World Cup of Darts 2021: Draw, schedule, teams, results, odds & live Sky Sports TV coverage details

There will be 32 nations bidding for glory at the annual pairs event, where Wales will be favourites to defend their title ahead of the likes of Netherlands, Scotland, England and Belgium.

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton will team up once again for the Welsh but we'll see many other star names in action such as Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gary Anerson, James Wade, Dave Chisnall and Dimitri Van den Bergh.

You can follow the event unfold with the team line-ups, results, highlights and daily reviews plus there's details of the format, prize money and past winners.

World Cup of Darts draw & tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

World Cup of Darts: Daily Schedule & Results

Thursday September 9

Evening Session

(7pm local time, 6pm BST)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of nine legs - doubles)

Eight matches

Friday September 10

Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

First Round (Best of nine legs - doubles)

Eight matches

Saturday September 10

Afternoon Session (2pm local time, 1pm BST)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 3 points)

(Two best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best of 7 doubles decider if required)

Four matches

Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Second Round (Best of 3 points)

(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)

Four matches

Sunday September 11

Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Quarter-Finals (Best of 3 points)

(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)

Four matches

Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)

Semi-Finals (Best of 3 points)

(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)

Two matches

Final (Best of 5 points)

(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches, one best-of-7-leg doubles, then reverse singles)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

World Cup of Darts: Team line-ups

With nations represented by two-player teams, competitors are initially selected based on the PDC Order of Merit, where two or more players are ranked. If players do not wish to enter, then their fellow countrymen next on the Order of Merit will get called up.

With seedings based on the cumulative PDC ranking of the two players, Scotland will be the top seeds going into this year's event.

Seeded Teams (provisional):

(1) Scotland - Peter Wright & Gary Anderson

- Peter Wright & Gary Anderson (2) England - James Wade & Dave Chisnall

- James Wade & Dave Chisnall (3) Wales - Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton

- Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton (4) Netherlands - Michael van Gerwen & Dirk van Duijvenbode

- Michael van Gerwen & Dirk van Duijvenbode (5) Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh & Kim Huybrechts

- Dimitri Van den Bergh & Kim Huybrechts (6) Northern Ireland - Daryl Gurney & Brendan Dolan

- Daryl Gurney & Brendan Dolan (7) Australia - Simon Whitlock & Damon Heta

- Simon Whitlock & Damon Heta (8) Germany - Gabriel Clemens & Max Hopp

Unseeded (provisional):

Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor & Steve Lennon

- William O'Connor & Steve Lennon Austria - Mensur Suljovic & Rowby-John Rodriguez

- Mensur Suljovic & Rowby-John Rodriguez USA - Danny Baggish & Danny Lauby

- Danny Baggish & Danny Lauby Brazil - Diogo Portela & Artur Valle

- Diogo Portela & Artur Valle Spain - Cristo Reyes & Jesus Noguera

- Cristo Reyes & Jesus Noguera Czech Republic - Karel Sedlacek & Adam Gawlas

- Karel Sedlacek & Adam Gawlas Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski & Krzysztof Kciuk

- Krzysztof Ratajski & Krzysztof Kciuk Canada - Jeff Smith & Matt Campbell

- Jeff Smith & Matt Campbell China - Wenqing Liu & Jiangeng Lu

- Wenqing Liu & Jiangeng Lu Denmark - Andreas Toft Jorgensen & Neils Heinsøe

- Andreas Toft Jorgensen & Neils Heinsøe Finland - Marko Kantele & Veijo Viinikka

- Marko Kantele & Veijo Viinikka Sweden - Daniel Larsson & Johan Engstrom

- Daniel Larsson & Johan Engstrom Italy - Michele Turetta & Danilo Vigato

- Michele Turetta & Danilo Vigato Gibraltar - Sean Negrette & Justin Hewitt

- Sean Negrette & Justin Hewitt Hong Kong - Kai Fan Leung & Man Lok Leung

- Kai Fan Leung & Man Lok Leung Hungary - TBC

- TBC Japan - Toyokazu Shibata & Jun Matsuda

- Toyokazu Shibata & Jun Matsuda Latvia - Madars Razma & Nauris Gleglu

- Madars Razma & Nauris Gleglu Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas

- Darius Labanauskas & Mindaugas Barauskas Philippines - Lourence Ilagan & Christian Perez

- Lourence Ilagan & Christian Perez Portugal - Jose De Sousa & Jose Marques

- Jose De Sousa & Jose Marques South Africa - Devon Petersen & Carl Gabriel

- Devon Petersen & Carl Gabriel Singapore - Paul Lim & Harith Lim

- Paul Lim & Harith Lim Russia - Boris Koltsov & Dmitriy Gorbunov

World Cup of Darts Format

First Round

Best of nine legs - doubles. All players take part in every leg of the match, in an alternative visit format.

Second Round, Quarter-Finals & Semi-Finals

These matches will be played as two best of seven leg 501 singles matches, with both nations nominating the order in which their players play.

In the event of both nations winning one singles match apiece, a best of seven leg 501 doubles match will be played to decide the tie.

Final

This will be two best-of-seven-legs 501 singles matches, with both nations nominating the order in which their players play the first two matches, followed by a best of seven leg 501 doubles match and then reverse Singles matches. The first team to win three games is declared the winner.

Where can I watch the World Cup of Darts on TV?

The World Cup of Darts will be televised on Sky Sports, through the PDC's international broadcast partners including RTL7 and DAZN, on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and on matchroom.live.

Are tickets available for the World Cup of Darts?

Tickets had initially been limited to 500 per session, however PDC Europe have been able to increase this to allow more fans the chance to see the unique pairs event live next month.

For further ticket information or to purchase tickets, please visit the PDC Europe website.

World Cup of Darts: Sky Bet Odds

Prize Fund TBC

Winners (Per Player) £35,000

Runner-Up (Per Player) £20,000

Semi-Finalists (Per Player) £12,000

Quarter-Finalists (Per Player) £8,000

Second Round Losers (Per Player) £4,000

First Round Losers (Per Player) £2,000

Total £350,000

World Cup of Darts: Past Finals

