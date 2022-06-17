Reigning champions Peter Wright and John Henderson began their Cazoo World Cup of Darts title defence with a comfortable victory over Hong Kong on Friday, while top seeds England produced the performance of the evening in Frankfurt.

On a night where all the seeded nations safely progressed, Wright and Henderson produced a professional performance to overcome debutants Lok Yin Lee and Ho Tung Ching. Hong Kong’s Lee impressed on his big stage debut, but the 2015 quarter-finalists were unable to maintain their promising start, and a brace of 14-dart legs helped Scotland reel off the final four legs without reply. “They were very dangerous opponents,” said Henderson. We didn’t know what to expect, but I believe Peter’s experience got us through there. “I don’t see why we cannot win it again. I’m playing with one of the best players in the world, if not the best! “We play with pride, we’re representing our country and we are here to win it.”

SCOTLAND SAIL THROUGH! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



The defending champions not at their brilliant best there but Hendo and Wright are safely through to round two, comfortably defeating Hong Kong's Lee Lok Yin and Ching Ho Tung 5-1!



Up next 👉 Belgium v Japan pic.twitter.com/EsbS2W1hAk — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 17, 2022

Wade buoyed by Smith connection Michael Smith and James Wade impressed at the Eissporthalle, averaging almost 99 to dispatch the capable Czech pairing of Adam Gawlas and Karel Sedlacek. Smith and Wade, featuring as a partnership for the first time, showed no sign of early nerves by drawing first blood with a 12-darter, courtesy of an 86 kill on the bull by Wade. The left-hander provided an effective foil for Smith, who fired in three of England’s four 180s, and the Premier League duo reeled off the final three legs in emphatic style. “I am playing with the best player in the world at the moment. I was buzzing up there,” admitted Wade, making his third World Cup appearance. “All I have to do is back him up, and when Michael was producing, I was also scoring, so that was reassuring for me. “I’ve not clicked with a player as much as I’ve clicked with Michael. We have connected and I believe we’re one of the teams to beat.”

ENGLAND ROMP THROUGH! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Averaging just shy of a ton, Michael Smith and James Wade brush the Czech duo aside, seeing out a superb 5-1 victory!



Up next 👉 Scotland v Hong Kong pic.twitter.com/uPs2Jkh1rE — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 17, 2022

Smith and Wade will play Latvia in the last 16, after Madars Razma and Nauris Gleglu posted an impressive 91 average in easing past Hungary. Former Pro Tour finalist Razma converted a clinical 104 finish in leg two, catapulting the Latvians to a comprehensive 5-1 win in just their second World Cup of Darts appearance. History evades Aussie pair Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta came agonisingly close to landing the first pairs nine-darter in World Cup history during their opening round win over Lithuania. The opening two legs were shared, before the Australian arrowsmiths opened up leg three with back-to-back 180s, only for Whitlock to wire double 18 for a spectacular 141 checkout. Heta returned to clean up a magnificent 10-darter, and a 117 finish from Whitlock in leg four inspired the fifth seeds to a routine 5-2 success. "It would mean the world to me to win this," admitted Whitlock, one of four World Cup ever-presents. "If we could finally lift this trophy for Australia it would be amazing. "I've got a great partner in Damon, he's overtaken me in the rankings and I'm so proud of him. He's brilliant, a great guy and a great dart player. "It would have been lovely to hit the nine-darter but we can try in our next match."