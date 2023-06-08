The full team line-ups, draw, group tables, schedule and results from the 2022 My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts, which takes place at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt from June 15-18.
There are 40 nations bidding for glory at the 13th staging of the expanded and revamped annual pairs event, which will now feature a group stage and only doubles matches throughout the weekend.
The World Cup of Darts will continue to see two-player teams representing their country but unlike previous years, there will be no singles matches anymore.
Here is everything you need to know including every country's pairings, fixture list and results as well as more information on the format, prize money and the tournament's history.
World Cup of Darts draw & group standings
Seedings in brackets
Click here for Sky Bet odds
Scroll down for schedule, results & team line-ups
Top four seeded nations go straight to the knockout stages
- (1) England
- (2) Netherlands
- (3) Wales
- (4) Scotland
Group Stage
Top team in each group progress to the second round
Group A
Group B
- (6) Germany
- Hong Kong
- Japan
Group C
- (7) Australia
- Guyana
- Gibraltar
Group D
- (8) Northern Ireland
- France
- Ukraine
Group E
- (9) Republic of Ireland
- Thailand
- Croatia
Group F
Group G
- (11) Poland
- Portugal
- Lithuania
Group H
Group I
- (13) Czech Republic
- Singapore
- Philippines
Group J
- (14) Spain
- South Africa
- Iceland
Group K
- (15) Latvia
- New Zealand
- Bahrain
Group L
- (16) Switzerland
- Italy
- Sweden
Knockout Stages
Second Round bracket
- (1) England v Group winner
- Group winner v Group winner
- (4) Scotland v Group winner
- Group winner v Group winner
- (2) Netherlands v Group winner
- Group winner v Group winner
- (3) Wales v Group winner
- Group winner v Group winner
World Cup of Darts: Daily Schedule & Results
Thursday June 15 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – First Matches (Best of seven legs)
Match order TBC
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- Belgium v Finland
- Germany v Hong Kong
- Australia v Guyana
- Northern Ireland v France
- Republic of Ireland v Thailand
- Austria v Denmark
- Poland v Portugal
- Canada v India
- Czech Republic v Singapore
- Spain v South Africa
- Latvia v New Zealand
- Switzerland v Italy
Friday June 16
Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)
Group Stage – Second Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- 12 matches (Loser of group's first match v Team 3 in group)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – Final Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
- 12 matches (Winner of group's first match v Team 3 in group)
Saturday June 17
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Sunday June 18
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sport
Final (Best of 19 legs)
World Cup of Darts: Competing nations and team line-ups
- Australia - Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock
- Austria - Mensur Suljovic, Rowby-John Rodriguez
- Bahrain - Basem Mahmood, Abdulnasser Yusuf
- Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts
- Canada - Matt Campbell, Jeff Smith
- China - Xiaochen Zong, Lihao Wen
- Croatia - Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grbavac
- Czech Republic - Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek
- Denmark - Vladimir Andersen, Benjamin Reus
- England - Michael Smith, Rob Cross
- Finland - Marko Kantele, Paavo Myller
- France - Thibault Tricole, Jacques Labre
- Germany - Gabriel Clemens, Martin Schindler
- Gibraltar - Craig Galliano, Justin Hewitt
- Guyana - Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald
- Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung, Lok Yin Lee
- Hungary - Patrik Kovács, Levente Sárai
- Iceland - Hallgrimur Egilsson, Vitor Charrua
- India - Prakash Jiwa, Amit Gilitwala
- Italy - Michele Turetta, Massimo Dante
- Japan - Jun Matsuda, Tomoya Goto
- Latvia - Madars Razma, Dmitriy Zhukov
- Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas
- Netherlands - Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert
- New Zealand - Ben Robb, Warren Parry
- Northern Ireland - Brendan Dolan, Daryl Gurney
- Philippines - Christian Perez, Lourence Ilagan
- Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski, Krzysztof Kciuk
- Portugal - Jose de Sousa, Luis Ameixa
- Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor, Keane Barry
- Scotland - Peter Wright, Gary Anderson
- Singapore - Paul Lim, Harith Lim
- South Africa - Devon Petersen, Vernon Bouwers
- Spain - Jose Justicia, Tony Martinez
- Sweden - Dennis Nilsson, Oskar Lukasiak
- Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont, Marcel Walpen
- Thailand - Attapol Eupakaree, Yong Gaweenuntavong
- Ukraine - Vladyslav Omelchenko, Illia Pekaruk
- USA - Jules van Dongen, Leonard Gates
- Wales - Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton
Where can I watch the World Cup of Darts on TV?
The My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts will be broadcast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.
World Cup of Darts: Sky Bet Odds
Click here for Sky Bet's darts page
Prize Fund (Per two-player team)
- Winners - £80,000
Runners-Up - £50,000
Semi-Final Losers - £30,000
Quarter-Final Losers - £20,000
Last 16 Losers - £9,000
Second in Group - £5,000
Third in Group - £4,000
- Total - £450,000
World Cup of Darts: Past Finals
Darts: Related content