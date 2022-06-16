Former champions Wales and Netherlands impressed on the opening night of the Cazoo World Cup of Darts, as host nation Germany came through a deciding-leg thriller to sink Spain in Frankfurt on Thursday.

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton claimed Wales’ maiden World Cup crown in 2020, and they reaffirmed their credentials with a dominant display against the Philippines. The second seeds produced the performance of the night at the Eissporthalle, averaging just over 99 to set up an intriguing last 16 showdown against last year’s runners-up Austria. Price and Clayton appeared poised to run riot following a blistering start, with Clayton following up a maximum from his fellow countryman by cleaning up 84 in two darts for an 11-dart opener. Lourence Ilagan and RJ Escaros fought back to level at two apiece for the Philippines, but finishes of 106 and 108 from Price, sandwiched between a 13-darter, saw them run out convincing 5-2 winners.

LAYING DOWN A MARKER! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



The Welsh mean business as they look to reclaim the title 🔥



Gerwyn Price takes out a big 108 finish to complete a 5-2 success over the Philippines!



Up next 👉 Germany v Spain pic.twitter.com/gMM6fYWhLK — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 16, 2022

“I’ve been doubting myself recently, so today was a big confidence boost,” admitted 2021 world champion Price. “We have a great bond,” Clayton added. “As long as we play our game, I think we’ve got a fantastic chance of getting our title back.” Price and Clayton now lock horns with 2021 finalists Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez, who defied a spirited fightback from Finland’s Marko Kantele and Aki Paavilainen to progress. The Austrians suffered a mid-game slump having stormed into a 3-0 lead, but Suljovic – one of four World Cup ever-presents – sealed the deal in leg eight, having almost clinched it with a spectacular 156 checkout. Nether in doubt... Netherlands’ new-look pairing of Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode breezed through to round two with a whitewash win over Brazil’s Diogo Portela and Artur Valle. Van Duijvenbode, a late replacement for Michael van Gerwen who is undergoing surgery on an arm injury, produced an accomplished display alongside UK Open champion Noppert, as the Dutch duo eye a fifth World Cup crown. Gabriel Clemens and Martin Schindler came through an epic first round encounter against Spain’s Jose Justicia and Tony Martinez, to the delight of the partisan German crowd. The seventh seeds seized the initiative midway through the contest, with Clemens' 146 finish in leg five swiftly followed by a classy 108 from Schindler in the sixth. However, the pair then squandered 10 match darts between them in an extraordinary conclusion, before Clemens regained his poise to pin double six in a breathless deciding leg. “I have no words. It’s amazing. I am so happy,” said Clemens, the German number one. “It is a lot of pressure because you want to win for the fans, but I hope we have a full crowd on Saturday, and hopefully we can have another great game.”

GERMANY SURVIVE A SCARE! 🇩🇪



Pure darting drama 🔥



With their eleventh match dart, Clemens pins D6 with his last dart in hand to take the deciding leg and Germany are through!



Up next 👉 Netherlands v Brazil pic.twitter.com/47IyzaTiNd — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 16, 2022

'We are going to win it' Daryl Gurney vowed to lead Northern Ireland to World Cup glory alongside Brendan Dolan, after they survived a scare to see off Gibraltar’s vibrant young pairing of Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano. With a combined age of just 40, Hewitt and Galliano revelled in the partisan atmosphere at the Eissporthalle, restoring parity at three apiece to threaten an unlikely triumph. However, a magical seventh leg from Gurney turned the tide, with the 36-year-old following up a maximum with a stunning 135 checkout on the bull to set up a 5-3 success. “I’ve been telling everybody all week at the Pro Tours, we are going to win it,” insisted Gurney, a two-time TV title winner. “I’ve got one of the best gentlemen, one of the best dart players in the world playing alongside me. I would absolutely love to win the World Cup with Brendan.”