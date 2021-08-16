World Cup of Darts 2021: Free darts betting tips, preview and predictions for the Sky Sports televised major in Germany

The much-loved annual pairs event takes centre stage at the Sparkassen Arena in Jena, and unlike last year's edition in Austria, we will thankfully have fans back to further enhance the partisan vibe across the four days of action.

Although the amount of shocks and surprises down the years can play havoc with your predictions - particularly in the precarious first round which consists of just one doubles rubber - the cream tends to rise to the top come finals night, as demonstrated by the fact that only England (x4), Netherlands (x4), Scotland and Wales have won the title in its 10 previous stagings.

The defending champions Wales, consisting of world champion Gerwyn Price and Premier League king Jonny Clayton, were actually the most recent of Singapore's high-profile victims back in 2019 so they'll be relieved to see Paul Lim and Harith Lim, who sadly missed out last year due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, in the opposite half of the draw!

Unsurprisingly the Welsh are favourites at 9/4 and you can't really argue with that considering Price heads to Germany on the back of a stunning title success at the Hungarian Darts Trophy, while Clayton has won four events this season and could have made it five at the most recent Players Championship last month, where he was pipped 8-7 in the final.

Michael van Gerwen is being partnered by the dangerous Dirk van Duijvenbode for the first time and they can be backed at 3/1, while England's brand new paring of James Wade and Dave Chisnall, who have appeared separately in three editions (2010, 2017 & 2018) without success, are next in the running at 9/2 ahead of 15/2 Belgium (Dimitri Van den Bergh & Kim Huybrechts) and a Gary Anderson-less Scotland (Peter Wright & John Henderson) at 12/1.

Realistically that's where many feel the champions will come from but here, I'll run through each quarter of the draw before predicting a final and the eventual champions.

Quarter One

(1) England (Wade & Chisnall) v Brazil (Portela & Valle)

Spain (Noguera & Justicia) v South Africa (Petersen & Gabriel)

(8) Germany (Clemens & Hopp) v Canada (Smith & Campbell)

Russia (Koltsov & Izotov) v Japan (Jun & Baba)

Odds to win quarter: England 4/5, Germany 7/2, South Africa 10/1, Canada 12/1, Spain 14/1, Russia 16/1, Japan 25/1, Brazil 40/1

Verdict: England but Canada for value

England's James Wade and Dave Chisnall are top seeds based on their cumulative ranking and are understandably hot favourites to win a quarter which seems very manageable - especially up to the quarter-finals.

However, apart from winning the UK Open, Wade's form this year has been inconsistent while he's ranked way down in 27th position on the ProTour averages in 2021 with just 94.51. Chizzy isn't faring much better in 19th with 95.30 but he's only managed to reach a couple of quarter-finals in all events since that explosive victory over Michael van Gerwen at the World Championship.

Therefore I feel they could be vulnerable against either hosts Germany or Canada.

The Germans, back on home soil for the ninth time in 11 stagings, are represented by Max Hopp for the seventh year in a row and Gabriel Clemens who has soared above both Martin Schindler and his playing partner over a progressive couple of years.

Neither have had much to shout about since propelling Germany to their first World Cup semi-final last year so they will need inspiration from the crowd to gather some momentum and confidence. But if they do that, then nobody should doubt their individual talents to give the English duo a scare at the very least. Let's not forget how short the format is.

Canada are a very viable threat and represent a nightmare draw for the hosts. Jeff Smith and Matt Campbell teamed up to knock Daryl Gurney's Northern Ireland out in the opening round last year before brushing New Zealand aside and then taking Belgium right to the wire in the quarter-finals. They were my 16/1 quarter tips so it was agonising to say the least!

Smith hasn't been at his best consistently this year but Campbell has been ripping up the European Challenge Tour, winning three titles and a PDC Tour Card and World Championship qualification. Although his competition isn't of the highest quality, he's average in the mid to high 90s so shouldn't be underestimated. The pairs format is also more common in Canada so they'll have plenty of non World Cup experience of it.

Quarter Two

(4) Belgium (Van den Bergh & Huybrechts) v Greece (Michael & Symeonidis)

Austria (Suljovic & Rodriguez) v Philippines (Ilagan & Perez)

(5) Northern Ireland (Gurney & Dolan) v Hong Kong (Leung & Leung)

Republic of Ireland (O’Connor & Lennon) v Portugal (De Sousa & Marques)

Odds to win quarter: Belgium 6/4, Northern Ireland 2/1, Portugal 6/1, Austria 17/2, Republic of Ireland 11/1, Phillipines 22/1, Greece 50/1, Hong Kong 80/1

Verdict: Belgium but Northern Ireland are each-way value for the title at 20/1

Belgium have always been talked up as title dark horses - especially since the Huybrechts brothers reached the final in 2013 - but they have become more dangerous than ever due to Dimitri Van den Bergh realising his potential over the past two seasons.

The 2020 World Matchplay champion has found another consistent level to his game after lifting the second biggest trophy in the sport and so nearly won it again earlier this summer, only to be denied by Peter Wright's brilliance in the Blackpool final.

He'll team up with World Cup stalwart Kim Huybrechts, who always seems to raise his game when wearing national colours no matter how well he's been faring as an individual. Apart from the 2013 final, he's also reached three other semi-finals alongside his brother Ronny down the years and also got to the last four with Van den Bergh last November, so it's clear just how much playing for his country brings the best out of him. Indeed, he almost threatened to break MVG's world record TV average back in 2017 when he posted a mark of 121.97 against Paul Lim.

Huybrechts is in the world's top 50 for averages this season, whereas Van den Bergh is comfortably in the top 10, so they'll always be one of the more formidable pairings when it comes to any decisive doubles rubbers.

However, so are Northern Ireland duo Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan.

They have a tougher mini section and will probably need to get past Steve Lennon and Willie O'Connor of the Republic of Ireland, who are superb odds-against value to see off Portugal in the opening round. The latter do obviously have Jose de Sousa in their ranks but is the much lesser known Jose Marques going to be strong enough support? Especially if his team-mate miscounts when leaving him finishes!

Dolan is playing some of the best darts on the ProTour having won a title and also reaching another final earlier in the summer while his average of 96 is the 12th highest. On top of that he heads to Jena on the back of beating Michael van Gerwen en route to the Hungarian Darts Trophy quarters, where he lost to eventual winner Gerwyn Price, while he has fantastic World Cup pedigree having twice reached the semis, including the 2017 edition with Gurney.

His team-mate hasn't had his best season but seems to be picking up his game ahead of the crunch stage of the season, and he averaged over 100 in a narrow defeat to MVG at the weekend.

Although Belgium are my headline tip, the 20/1 price being dangled over Northern Ireland in places has to be snapped up, especially when many other firms go as short as 10/1.