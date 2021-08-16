Darts results: Paul Lim's Singapore set up clash with Michael van Gerwen's Netherlands at the World Cup of Darts

Paul Lim rolled back the years as Singapore came from 4-2 down to beat Gibraltar and set up a World Cup of Darts clash with Netherlands, who beat Denmark.

The 67-year-old darting legend famously helped the Singapore Slingers stun Scotland and Wales in previous years alongside regular team-mate Harith Lim but the crowd favourites looked like they were heading for an early exit as their youthful opponents Sean Negrette and Justin Hewitt stormed into 3-0 and 4-2 leads thanks to checkouts form 81 and 100. Although the match lacked quality with both sides averaging in the 70s, Singapore eventually made their experience tell as Harith Lim took out 108 to force a decider before Paul Lim brought the crowd to their feet with a match-winning 116 finish.

Paul Lim, 67, with a 116 checkout to send Singapore into the World Cup of Darts second round.

Singapore's aforementioned famous upsets came in the first-round when matches are decided by the precarious doubles rubber so their next clash against Michael van Gerwen and Dirk van Duijvenbode will clearly be a mammoth challenge. Paul Lim did beat Rob Cross in a singles match at the 2018 World Cup only for Dave Chisnall to dig England out of trouble prior to the deciding doubles rubber, but few will expect Saturday's tie to go the distance. MVG and van Duijvenbode got off to a slow start against Denmark, losing the opening leg, but came back to win 5-1 with an average of 92.35.

🇳🇱 𝗗𝗨𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗗𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗬 𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗞! 🇳🇱



Five consecutive legs there from Van Gerwen and Van Duijvenbode as the Dutch run riot over the Danish duo and they're through to Round Two!



📺 𝙐𝙥 𝙣𝙚𝙭𝙩 👉 Wales v Finland pic.twitter.com/g5oVgT7XcQ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 9, 2021

Defending champions and title favourites Wales, represented by Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton, overcame Finland 5-2 although it could have been a whitewash had Marko Kantele not taken out 95 for a classy 15-darter in the fifth leg. Finland pulled another back before Kantele missed tops for a third leg in a row and that proved to be their final visit as Clayton tidied up.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗦 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Reigning Champions Wales fight off a spirited comeback from the Finnish pair, as they book a spot in the second round, closing out a 5-2 success...



📺 𝙇𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙪𝙥 👉 Australia v Italy pic.twitter.com/LDWolPWPTJ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 9, 2021

The most impressive performance on the night came from Poland's Krzysztof Ratajski and Krzysztof Kciuk, who came through a high-quality affair with Czech Republic to triumph 5-2. The Polish Eagle and his playing partner averaged a stunning 104.97, which was the second highest for a first-round doubles encounter in the tournament's history, while they also hit five of their nine attempts at doubles. Ratajski closed out the match with a stunning 122 checkout but the Czechs, featuring Karel Sedlacek and Adam Gawlas, can be proud of their efforts having averaged 103.47 themselves while Gawlas fired in a match-high finish of 124.