World Cup of Darts 2021: Draw, schedule, teams, results, odds & live Sky Sports TV coverage details

The full draw, results and round-ups from the 2021 Cazoo World Cup of Darts, which takes place at the Sparkassen-Arena in Jena, Germany from September 9-12.
There will be 32 nations bidding for glory at the annual pairs event, where Wales will be favourites to defend their title ahead of the likes of Netherlands, Scotland, England and Belgium.
Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton will team up once again for the Welsh but we'll see many other star names in action such as Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Gary Anerson, James Wade, Dave Chisnall and Dimitri Van den Bergh.
You can follow the event unfold with the team line-ups, results, highlights and daily reviews plus there's details of the format, prize money and past winners.
Seedings in brackets
Thursday September 9
Evening Session
(7pm local time, 6pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of nine legs - doubles)
Friday September 10
Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
First Round (Best of nine legs - doubles)
Saturday September 10
Afternoon Session (2pm local time, 1pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 3 points)
(Two best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best of 7 doubles decider if required)
Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 3 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)
Sunday September 11
Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 3 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)
Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)
Semi-Finals (Best of 3 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)
Final (Best of 5 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches, one best-of-7-leg doubles, then reverse singles)
With nations represented by two-player teams, competitors are initially selected based on the PDC Order of Merit, where two or more players are ranked. If players do not wish to enter, then their fellow countrymen next on the Order of Merit will get called up.
With seedings based on the cumulative PDC ranking of the two players, Scotland will be the top seeds going into this year's event.
Seeded Teams (provisional):
Unseeded (provisional):
Best of nine legs - doubles. All players take part in every leg of the match, in an alternative visit format.
These matches will be played as two best of seven leg 501 singles matches, with both nations nominating the order in which their players play.
In the event of both nations winning one singles match apiece, a best of seven leg 501 doubles match will be played to decide the tie.
This will be two best-of-seven-legs 501 singles matches, with both nations nominating the order in which their players play the first two matches, followed by a best of seven leg 501 doubles match and then reverse Singles matches. The first team to win three games is declared the winner.
The World Cup of Darts will be televised on Sky Sports, through the PDC's international broadcast partners including RTL7 and DAZN, on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers and on matchroom.live.
Tickets had initially been limited to 500 per session, however PDC Europe have been able to increase this to allow more fans the chance to see the unique pairs event live next month.
For further ticket information or to purchase tickets, please visit the PDC Europe website.
