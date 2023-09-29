Darts results: Gary Anderson wins Players Championship 24 title

The two-time world champion has shown his class with three superb days on the PDC ProTour this week, which culminated in him scooping the £12,000 top prize on Friday.

On a day which saw Luke Woodhouse and Michael van Gerwen achieve nine-dart finishes, it was Anderson's sustained brilliance which took the Scot to glory.

After opening his challenge with a win over Frenchman Jacques Labre, Anderson averaged over 107 to see off Daniel Klose and then averaged over 100 in wins over Stephen Burton, Kim Huybrechts - in a whitewash of the Belgian - and Martin Lukeman.

He then edged past Stephen Bunting 7-5 in the semi-finals, before powering to the title with a 103.68 average against Joyce.

Anderson won the final's opening three legs without reply and also led 6-2 before Joyce took back-to-back legs to halve the deficit.

The Scot, though, ruthlessly stopped the fightback with an 11-darter before firing in a 12-dart leg to seal the title - a welcome boost ahead of next week's BoyleSports World Grand Prix.