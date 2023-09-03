Darts results: Callan Rydz ends drought with defeat of Dave Chisnall in Players Championship 19 final

Bedlington's Rydz had made his breakthrough with two ranking titles in 2021 before reaching the World Championship quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace as he broke into the top 32.

However, he has endured some difficult moments during the past 18 months and had dropped from 23rd at the start of 2023 to 29th.

The 25-year-old came through the field at the Barnsley Metrodome on Sunday in the first of three successive Players Championships to end his wait for a title.

The £12,000 prize money also strengthens his chances of qualifying for next month's BoyleSports World Grand Prix, and is a major boost for the Bedlington thrower.

"I've been awful this year, but in this last month I've been using new darts and they went alright today," revealed Rydz after claiming the deciding leg against Chisnall.

"I've always thought about slowing down, sometimes I was a little bit too quick for myself, but it's worked for me today.

"Today I didn't play fantastic all day, but I was hitting the right shots at the right time. It's baby steps for me, and today was a big step."