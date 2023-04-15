Krzysztof Ratajski secured his tenth PDC title with an 8-1 demolition of Chris Landman in Saturday’s Players Championship Nine final in Wigan.
Ratajski - the runner-up at Players Championship Eight last month - dispatched the Dutchman in a one-sided final to clinch his first PDC ranking title since November 2021.
The Polish number one has enjoyed a welcome return to form in 2023, and produced a series of consistent performances at the Robin Park Tennis Centre to claim the £12,000 winner’s cheque.
However, Ratajski saved his most dominant display for Saturday’s showpiece, converting two ton-plus checkouts in the opening three legs of his clash against Landman.
Having drawn first blood with a 116 finish, Ratajski converted a clinical 124 combination to lead 3-0, before reeling off back-to-back legs in 13 and 14 darts to extend his cushion to 5-0.
Landman opened his account in a scrappy sixth leg, although normal service was soon resumed for Ratajski, who won the next three legs to celebrate his seventh Players Championship crown.
“It feels incredible. It has felt like three years without a title,” joked Ratajski, who was beaten by a resurgent Gary Anderson in last month’s Players Championship Eight decider.
“I am playing well. I am working hard at home and I feel comfortable.
“Last year wasn’t a good year for me. I fell out of the top 16 of the ProTour [Order of Merit] so now I’m having to work very hard to play on the European Tour, because I must play [qualifying events].
“It is very difficult, but I am playing in the next three European Tour events, and now this win is a big step to get back towards the top 16 of the ProTour.
“I think everyone has a bad period, even players in the top four and top ten. It is normal. You must wait, you must be patient and work hard.”
Ratajski began his campaign in Wigan on Saturday with wins over Matt Campbell and Darius Labanauskas, before posting his solitary ton-plus average of the afternoon in a 6-2 rout of Croatia’s Boris Krcmar.
The former World Matchplay semi-finalist continued his progress with a convincing win over second seed Dave Chisnall, which was followed by a first career victory against Josh Rock in the last eight.
This set up a semi-final showdown against an in-form Jonny Clayton, and Ratajski was forced to survive four match darts in the latter stages of his clash against the Premier League star.
Ratajski swept aside Landman to add to his title tally, although it was a landmark day for the Dutchman, who claimed a host of big scalps to reach his maiden PDC ranking final.
