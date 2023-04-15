Ratajski - the runner-up at Players Championship Eight last month - dispatched the Dutchman in a one-sided final to clinch his first PDC ranking title since November 2021.

The Polish number one has enjoyed a welcome return to form in 2023, and produced a series of consistent performances at the Robin Park Tennis Centre to claim the £12,000 winner’s cheque.

However, Ratajski saved his most dominant display for Saturday’s showpiece, converting two ton-plus checkouts in the opening three legs of his clash against Landman.

Having drawn first blood with a 116 finish, Ratajski converted a clinical 124 combination to lead 3-0, before reeling off back-to-back legs in 13 and 14 darts to extend his cushion to 5-0.

Landman opened his account in a scrappy sixth leg, although normal service was soon resumed for Ratajski, who won the next three legs to celebrate his seventh Players Championship crown.