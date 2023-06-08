There are 40 nations bidding for glory at the 13th staging of the expanded and revamped annual pairs event, which will now feature a group stage and only doubles matches throughout the weekend.

The World Cup of Darts will continue to see two-player teams representing their country but unlike previous years, there will be no singles matches anymore.

Here is everything you need to know including every country's pairings, fixture list and results as well as more information on the format, prize money and the tournament's history.

World Cup of Darts draw & group standings

Seedings in brackets

Click here for Sky Bet odds

Scroll down for schedule, results & team line-ups

Top four seeded nations go straight to the knockout stages