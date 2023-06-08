Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Royal Ascot
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta won the World Cup of Darts (Picture: Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)
Simon Whitlock and Damon Heta won the World Cup of Darts (Picture: Kais Bodensieck/PDC Europe)

World Cup of Darts 2023: Draw, schedule, teams, tables, results, odds & live Sky Sports TV coverage details of annual pairs event

By Sporting Life
16:05 · FRI June 09, 2023

The full team line-ups, draw, group tables, schedule and results from the 2022 My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts, which takes place at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt from June 15-18.

There are 40 nations bidding for glory at the 13th staging of the expanded and revamped annual pairs event, which will now feature a group stage and only doubles matches throughout the weekend.

The World Cup of Darts will continue to see two-player teams representing their country but unlike previous years, there will be no singles matches anymore.

Here is everything you need to know including every country's pairings, fixture list and results as well as more information on the format, prize money and the tournament's history.

World Cup of Darts draw & group standings

Seedings in brackets
Click here for Sky Bet odds
Scroll down for schedule, results & team line-ups

Top four seeded nations go straight to the knockout stages

  • (1) England
  • (2) Netherlands
  • (3) Wales
  • (4) Scotland

Group Stage

Top team in each group progress to the second round

Group A

  • (5) Belgium
  • Finland
  • China

Group B

  • (6) Germany
  • Hong Kong
  • Japan

Group C

  • (7) Australia
  • Guyana
  • Gibraltar

Group D

  • (8) Northern Ireland
  • France
  • Ukraine

Group E

  • (9) Republic of Ireland
  • Thailand
  • Croatia

Group F

  • (10) Austria
  • Denmark
  • USA

Group G

  • (11) Poland
  • Portugal
  • Lithuania

Group H

  • (12) Canada
  • India
  • Hungary

Group I

  • (13) Czech Republic
  • Singapore
  • Philippines

Group J

  • (14) Spain
  • South Africa
  • Iceland

Group K

  • (15) Latvia
  • New Zealand
  • Bahrain

Group L

  • (16) Switzerland
  • Italy
  • Sweden

Knockout Stages

Second Round bracket

  • (1) England v Group winner
  • Group winner v Group winner
  • (4) Scotland v Group winner
  • Group winner v Group winner
  • (2) Netherlands v Group winner
  • Group winner v Group winner
  • (3) Wales v Group winner
  • Group winner v Group winner

World Cup of Darts: Daily Schedule & Results

Thursday June 15 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – First Matches (Best of seven legs)
Match order TBC
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • Belgium v Finland
  • Germany v Hong Kong
  • Australia v Guyana
  • Northern Ireland v France
  • Republic of Ireland v Thailand
  • Austria v Denmark
  • Poland v Portugal
  • Canada v India
  • Czech Republic v Singapore
  • Spain v South Africa
  • Latvia v New Zealand
  • Switzerland v Italy

Friday June 16
Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)
Group Stage – Second Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • 12 matches (Loser of group's first match v Team 3 in group)

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Group Stage – Final Matches (Best of seven legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • 12 matches (Winner of group's first match v Team 3 in group)

Saturday June 17
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • Four matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Second Round (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • Four matches

Sunday June 18
Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sports

  • Four Matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)
Semi-Finals (Best of 15 legs)
TV Coverage: Sky Sport

  • Two matches

Final (Best of 19 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF1

World Cup of Darts: Competing nations and team line-ups

  • Australia - Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock
  • Austria - Mensur Suljovic, Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • Bahrain - Basem Mahmood, Abdulnasser Yusuf
  • Belgium - Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts
  • Canada - Matt Campbell, Jeff Smith
  • China - Xiaochen Zong, Lihao Wen
  • Croatia - Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grbavac
  • Czech Republic - Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek
  • Denmark - Vladimir Andersen, Benjamin Reus
  • England - Michael Smith, Rob Cross
  • Finland - Marko Kantele, Paavo Myller
  • France - Thibault Tricole, Jacques Labre
  • Germany - Gabriel Clemens, Martin Schindler
  • Gibraltar - Craig Galliano, Justin Hewitt
  • Guyana - Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald
  • Hong Kong - Man Lok Leung, Lok Yin Lee
  • Hungary - Patrik Kovács, Levente Sárai
  • Iceland - Hallgrimur Egilsson, Vitor Charrua
  • India - Prakash Jiwa, Amit Gilitwala
  • Italy - Michele Turetta, Massimo Dante
  • Japan - Jun Matsuda, Tomoya Goto
  • Latvia - Madars Razma, Dmitriy Zhukov
  • Lithuania - Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas
  • Netherlands - Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert
  • New Zealand - Ben Robb, Warren Parry
  • Northern Ireland - Brendan Dolan, Daryl Gurney
  • Philippines - Christian Perez, Lourence Ilagan
  • Poland - Krzysztof Ratajski, Krzysztof Kciuk
  • Portugal - Jose de Sousa, Luis Ameixa
  • Republic of Ireland - William O'Connor, Keane Barry
  • Scotland - Peter Wright, Gary Anderson
  • Singapore - Paul Lim, Harith Lim
  • South Africa - Devon Petersen, Vernon Bouwers
  • Spain - Jose Justicia, Tony Martinez
  • Sweden - Dennis Nilsson, Oskar Lukasiak
  • Switzerland - Stefan Bellmont, Marcel Walpen
  • Thailand - Attapol Eupakaree, Yong Gaweenuntavong
  • Ukraine - Vladyslav Omelchenko, Illia Pekaruk
  • USA - Jules van Dongen, Leonard Gates
  • Wales - Gerwyn Price, Jonny Clayton

Where can I watch the World Cup of Darts on TV?

The My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts will be broadcast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC's international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

World Cup of Darts: Sky Bet Odds

Click here for Sky Bet's darts page

Prize Fund (Per two-player team)

  • Winners - £80,000
    Runners-Up - £50,000
    Semi-Final Losers - £30,000
    Quarter-Final Losers - £20,000
    Last 16 Losers - £9,000
    Second in Group - £5,000
    Third in Group - £4,000
  • Total - £450,000

World Cup of Darts: Past Finals

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....