Dirk van Duijvenbode clinched his second ProTour title of 2023 with a superb 8-4 success against Ryan Searle in Sunday's Players Championship 6 final at the Barnsley Metrodome.
Van Duijvenbode defeated Searle to triumph at Players Championship 4 last month, and the Dutchman enjoyed a repeat performance to become the first player to celebrate multiple ProTour titles this year.
The 30-year-old relinquished just five legs in reaching the semi-finals, before overcoming top seed Luke Humphries and Searle to scoop the £12,000 top prize and move top of the Players Championship Order of Merit.
Van Duijvenbode made a sensational start to Sunday’s showpiece, converting magnificent 142 and 148 checkouts to seize the early initiative, before Searle reeled off three straight legs to lead 4-3.
However, Van Duijvenbode responded by winning five straight legs of his own to wrap up a resounding victory, firing in six 180s and producing back-to-back 12-dart legs to seal the deal.
“I would say this is the second best title of my career,” reflected Van Duijvenbode, who boasted a tournament average of 102 en route to scooping his fifth PDC ranking title.
“I’m working with a great team. This is the first weekend for about 18 months where I haven’t had an injury, and I cannot tell you how grateful I am.
“Ryan is one of the nicest players on the tour. He is such a good player. He’s very good, and I am always happy if I beat him, but it is never easy.
“My goal is to win three titles this year and I’m already on two after six [Players Championship] events, so hopefully I will make the third as well!”
Van Duijvenbode stormed through to his second ProTour final of the season with a string of dominant displays, opening Sunday’s action with a trio of 6-1 victories.
He brushed aside Kevin Burness and Ronny Huybrechts before posting a career-best 115.7 average in his demolition of Cameron Crabtree, landing six 180s and converting 140 and 128 finishes in the process.
The three-time TV finalist maintained his imperious form with a whitewash win over Ian White in the last 16, and an emphatic 6-2 success against his compatriot Michael van Gerwen confirmed his semi-final spot.
Van Duijvenbode then edged out Humphries in a captivating deciding-leg tussle in the last four, missing double 12 for a nine-darter, only to prevail with a 105 average and eight maximums.
Earlier in the day, Saturday’s semi-finalist Gerwyn Price suffered a surprise first round defeat to Jose Justicia, despite averaging almost 101 in a high-quality affair.
Gary Anderson and Rob Cross were among the high-profile second round casualties, with world champion Michael Smith crashing out in round three alongside Nathan Aspinall and Jonny Clayton.
Last 16
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final