Darts results: John Henderson and Peter Wright win World Cup of Darts for Scotland

Scotland's Peter Wright and John Henderson won the World Cup of Darts after defeating Austria's Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez in Sunday's final in Germany.

Wright lifts the trophy for the second time in his illustrious having done so with Gary Anderson in 2019 but his incredibly popular team-mate John Henderson is celebrating a maiden PDC title of any kind at the age of 48. It's no wonder Hendo was in tears as he walked up on stage at the Sparkassen-Arena in Jena after Snakebite's 4-3 victory over Suljovic sealed an unassailable 3-1 lead in the tie and also prevented him from facing the agony of a deciding singles rubber with Rodriguez.

𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗨𝗣 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



Peter Wright and John Henderson win the 2021 Cazoo World Cup of Darts! 🏆



Both men are in tears up on that stage as they are crowned champions and what a moment this is for the Scottish duo 👏 pic.twitter.com/6BxYcJo0Zm — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 12, 2021

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



An emotional moment up on that stage as John Henderson wins his first ever TV title and Peter Wright becomes only the second player ever to win the World Cup with two different partners!



Congratulations, Scotland! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KFyBAhGSlC — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 12, 2021

That's not to say the Huntly thrower wouldn't have been able to handle the pressure considering he memorably sunk the winning double in both of their pairs deciders against the Netherlands and defending champions Wales earlier on a memorable day for the duo (scroll down for semi-final and quarter-final action). The Scottish pairing were favourites against Austria, who survived three missed match darts from Northern Ireland's Brendan Dolan in a sudden-death leg of their quarter-final before defeating England's James Wade and Dave Chisnall 2-0 to reach their first-ever World Cup final, but an upset looked on the cards when Suljovic crushed Henderson 4-1 in the opening singles rubber with the help of a stunning 160 checkout. Wright responded by brushing Rodriguez aside by the same scoreline to leave the tie evenly poised ahead of the doubles rubber, which looked to be going the way of Austria when they stormed into a 3-0 lead. However, Suljovic and Rodriguez combined to miss five match darts across the next three legs as Scotland forced a decider that they won thanks to Henderson keeping his cool once more on double 10. With the reverse singles to come, Scotland only needed one more point for glory and it was the former world champion and current World Matchplay king who did it as he defeated Suljovic 4-2, firing in a 156 checkout along the way.

John Henderson with a World Cup and a gold medal is one of the greatest sights in sport, let alone darts pic.twitter.com/lKj5smG2yV — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) September 12, 2021

John Henderson going through the agony and relief of watching Peter Wright winning the World Cup of Darts for Scotland! pic.twitter.com/pAZYPm2Em5 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) September 12, 2021

Final Result: Austria 1-3 Scotland

Singles One: Mensur Suljovic 4-1 John Henderson

Singles Two: Rowby-John Rodriguez 1-4 Peter Wright

Doubles: Austria 3-4 Scotland

Singles Three: Mensur Suljovic 3-4 Peter Wright

Singles Four (not required): Rowby-John Rodriguez v John Henderson Semi-finals John Henderson and Peter Wright have taken Scotland into their fourth World Cup of Darts final as they came through a deciding doubles rubber to defeat defending champions Wales 2-1. The popular Hendo, who was a late replacement for Gary Anderson before the tournament and is yet to win a PDC title of any kind throughout his career, shocked world number one Gerwyn Price in the opening singles match 4-2 only for Jonny Clayton to reverse the scoreline against Peter Wright. A hard-fought doubles decider was then all level at 3-3 and although Wales had the advantage of throw, Price's opening visit of 41 handed the initiative to the Scots and it was eventually left to Henderson to take out 46 - with Clayton waiting to come back on 40 - to send his side through to face Austria. Wright is now bidding to lift the trophy for the second time in his career having done so with Anderson two years ago.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 𝗛𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗢 𝗗𝗢𝗘𝗦 𝗜𝗧 𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗜𝗡! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



The defending champions Wales are OUT and Scotland are into the World Cup final!



It all came down to a deciding leg in the pairs decider and the Scottish duo deliver! pic.twitter.com/HhrXz4uFCl — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 12, 2021

Austria won through to their first World Cup final with a sensational 2-0 defeat of England in Sunday's opening semi-final as Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez rose to the occasion in Jena. Suljovic opened the tie in brilliant fashion by averaging 109 in a 4-1 victory over James Wade to give Austria the opening Singles point. Dave Chisnall opened his tie with Rodriguez with a 12-darter, but the former World Youth Championship finalist took out 109, 128 and 86 amongst four straight legs to seal a brilliant victory. The win moves Austria into their first World Cup final, having never previously won past the quarter-finals, while both players have put themselves in line for a Grand Slam of Darts place in November.

🇦🇹 𝗔𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗔 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟! 🇦🇹



The number one seeds England are OUT!



Incredible performances from both Mensur Suljović and Rowby-John Rodriguez as they steamroll Wade and Chisnall to secure their spot in the final!



📺 𝙐𝙥 𝙣𝙚𝙭𝙩 👉 Wales v Scotland pic.twitter.com/VUlf3Lzp8Y — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 12, 2021

Afternoon session: Quarter-finals Scotland's John Henderson and Peter Wright edged out Netherlands' Michael van Gerwen and Dirk van Duijvenbode in a sudden-death shoot-out to move into the semi-finals. Van Gerwen had put the four-time winners in front by taking the opening Singles tie 4-1 against Henderson - after Scotland, who had previously seen off China and Poland to reach the final day, opted to switch their order of throw. Wright then set up the Doubles decider by defeating Van Duijvenbode 4-1, and the Scottish duo opened up a 3-1 lead to move to the brink of the semis. The Dutch produced back-to-back 14-darters to take the tie to a one-leg decider, with Wright's 140 leaving 64 for Henderson, who landed tops to claim a memorable win.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 𝗛𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗢 𝗗𝗢𝗘𝗦 𝗜𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



Scotland are into the semi-finals after coming through a deciding leg victory in the doubles decider and listen to the ROAR!



Incredible 👏 pic.twitter.com/YwBNFqLBcT — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 12, 2021

Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez secured a first Cazoo World Cup of Darts semi-final for Austria as Northern Ireland suffered heartbreak in a sensational opening to Sunday's action. The Singles ties were shared as Brendan Dolan edged out Suljovic 4-3 before Rodriguez averaged almost 100 as he defeated Gurney 4-2. The Doubles contest went all the way in a see-saw contest, before Rodriguez initially missed double 16 to claim victory for Austria in the deciding - and sudden-death - leg. However, Dolan missed three darts at double 12 and six to claim victory for the Northern Irish, and Suljovic returned to land double 16 in a stunning finale.

Mensur Suljovic 🤝Bafétimbi Gomis pic.twitter.com/5YKBPWp2wt — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 12, 2021

England's James Wade and Dave Chisnall cruised into a semi-final tie with Austria by defeating Germany's Gabriel Clemens and Max Hopp 2-0. Wade averaged 101 and hit four doubles from six attempts - including a 130 finish - as he came from a leg down to defeat Clemens 4-1 in their opening tie. Chisnall then finished four doubles from seven attempts in his 4-0 whitewash of Hopp to keep England on track to claim a fifth World Cup title.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔 𝗪𝗔𝗬 𝗧𝗢 𝗪𝗜𝗡 𝗜𝗧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



An absolutely dazzling performance from James Wade there who pins the bull for a huge 130 finish and a 4-1 victory over Gabriel Clemens!



📺 𝙐𝙥 𝙣𝙚𝙭𝙩 👉 Dave Chisnall v Max Hopp pic.twitter.com/VxROr4FsVX — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 12, 2021

Wales continued their World Cup title defence with a 2-0 defeat of Australia - ending Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta's hopes of claiming glory in memory of Kyle Anderson. Gerwyn Price set the reigning champions on their way with a 4-1 defeat of Whitlock in the opening Singles tie, sealing the win with a 123 checkout. Heta battled bravely in his bid to force a Doubles decider as his Singles contest with Jonny Clayton went all the way to a seventh leg, but the Welshman finished a brilliant 144 to seal their place in the last four.