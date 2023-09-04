Darts results: Luke Humphries hits nine-dart finish en route to PC20 win

Luke Humphries claimed his third PDC ranking title of 2023 with victory in Monday’s Players Championship 20, overcoming Dutchman Kevin Doets to triumph in Barnsley.

Humphries becomes the fourth player to win multiple Players Championship titles in 2023, defeating an impressive Doets 8-6 in Monday’s showpiece to scoop the £12,000 top prize. Prior to this week, Humphries had not featured competitively since reaching July’s World Matchplay semi-finals, although he returned to winning ways in sensational style at the Barnsley Metrodome. The former UK Open runner-up kicked off his campaign with a nine-dart finish in his opening round win over Andy Boulton, which set the tone for a day of darting domination. “It is strange but you doubt yourself. You think: ‘You haven’t played for a long time, can you still do it?” admitted Humphries, who now boasts nine PDC ranking titles on his growing résumé. “I didn’t really practice much in the last six or seven weeks. I felt like Gary Anderson!

“I’ve learnt a few things with my time off though. I think at times I get too annoyed with myself. I just want to let my talent shine and see what happens. “If I get to number one in the world one day, so be it. If I lose my Tour Card in five to ten years, it is what it is, but my greatest achievement is my family, and that is what matters. “I still have targets though. The next target for me is to win a TV title; it’s the next thing I have to tick off the list. “I still want to be involved in the Premier League too. I really want to play against the best, just be a part of it and the exposure that comes with it.”

