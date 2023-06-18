The two great friends, who teamed up to lift this trophy behind closed doors back in 2020, stormed to glory with a thumping 10-2 victory over Gary Anderson and Peter Wright in front of an enthusiastic German crowd at the Eissporthalle.

Price and Clayton were, however, given a real scare in the semi-finals of the all-pairs tournament when Belgium took them to a deciding leg but the Ferret held his nerve brilliantly with a two-dart finish from 100 when their opponents waited with real hope on 120.

Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts had previously followed up Saturday's epic 8-7 win over the Netherlands by ending Australia's title defence in another deciding leg at the quarter-final stage - but they couldn't make it three in a row.

Wales, who kicked off their campaign with an 8-2 triumph over Denmark on Saturday, had earlier fought back from 5-3 down to overcome Sweden's Dennis Nilsson and Oskar Lukasiak 8-5 but they were always in control of the final.