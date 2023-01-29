Sporting Life
Chris Dobey at the Cazoo Masters (Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Darts results: Chris Dobey beats Rob Cross 11-7 in Cazoo Masters final

By Sporting Life
23:08 · SUN January 29, 2023

Chris Dobey claimed his first major PDC title by winning the Masters in Milton Keynes and hopes it will help him gatecrash the cast-list for the Premier League.

The 32-year-old from Bedlington beat former world champion Rob Cross 11-7 in Sunday’s final, having also knocked out world number one Michael Smith in the semi-final.

It represents the biggest title of Dobey’s career by far and he will now be hoping he has done enough to earn a place in the Premier League, which starts next Thursday.

Jonny Clayton and Joe Cullen were both handed spots in the showpiece weekly tournament after winning this event in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The PDC is set to announce its line-up on Monday morning.

He said: “If you look at what has happened in the last two years, it has opened many doors for Jonny and Joe… Who knows if I get the opportunity? It might be too soon, I don’t know yet.”

Dobey had only previously been to a semi-final of a major tournament, but his run to the quarter-final of the World Championship last month gave him confidence that a good year could be on the cards.

He consistently outscored Cross and winning the 10th and 14th legs against the throw proved crucial as he closed out the win and a £65,000 pay-out.

Dobey added: “I am lost for words. The crowd has been magnificent, I have just plodded along and took my chances. I was a bit nervy at the end but a win is a win.

“It’s a win and I’ve won my first TV title – it’s an honour.

“I can live with the best, I am one of the big scorers. My finishing lets me down. I have been pushing for the last few years now. The way I am playing now, there is no reason why I can’t join the best.”

Defeat means Cross’ wait for a first major title since 2021 goes on and he will be disappointed with his showing in the final.

He might have thought he had done all of the hard work having ousted Gary Anderson in Saturday’s last 16 and then Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright on his way to the final.

Cross admitted he was “rubbish” in the final.

“Peter would have given Chris a better final, I was rubbish,” he said.

“This boy here is a great boy and deserves all the luck in the world. For me it wasn’t there. I was finished. Fair play to Chris – he deserves that.”

Cazoo Masters schedule and results

Friday January 28
Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
First Round (Best of 11 legs)

  • Ryan Searle 5-6 Dave Chisnall
  • James Wade 6-2 Callan Rydz
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Nathan Aspinall 5-6 Stephen Bunting
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-6 Gary Anderson
  • Jose de Sousa 6-4 Gabriel Clemens
  • Joe Cullen 4-6 Chris Dobey
  • Damon Heta 5-6 Ross Smith

Saturday January 29
Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Second round (best of 19 legs)

  • Danny Noppert 10-9 Stephen Bunting
  • Rob Cross 10-6 Gary Anderson
  • Jonny Clayton 10-3 James Wade
  • Luke Humphries 8-10 Chris Dobey

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV 4

  • Gerwyn Price 8-10 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Peter Wright 10-7 Dave Chisnall
  • Michael Smith 10-7 Ross Smith
  • Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Jose de Sousa

Sunday January 30
Afternoon session (1245 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Quarter-finals (best of 19 legs)

  • Chris Dobey 10-5 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Michael Smith 10-5 Danny Noppert
  • Peter Wright 10-6 Jonny Clayton
  • Rob Cross 10-7 Michael van Gerwen

Evening Session (1900 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Semi-finals (best of 21 legs)

  • Chris Dobey 11-7 Michael Smith
  • Rob Cross 11-10 Peter Wright

Final (best of 21 legs)

  • Chris Dobey 11-7 Rob Cross

Darts Masters History: Past Finals

