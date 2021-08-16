Darts results: Northern Ireland survive scare as England battle past Brazil

Northern Ireland survived a real scare against Hong Kong on day two of the World Cup of Darts while England made hard work of beating Brazil.

The duo of Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan, who were tipped up on these pages at 20/1, looked in danger of being shocked out in the first round for the third year running when their opponents of Kai Fan Leung and Man Lok Leung moved 4-3 up in Jena. But the underdogs couldn't hold their nerve in the eighth leg and both combined to miss five match darts before Gurney eventually pinned double two to force a decider, which they edged when Dolan hit tops under pressure.

They will face Portugal's Jose de Sousa and Jose Marques after they came from 2-0 and 3-1 down before snatching a dramatic 5-4 win over 2019 finalists Republic of Ireland. William O'Connor took out 94 and double five as he secured the opening two legs for Ireland, and was supported by Steve Lennon as they took leg four for a 3-1 cushion. Portugal, though, followed up a 96 finish from Marques in leg three with checkouts of 78 and 76 from De Sousa to level, before they edged a tense seventh leg to move 4-3 up. Lennon pinned double four to take the game to a decider, but Portugal were first to a finish and De Sousa posted tops to complete a 14-darter as they reached round two for a second successive year. England's brand new pairing of James Wade and Dave Chisnall were well below their best as they had to come from 2-1 down to defeat Brazil's Diogo Portela and Artur Valle 5-2. The English duo only managed a very mediocre average of 80.95 and missed a combined 12 darts at doubles from 17 attempts so they'll be relieved to get back into singles action in Saturday's second round.

They will meet South Africa's Devon Petersen and Carl Gabriel, who overcame Spain's Jesus Noguera and Jose Justicia 5-4 in a thriller. After Noguera took the opening leg on double 10, Petersen finished double 16 to level before Gabriel took out 76 on the bull to move South Africa 2-1 up. Spain levelled with a 13-darter, only for South Africa to reply in kind before Gabriel - competing in his second successive World Cup - landed double eight to create a 4-2 cushion. Spain rallied as Justicia closed out a 14-darter and Noguera finished 98 for a 12-darter to force a deciding leg, but the latter was unable to land tops for victory and Gabriel stepped in to hit the same bed for a memorable win. "It's amazing - I'm lost for words," admitted Gauteng's Gabriel. "It didn't go that well last year but to go through to the next round is massive. "The feeling was good and I was a bit more relaxed because I knew what to expect after last year, and Devon spoke to me through the entire game and calmed me when I got a bit anxious. "It's one of my dreams to be on stage playing a Singles match and that's coming to fruition tomorrow, so I'm excited." Fourth seeds Belgium, who are our headline tip, made a strong start to their challenge as Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts defeated Greece's John Michael and Veniamin Symeonidis 5-2.

