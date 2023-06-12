Smith – featuring in only his fifth Players Championship event of the year – converted a 116 checkout in a thrilling last-leg shoot-out to sink Anderson and scoop the £12,000 top prize at Halle 39.

SMITH TAKES THE TITLE! 🏆 That is majestic from Michael Smith who comes from 5-1 down to clinch his first Players Championship title in a year, defeating Gary Anderson in a deciding leg! What a final that was! pic.twitter.com/EjG0nFNAVR

The world champion averaged 98 and 99 in 6-4 wins over Richard Veenstra and Andy Boulton to move through to round three, where he demolished Keegan Brown 6-1 to continue his progress.

Smith then recorded hard-fought victories against James Wade, Danny Lauby and Connor Scutt to set up a mouthwatering showdown against two-time world champion Anderson, which lived up to the billing.

The pair exchanged holds to kick off Monday’s decider, before Anderson punished a host of missed darts at double from his former protégé to hold throw in 23 darts.

The Scot extended his lead to 5-1 after following up 76 and 95 finishes with a 13-darter, only for Smith to respond with a blistering four-leg barrage of his own.

Smith produced legs of 15, 14, 12 and 13 darts – including a 121 finish in leg nine – to restore parity at five apiece, although the pendulum continued to swing.

Anderson remarkably hit three consecutive bulls to set up double six and move a leg away from victory at 7-6, but after holding throw in 14 darts, Smith sank a nerveless 116 finish to complete the comeback.

“When I first made the Premier League semi-finals Gary was 5-1 up and I beat him, and that’s all I kept thinking,” revealed Smith, celebrating his tenth Players Championship success.

“Something got into Gary’s head. He was annoyed, he was fuming and I couldn’t punish him, but luckily enough that 116 checkout keeps saving me.