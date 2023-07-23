Darts results: Nathan Aspinall crowned World Matchplay champion after thrashing Jonny Clayton in the Blackpool final

Nathan Aspinall produced one of the most devastating spells ever seen in a major final as he crushed Jonny Clayton 18-6 to win the Betfred World Matchplay title.
After a keenly contested start to the Winter Gardens showpiece, the Asp reeled off 11 legs on the trot from 5-5 thanks to a combination of power scoring and ruthless finishing to storm into an almost insurmountable 16-5 advantage.
This run of mesmerising darts included a breathtaking 170 checkout when Clayton was waiting to come back on 40 in the 16th leg and not even the Ferret could stop himself smiling at the sheer brilliance of his opponent.
The Welshman did eventually manage to pull a leg back but it merely delayed the inevitable as Aspinall completed the biggest margin of victory in a World Matchplay final since Phil Taylor crushed Terry Jenkins 18-4 back in 2009.
It's Aspinall's second career major title and first since the 2019 UK Open and becomes just the 12th different player to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy.
The new world number five averaged 96.21 compared to his opponent's 93.56, hit seven of the 12 maximums in the match and five of the seven 100+ checkouts.
Clayton headed into the final regarded as the most clinical finisher of the two but he missed 19 of his 25 attempts at doubles as Aspinall pinned 18 of his 40 attempts.
More to follow...
World Matchplay Most Titles