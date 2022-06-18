Reigning champions Scotland were forced to come through a Doubles decider to reach the quarter-finals of the Cazoo World Cup of Darts on Saturday, while former winners England and Wales also survived scares in Frankfurt.

For the first time in World Cup history, the quarter-final line-up features all eight seeded nations, setting up a blockbuster finale at the Eissporthalle on Sunday. Scottish duo Peter Wright and John Henderson will take on top seeds England in a mouthwatering last eight tussle, after coming through a dramatic showdown against Portugal's Jose De Sousa and Vítor Jerónimo. Henderson whitewashed Jerónimo to set Scotland on their way, but former Grand Slam champion De Sousa battled past World Champion Wright 4-3 in a high-quality affair to prolong the drama. However, De Sousa was left to rue an astonishing miscount in the opening leg of the Pairs match, hitting a maximum to burst their score of 181, and the Portuguese duo never recovered as Wright and Henderson capitalised to clinch a whitewash win.

Wade vows to improve Michael Smith and James Wade are bidding to win England’s first World Cup crown since 2016, and the Premier League duo battled past Latvia’s Madars Razma and Hauris Gleglu in a hard-fought affair. Smith continued his blistering form to give the top seeds the initiative, averaging over 100 in a merciless four-leg blitz against Gleglu. Wade then drew first blood against Razma with a classy 119 kill, but the Latvian captain responded, producing an exhibition of treble 19 hitting to edge out the left-hander in seven legs. The Latvian duo continued to apply the pressure in the decisive Doubles contest, but Smith and Wade produced a professional performance to progress, running out 4-2 winners with a 96 average. “I’m proud to wear the shirt and England are through to the next round, so that’s all that matters,” reflected Smith, who landed two maximums in the Pairs contest. “Michael is the best player in the world at the moment, but I know I can match him, so it hurts when you don’t perform,” Wade added. “I am gutted with how I played. I tried so hard, but I promise I will be better tomorrow.” Price pleased with Wales' show of character Earlier in the day, Wales' Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton survived a major scare before edging out Austria’s Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez in a dramatic deciding-leg shoot-out. Price converted magnificent 156, 149 and 142 finishes to sink Suljovic in a seven-leg Singles thriller, but Rodriguez levelled the tie with an assured 4-2 win over Clayton. The advantage of throw proved pivotal for Wales in the Doubles, and following six straight holds Clayton backed up successive two-treble visits by pinning double six to dump out last year’s runners-up. “At the end of the day it's about winning,” reflected Price, part of the 2020 title-winning pairing alongside Clayton. “We all want to perform for the crowd but sometimes it's about grinding out the result. We were under a lot of pressure and didn't play our best game but we showed a lot of character."