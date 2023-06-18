Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton brought the My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts back to Wales for the second time after they defeated Scotland in Sunday's final in Frankfurt.
The two great friends, who teamed up to lift this trophy behind closed doors back in 2020, stormed to glory with a thumping 10-2 victory over Gary Anderson and Peter Wright in front of an enthusiastic German crowd at the Eissporthalle.
Price and Clayton were, however, given a real scare in the semi-finals of the all-pairs tournament when Belgium took them to a deciding leg but the Ferret held his nerve brilliantly with a two-dart finish from 100 when their opponents waited with real hope on 120.
Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts had previously followed up Saturday's epic 8-7 win over the Netherlands by ending Australia's title defence in another deciding leg at the quarter-final stage - but they couldn't make it three in a row.
Wales, who kicked off their campaign with an 8-2 triumph over Denmark on Saturday, had earlier fought back from 5-3 down to overcome Sweden's Dennis Nilsson and Oskar Lukasiak 8-5 but they were always in control of the final.
Price and Clayton share an £80,000 prize after reclaiming the title, having opened up leads of 3-0 and 8-1 early in the final before holding on to their advantage.
Price landed a 177 score in the final's opening leg and then posted a 180 in a 14-darter as Wales broke, before double ten gave them a three-leg cushion.
Wright hit back with a 93 checkout to get Scotland off the mark, but a missed double 18 for a 147 finish in the next allowed Clayton in to finish 67 in two darts to restore Wales' lead.
Price took out 105, and then the Welsh duo both finished 116 - either side of a 96 checkout from Anderson - to move Wales 9-2 before double eight from Clayton secured glory for his nation.
Wright and Anderson, who lifted this trophy in 2019, whitewashed France in their quarter-final on Sunday afternoon, before coming 2-0 and 3-2 down to defeat Germany's Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler 8-5 in the semis.
The German duo missed five darts at doubles to level in leg 12, allowing Wright in to finish a key 109 checkout as Scotland edged into their fifth World Cup final.
Germany won through to the semi-finals for the second time as Clemens and Schindler overcame England's Michael Smith and Rob Cross 8-3 in their last eight clash.
Sweden and France had enjoyed their best-ever runs in the World Cup as they came through the group stage and then enjoyed second round wins in Frankfurt.
World Cup of Darts: Knockout stage results
Final
- (4) Scotland 2-10 Wales (2)
Semi-finals
- Germany 5-8 (4) Scotland
- (2) Wales 8-7 Belgium
Quarter-finals
- (1) England 3-8 Germany
- (4) Scotland 8-0 France
- (2) Wales 8-5 Sweden
- Belgium 8-7 Australia
Round two
- (1) England 8-4 Latvia
- Poland 6-8 Germany
- (4) Scotland 8-5 Philippines
- France 8-4 South Africa
- (2) Wales 8-2 Denmark
- Sweden 8-5 Canada
- (3) Netherlands 7-8 Belgium
- Australia 8-6 Croatia
World Cup of Darts group results & standings
Seedings in brackets
Top four seeded nations went straight to the knockout stages
- (1) England
- (2) Wales
- (3) Netherlands
- (4) Scotland
Group stage
Top team in each group progress to the second round
GROUP A
- (5) Belgium P 2 W 2 L 0 LD +5 PTS 4
- Finland P 2 W 1 L 1 LD 0 PTS 2
- China P 2 W 0 L 2 LD -5 PTS 0
Results
- Huybrechts/Van den Bergh (BEL) 4-0 Kantele/Myller (FIN)
- Huybrechts/Van den Bergh (BEL) 4-3 Wen/Zong (CHN)
- Kantele/Myller (FIN) 4-0 Wen/Zong (CHN
GROUP B
- (6) Germany P 2 W 2 L 0 LD +8 PTS 4
- Japan P 2 W 1 L 1 LD -3 PTS 2
- Hong Kong P 2 W 0 L 2 LD -5 PTS 0
Results
- Clemens/Schindler (GER) 4-0 Lee/Leung (HKG)
- Clemens/Schindler (GER) 4-0 Goto/Matsuda (JPN)
- Goto/Matsuda (JPN) 4-3 Lee/Leung (HKG)
GROUP C
- (7) Australia P 2 W 2 L 0 LD +8 PTS 4
- Gibraltar P 2 W 1 L 1 LD -1 PTS 2
- Guyana P 2 W 0 L 2 LD -7 PTS 0
Results
- Heta/Whitlock (AUS) 4-0 Fitzgerald/Madhoo (GUY)
- Heta/Whitlock (AUS) 4-0 Galliano/Hewitt (GIB)
- Galliano/Hewitt (GIB) 4-1 Fitzgerald/Madhoo (GUY)
GROUP D
- France P 2 W 2 L 0 LD +7 PTS 4
- (8) Northern Ireland P 2 W 1 L 1 LD +1 PTS 2
- Ukraine P 2 W 0 L 2 LD -8 PTS 0
Results
- Labre/Tricole (FRA) 4-1 Dolan/Gurney (NIR)
- Labre/Tricole (FRA) 4-0 Omelchenko/Pekaruk (UKR)
- Dolan/Gurney (NIR) 4-0 Omelchenko/Pekaruk (UKR)
GROUP E
- Croatia P 2 W 2 L 0 LD +4 PTS 4
- (9) Republic of Ireland P 2 W 1 L 1 LD +0 PTS 2
- Thailand P 2 W 0 L 2 LD -4 PTS 0
Results
- Barry/O'Connor (IRL) 4-1 Eupakaree/Gaweenuntavong (THA)
- Barry/O'Connor (IRL) 1-4 Grbavac/Krcmar (CRO)
- Grbavac/Krcmar (CRO) 4-3 Eupakaree/Gaweenuntavong (THA)
GROUP F
- Denmark P 2 W 2 L 0 LD +1 PTS 2
- (10) Austria P 2 W 1 L 1 LD +0 PTS 2
- USA P 2 W 1 L 1 LD -1 PTS 2
Results
- Andersen/Drue Reus (DEN) 4-2 Rodriguez/Suljovic (AUT)
- Andersen/Drue Reus (DEN) 3-4 Gates/van Dongen (USA)
- Rodriguez/Suljovic (AUT) 4-2 Gates/van Dongen (USA)
GROUP G
- (11) Poland P 2 W 2 L 0 LD +4 PTS 4
- Lithuania P 2 W 1 L 1 LD +0 PTS 2
- Portugal P 2 W 0 L 2 LD -4 PTS 2
Results
- Kciuk/Ratajski (POL) 4-3 Ameixa/De Sousa (POR)
- Kciuk/Ratajski (POL) 4-1 Barauskas/Labanauskas (LTU)
- Barauskas/Labanauskas (LTU) 4-1 Ameixa/De Sousa (POR)
GROUP H
- (12) Canada P 2 W 2 L 0 LD +5 PTS 4
- Hungary P 2 W 1 L 1 LD +1 PTS 2
- India P 2 W 0 L 2 LD -6 PTS 0
Results
- Campbell/Smith (CAN) 4-2 Gilitwala/Jiwa (IND)
- Campbell/Smith (CAN) 4-1 Kovacs/Sarai (HUN)
- Kovacs/Sarai (HUN) 4-0 Gilitwala/Jiwa (IND)
GROUP I
- Philippines P 2 W 2 L 0 LD +6 PTS 4
- (13) Czech Republic P 2 W 1 L 1 LD -1 PTS 2
- Singapore P 2 W 0 L 2 LD -5 PTS 0
Results
- Gawlas/Sedlacek (CZE) 4-2 Lim/Lim (SGP)
- Gawlas/Sedlacek (CZE) 1-4 Ilagan/Perez (PHL)
- Ilagan/Perez (PHL) 4-1 Lim/Lim (SGP)
GROUP J
- South Africa P 2 W 2 L 0 LD +4 PTS 4
- (14) Spain P 2 W 1 L 1 LD 0 PTS 2
- Iceland P 2 W 0 L 2 LD -4 PTS 0
Results
- Bouwers/Petersen (RSA) 4-2 Justicia/Martinez (ESP)
- Bouwers/Petersen (RSA) 4-2 Charrua/Egilsson (ISL)
- Justicia/Martinez (ESP) 4-2 Charrua/Egilsson (ISL)
GROUP K
- (15) Latvia P 2 W 2 L 0 LD +4 PTS 4
- New Zealand P 2 W 1 L 1 LD +1 PTS 2
- Bahrain P 2 W 0 L 2 LD -5 PTS 0
Results
- Razma/Zhukov (LVA) 4-2 Parry/Robb (NZL)
- Razma/Zhukov (LVA) 4-2 Mahmood/Yusuf (BHR)
- Parry/Robb (NZL) 4-1 Mahmood/Yusuf (BHR)
GROUP L
- Sweden P 2 W 2 L 0 LD +4 PTS 4
- Italy P 2 W 1 L 1 LD +0 PTS 2
- (16) Switzerland P 2 W 0 L 2 LD -4 PTS 0
Results
- Dante/Turetta (ITA) 4-3 Bellmont/Walpen (SUI)
- Dante/Turetta (ITA) 3-4 Lukasiak/Nilsson (SWE)
- Lukasiak/Nilsson (SWE) 4-1 Bellmont/Walpen (SUI)
World Cup of Darts: Daily Schedule & Results
Thursday June 15 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – First Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Italy 4-3 Switzerland (L)
- Poland 4-3 Portugal (G)
- Czech Republic 4-2 Singapore (I)
- South Africa 4-2 Spain (J)
- Republic of Ireland 4-1 Thailand (E)
- France 4-1 Northern Ireland (D)
- Belgium 4-0 Finland (A)
- Canada 4-2 India (H)
- Denmark 4-2 Austria (F)
- Germany 4-0 Hong Kong (B)
- Australia 4-0 Guyana (C)
- Latvia 4-2 New Zealand (K)
Friday June 16
Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)
Group Stage – Second Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Finland 4-0 China (A)
- Philippines 4-1 Singapore (I)
- Sweden 4-1 Switzerland (L)
- Lithuania 4-1 Portugal (G)
- New Zealand 4-1 Bahrain (K)
- Spain 4-2 Iceland (J)
- Croatia 4-3 Thailand (E)
- Northern Ireland 4-0 Ukraine (D)
- Hungary 4-0 India (H)
- Japan 4-3 Hong Kong (B)
- Gibraltar 4-1 Guyana (C)
- Austria 4-2 USA (F)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – Final Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Belgium 4-3 China (A)
- Philippines 4-1 Czech Republic (I)
- Sweden 4-3 Italy (L)
- Poland 4-1 Lithuania (G)
- Latvia 4-2 Bahrain (K)
- South Africa 4-2 Iceland (J)
- Croatia 4-1 Republic of Ireland (E)
- France 4-0 Ukraine (D)
- Canada 4-1 Hungary (H)
- Germany 4-0 Japan (B)
- Australia 4-0 Gibraltar (C)
- Denmark 3-4 USA (F)
Saturday June 17
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- France 8-4 South Africa
- Sweden 8-5 Canada
- Australia 8-6 Croatia
- Scotland 8-5 Philippines
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Wales 8-2 Denmark
- England 8-4 Latvia
- Netherlands 7-8 Belgium
- Poland 6-8 Germany
Sunday June 18
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Wales 8-5 Sweden
- Belgium 8-7 Australia
- Scotland 8-0 France
- England 3-8 Germany
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sport
- Wales 8-7 Belgium
- Scotland 8-5 Germany
Final (Best of 19 legs)
World Cup of Darts: Competing nations and team line-ups
- Australia - Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock
- Austria - Mensur Suljovic, Rowby-John Rodriguez
- Bahrain - Basem Mahmood, Abdulnasser Yusuf
- Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts
- Canada - Matt Campbell, Jeff Smith
- China - Xiaochen Zong, Lihao Wen
- Croatia - Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grbavac
- Czech Republic - Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek
- Denmark - Vladimir Andersen, Benjamin Reus
- England - Michael Smith, Rob Cross
- Finland - Marko Kantele, Paavo Myller
- France - Thibault Tricole, Jacques Labre
- Germany - Gabriel Clemens, Martin Schindler
- Gibraltar - Craig Galliano, Justin Hewitt
- Guyana - Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald
- Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung, Lok Yin Lee
- Hungary - Patrik Kovács, Levente Sárai
- Iceland - Hallgrimur Egilsson, Vitor Charrua
- India - Prakash Jiwa, Amit Gilitwala
- Italy - Michele Turetta, Massimo Dante
- Japan - Jun Matsuda, Tomoya Goto
- Latvia - Madars Razma, Dmitriy Zhukov
- Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas
- Netherlands - Dirk van Duuivenbode*, Danny Noppert (* Replaced Michael van Gerwen who was injured)
- New Zealand - Ben Robb, Warren Parry
- Northern Ireland - Brendan Dolan, Daryl Gurney
- Philippines - Christian Perez, Lourence Ilagan
- Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski, Krzysztof Kciuk
- Portugal - Jose de Sousa, Luis Ameixa
- Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor, Keane Barry
- Scotland - Peter Wright, Gary Anderson
- Singapore - Paul Lim, Harith Lim
- South Africa - Devon Petersen, Vernon Bouwers
- Spain - Jose Justicia, Tony Martinez
- Sweden - Dennis Nilsson, Oskar Lukasiak
- Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont, Marcel Walpen
- Thailand - Attapol Eupakaree, Yong Gaweenuntavong
- Ukraine - Vladyslav Omelchenko, Illia Pekaruk
- USA - Jules van Dongen, Leonard Gates
- Wales - Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton
Where can I watch the World Cup of Darts on TV?
The My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts will be broadcast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.
World Cup of Darts: Sky Bet Odds
Prize Fund (Per two-player team)
- Winners - £80,000
Runners-Up - £50,000
Semi-Final Losers - £30,000
Quarter-Final Losers - £20,000
Last 16 Losers - £9,000
Second in Group - £5,000
Third in Group - £4,000
- Total - £450,000
World Cup of Darts: Past Finals
