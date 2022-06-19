Australia have won the World Cup of Darts for the first time after Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta whitewashed Wales pairing Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton.

It was a particularly special moment for Wizard, who has played in every World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2010 and famously missed two match darts in the heartbreaking defeat to England in the 2012 final. Whitlock, 53, did suffer the agony of missing another in the doubles rubber against the Welsh on this occasion that would have completed a 3-0 whitewash but it mattered little as his team-mate Heta overcame Clayton 4-2 in the first of the reverse singles to close out a 3-1 victory over the 2020 champions.

Simon Whitlock has played in every World Cup and missed two match darts in the heartbreaking final defeat of 2012.



In the opening singles tie, Heta blitzed Price 4-0 to put Australia in early control of the final as the Welshman failed to sparkle with an average of just 80. The Heat, who had to come from 3-1 down against Michael Smith in the semi-finals, only averaged a fairly mediocre of 92.5 himself but it was plenty good enough to restrict Price to just two attempts at a double.

Simon Whitlock came from 2-1 down to overcome Jonny Clayton 4-2 in the second singles rubber - but only after missing six darts at double top in the sixth leg. The Wizard was playing nerveless darts until that point as he bid to banish the demons of 2012 and a stylish 120 checkout when the Ferret waited on 26 put him into a 3-2 lead. Clayton failed to take advantage of Whitlock's troubles on tops in the next leg as the Aussies moved one point away from glory.

It looked as though Whitlock and Heta would complete a whitewash victory when they moved into a 3-2 lead in a thrilling doubles rubber but the Welsh duo held their nerve to force a deciding leg. The Aussies had the advantage of throw and were first to a finish but Whitlock, who missed two match darts in the agonising final defeat against England in 2012, spurned his chance on double 18 when trying to finish from 66. Clayton duly made him pay with his last dart in hand on double eight to force the final into the reverse singles.

However, the Ferret couldn't maintain the momentum as a slow start allowed Heta to move into a commanding 3-1 lead and although the Heat spurned a title dart in the next leg, he eventually got the job done at the next attempt to spark wild scenes of celebration.

Semi-final round-up Wales sealed a spot in their second World Cup final in three years with a resounding 2-0 victory over the Netherlands. The 2020 champions got off to a flying start when Gerwyn Price cruised to a 4-1 victory over Danny Noppert despite averaging just 88.75 compared to the astonishing 117 he managed in his quarter-final clash against Martin Schindler earlier in the day. Team-mate Jonny Clayton then came out on top in a high-quality affair against Dirk Van Duijvenbode as he defied four 180s and legs of 11 and 12 darts to triumph 4-2 and ensure victory without the need of a nervy doubles rubber.

Australia then reached their first World Cup final in a decade thanks to Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock ousting top seeds England 2-0. Michael Smith looked as though he'd give the top seeds a comfortable start but he bust 72 when looking to seal a 4-1 victory and Heta made him pay by reeling off the next three legs to put the Aussies in the driving seat. World Cup-ever present Whitlock ruthlessly finished the job by averaging 103 and pinning four of his six attempts at double to whitewash a below-par Wade 4-0. It's 10 years since Whitlock and Paul Nicholson lost the most dramatic final of all time against Phil Taylor and Adrian Lewis in 2012 so it would be fitting if they can follow up this triumph over the latest English duo with their first ever World Cup.

Quarter-final round-up Scotland's World Cup defence was brutally ended as England's Michael Smith and James Wade trounced John Henderson and Peter Wright 2-0 for the loss of just one leg. Bully Boy, who has won five singles titles since the start of May including the prestigious US Darts Masters, thrashed Henderson 4-0 in the opening rubber before Premier League semi-finalist Wade cruised to a 4-1 win over Wright despite averaging just 81. Performance-wise, neither Englishman had to be anywhere near their best, with Hendo averaging just 80 against Smith (91) and failing to have a single attempt at a double while world champion Wright averaged 82 and missed 11 of his 12 attempts at the outer ring.

They will surely be pushed much harder by Australia, who produced a sensational doubles display to dump out Belgium. Dimitri Van den Bergh defeated his housemate Damon Heta 4-2 in the opening singles tie, only for Whitlock to defy a 170 finish from Kim Huybrechts to prevail 4-3 with a 101 average. The Australian aces then ran riot in the decisive doubles showdown, averaging 109.31 to whitewash the fourth seeds. The Netherlands reached a first World Cup semi-final since 2019 as Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode saw off Northern Ireland’s Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan. UK Open champion Noppert battled past Gurney 4-2 in the opening rubber, before Van Duijvenbode recovered from 3-1 down to deny Dolan in a battle of the former World Grand Prix finalists. Van Duijvenbode spurned 14 darts at double midway through the contest, but rallied superbly in the latter stages, converting 92, 153 and 74 finishes to wrap up a dramatic deciding-leg win. Gerwyn Price posted the second highest individual average in World Cup history to inspire 2020 champions Wales to an emphatic victory over host nation Germany. Price averaged 117.88 in a remarkable four-leg blitz of Martin Schindler, producing winning legs of 15, 10, 12 and 14 darts and converting sensational 170 and 120 checkouts. Jonny Clayton then followed Price’s heroics with a professional 4-2 win over German number one Gabriel Clemens, firing in seven 140s and pinning four of his seven attempts at double.