's worked for me today.
"Today I didn't play fantastic all day, but I was hitting the right shots at the right time. It's baby steps for me, and today was a big step."
Rydz admitted that missing July's Betfred World Matchplay had been a blow as he struggled for form and confidence - but that advice from World Champion Michael Smith has helped his resurgence.
"Michael tells me all the time that setbacks are there to make you stronger, and this last couple of years have been a big setback," he said.
"Some of the advice I didn't normally listen to, I've started listening to and I think I'm turning into a little bit of a better person."
Rydz produced some sparkling darts during his run to the final, defeating both Gabriel Clemens and James Wade with ton-plus averages.
He also saw off two-time World Champion Peter Wright, reigning European Champion Ross Smith, Mervyn King and Robert Owen before facing top seed Chisnall for the title.
Finishes of 108 and 118 helped Rydz to open up a 4-1 lead against Chisnall in the final, and he also held a 6-3 advantage before the gap was closed to one leg.
Rydz took the 12th to move a leg away from the title, only for Chisnall to win back-to-back legs with checkouts of 100 and 73 as he kept his hopes alive - but a 75 finish on tops saw the youngster close out a memorable win.