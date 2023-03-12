Dirk van Duijvenbode clinched his second ProTour title of 2023 with a superb 8-4 success against Ryan Searle in Sunday's Players Championship 6 final at the Barnsley Metrodome.

Van Duijvenbode defeated Searle to triumph at Players Championship 4 last month, and the Dutchman enjoyed a repeat performance to become the first player to celebrate multiple ProTour titles this year. The 30-year-old relinquished just five legs in reaching the semi-finals, before overcoming top seed Luke Humphries and Searle to scoop the £12,000 top prize and move top of the Players Championship Order of Merit. Van Duijvenbode made a sensational start to Sunday’s showpiece, converting magnificent 142 and 148 checkouts to seize the early initiative, before Searle reeled off three straight legs to lead 4-3. However, Van Duijvenbode responded by winning five straight legs of his own to wrap up a resounding victory, firing in six 180s and producing back-to-back 12-dart legs to seal the deal.

“I would say this is the second best title of my career,” reflected Van Duijvenbode, who boasted a tournament average of 102 en route to scooping his fifth PDC ranking title. “I’m working with a great team. This is the first weekend for about 18 months where I haven’t had an injury, and I cannot tell you how grateful I am. “Ryan is one of the nicest players on the tour. He is such a good player. He’s very good, and I am always happy if I beat him, but it is never easy. “My goal is to win three titles this year and I’m already on two after six [Players Championship] events, so hopefully I will make the third as well!”

