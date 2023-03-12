Sporting Life
Dirk van Duijvenbode (PDC)
Dirk van Duijvenbode (PDC)

Darts results: Dirk van Duijvenbode wins Players Championship 6

By Sporting Life
19:38 · SUN March 12, 2023

Dirk van Duijvenbode clinched his second ProTour title of 2023 with a superb 8-4 success against Ryan Searle in Sunday's Players Championship 6 final at the Barnsley Metrodome.

Van Duijvenbode defeated Searle to triumph at Players Championship 4 last month, and the Dutchman enjoyed a repeat performance to become the first player to celebrate multiple ProTour titles this year.

The 30-year-old relinquished just five legs in reaching the semi-finals, before overcoming top seed Luke Humphries and Searle to scoop the £12,000 top prize and move top of the Players Championship Order of Merit.

Van Duijvenbode made a sensational start to Sunday’s showpiece, converting magnificent 142 and 148 checkouts to seize the early initiative, before Searle reeled off three straight legs to lead 4-3.

However, Van Duijvenbode responded by winning five straight legs of his own to wrap up a resounding victory, firing in six 180s and producing back-to-back 12-dart legs to seal the deal.

“I would say this is the second best title of my career,” reflected Van Duijvenbode, who boasted a tournament average of 102 en route to scooping his fifth PDC ranking title.

“I’m working with a great team. This is the first weekend for about 18 months where I haven’t had an injury, and I cannot tell you how grateful I am.

“Ryan is one of the nicest players on the tour. He is such a good player. He’s very good, and I am always happy if I beat him, but it is never easy.

“My goal is to win three titles this year and I’m already on two after six [Players Championship] events, so hopefully I will make the third as well!”

Van Duijvenbode stormed through to his second ProTour final of the season with a string of dominant displays, opening Sunday’s action with a trio of 6-1 victories.

He brushed aside Kevin Burness and Ronny Huybrechts before posting a career-best 115.7 average in his demolition of Cameron Crabtree, landing six 180s and converting 140 and 128 finishes in the process.

The three-time TV finalist maintained his imperious form with a whitewash win over Ian White in the last 16, and an emphatic 6-2 success against his compatriot Michael van Gerwen confirmed his semi-final spot.

Van Duijvenbode then edged out Humphries in a captivating deciding-leg tussle in the last four, missing double 12 for a nine-darter, only to prevail with a 105 average and eight maximums.

Earlier in the day, Saturday’s semi-finalist Gerwyn Price suffered a surprise first round defeat to Jose Justicia, despite averaging almost 101 in a high-quality affair.

Gary Anderson and Rob Cross were among the high-profile second round casualties, with world champion Michael Smith crashing out in round three alongside Nathan Aspinall and Jonny Clayton.

2023 Players Championship 6 results

Last 16

  • Luke Humphries 6-2 Chris Landman
  • Ross Smith 6-2 Graham Usher
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Richard Veenstra
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-0 Ian White
  • Dave Chisnall 6-2 Vincent van der Voort
  • Ryan Searle 6-3 Matt Campbell
  • Mike De Decker 6-3 Jacques Labre
  • Gian van Veen 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Quarter-finals

  • Luke Humphries 6-4 Ross Smith
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Michael van Gerwen
  • Ryan Searle 6-5 Dave Chisnall
  • Mike De Decker 6-4 Gian van Veen

Semi-finals

  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 7-6 Luke Humphries
  • Ryan Searle 7-2 Mike De Decker

Final

  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 8-4 Ryan Searle
