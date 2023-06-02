We have the full draw, results and daily schedule for the US Darts Masters, which takes place in New York from June 2-3.
Sport’s biggest party returns to New York this June for the bet365 US Darts Masters in The Theater at Madison Square Garden.
Staged across two days on June 2-3, the World Series of Darts event sees the eight biggest stars in darts taking on eight North American representatives in an eagerly-awaited event.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, TV coverage, prize money and results.
ROUND ONE
Friday June 2
First Round
Afternoon Session (1900 local time, 0000 BST)
Saturday June 3
Evening Session (1900 local time, 0000 BST)
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
ITV4 will be showing the first round on Saturday from 1730-1900, and the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be shown from 1600-2000 on Sunday on ITV3.