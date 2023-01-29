The 32-year-old from Bedlington beat former world champion Rob Cross 11-7 in Sunday’s final, having also knocked out world number one Michael Smith in the semi-final.

It represents the biggest title of Dobey’s career by far and he will now be hoping he has done enough to earn a place in the Premier League, which starts next Thursday.

Jonny Clayton and Joe Cullen were both handed spots in the showpiece weekly tournament after winning this event in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The PDC is set to announce its line-up on Monday morning.

He said: “If you look at what has happened in the last two years, it has opened many doors for Jonny and Joe… Who knows if I get the opportunity? It might be too soon, I don’t know yet.”

Dobey had only previously been to a semi-final of a major tournament, but his run to the quarter-final of the World Championship last month gave him confidence that a good year could be on the cards.

He consistently outscored Cross and winning the 10th and 14th legs against the throw proved crucial as he closed out the win and a £65,000 pay-out.