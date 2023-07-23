Darts results: Nathan Aspinall crowned World Matchplay champion after thrashing Jonny Clayton in the Blackpool final

After a keenly contested start to the Winter Gardens showpiece, the Asp reeled off 11 legs on the trot from 5-5 thanks to a combination of power scoring and ruthless finishing to storm into an almost insurmountable 16-5 advantage.

This run of mesmerising darts included a breathtaking 170 checkout when Clayton was waiting to come back on 40 in the 16th leg and not even the Ferret could stop himself smiling at the sheer brilliance of his opponent.

The Welshman did eventually manage to pull a leg back but it merely delayed the inevitable as Aspinall completed the biggest margin of victory in a World Matchplay final since Phil Taylor crushed Terry Jenkins 18-4 back in 2009.