Rob Cross secured his first PDC title of 2023 with an emphatic 8-3 victory over Mike De Decker in Saturday’s Players Championship 11 final in Leicester.

Cross produced a series of dominant displays to scoop the £12,000 top prize at the Morningside Arena, clinching his first ranking title since October 2022 in the process.



The world number five has made a subdued start to the campaign, but he reaffirmed his credentials in some style, dispatching De Decker with a 101 average to triumph in Saturday’s showpiece.



The opening four legs of the afternoon's decider were shared despite a huge disparity in the averages, as De Decker conjured up a spectacular 141 checkout to restore parity at two apiece.



Cross continued to outscore the young Belgian and that was soon reflected in the scoreline, with the former World Champion seizing control with a three-leg burst of 14, 13 and 14 darts.



De Decker replied with a 12-darter to reduce the deficit to 3-5, only for Cross to storm to victory in sensational style, converting 92, 89 and 146 checkouts in consecutive legs to clinch his ninth Players Championship crown.

⚡️ CLASSY CROSS SEALS PC11 SUCCESS! 🏆



“I just love winning,” reflected Cross, who moves further clear of Luke Humphries in the race to represent England alongside Michael Smith at next month’s World Cup of Darts.



“In these last couple of weeks I’ve really wanted it again, and I think that’s been a massive turning point.



“Last week I really wanted it but it didn’t quite work out. I’m so glad that I got the win today.



“You’ve got the best of the best coming through now and it’s hard. Even these players that haven’t won titles, they are still so dangerous and you have to do your job.



“I have lost in so many finals in certain disciplines and nobody remembers the runner-up. I was desperate to win, and it’s a good kickstart now. I want to keep moving forward."