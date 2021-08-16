Darts results: England, Northern Ireland and Australia sail through but Belgium stunned by Austria at World Cup of Darts

Seeded trio England, Northern Ireland and Australia sailed into the World Cup of Darts quarter-finals but Belgium suffered a surprise defeat to Austria.
Northern Ireland began the third afternoon of action in Jena by reaching the last eight for the first time in five years as they cruised past Portugal without dropping a leg.
Brendan Dolan set the tone for the game with a clinical 4-0 defeat of Jose Marques, hitting four doubles from seven attempts and averaging over 95.
Daryl Gurney then opened his tie with Jose de Sousa with a 12-darter and averaged 97 as he saw off the reigning Grand Slam of Darts champion to seal Northern Ireland's spot in the final day of action.
England's challenge to win a fifth title saw them comfortable overcome South Africa 2-0 as James Wade and Dave Chisnall eased into the last eight.
Carl Gabriel capitalised on a slow start from Wade to win the opening leg of their Singles tie, but legs of 13 and 14 darts put the UK Open champion in command before he sealed a 4-1 win.
Dave Chisnall then sealed England's quarter-final spot with a 4-2 defeat of Devon Petersen, claiming a key break of throw in leg four to move 3-1 up before closing out the victory.
Australia reached the quarter-finals for the eighth time in 11 World Cups by overcoming a spirited challenge from the United States of America.
World Cup ever-present Simon Whitlock looked set to cruise past Danny Lauby when legs of 11 and 13 darts helped him into a 3-0 lead - wiring double 18 for a nine-darter in leg two.
Lauby, though, responded with a 14-darter and then took out 170 for a 12-darter before levelling the tie at three-all, but Whitlock was too strong in the decider to claim a 4-3 win.
Chuck Puleo then won the opening leg against Damon Heta, who hit back to lead 3-1 before recovering from missing three match darts in leg five to close out a 4-2 success and secure the tie.
Austria denied Belgium a spot in a tenth successive quarter-final as Mensur Suljovic and Rowby-John Rodriguez overcame Kim Huybrechts and Dimitri Van den Bergh in superb fashion.
Belgium have reached at least the last eight in every year since 2012, but saw Austria secure a spot in their fifth quarter-final in six years with a 2-0 success.
Suljovic performed brilliantly to win a high-quality opening Singles tie with Huybrechts 4-1, averaging almost 108 - with the Belgian landing four 180s as he also averaged 108.
Suljovic landed legs of 13, 14, 12 and 14 darts which included a 136 checkout in a sensational display to deny the 2013 runner-up.
Rodriguez then showed his quality with a 4-2 defeat of Van den Bergh, punishing 11 missed doubles from the 2020 World Matchplay winner as he came from a leg down to ensure Austria's spot against Northern Ireland on Sunday afternoon.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL WORLD CUP GUIDE
Saturday September 10
Afternoon Session (2pm local time, 1pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 3 points)
(Two best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best of 7 doubles decider if required)
Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Second Round (Best of 3 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)
Sunday September 11
Afternoon Session (1pm local time, 12pm BST)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Quarter-Finals (Best of 3 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)
Evening Session (7pm local time, 6pm BST)
Semi-Finals (Best of 3 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches & one best-of-7-leg doubles decider if required)
Final (Best of 5 points)
(2x best-of-7-leg singles matches, one best-of-7-leg doubles, then reverse singles)