Michael Smith is the top seed in New York
2023 US Darts Masters: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
11:27 · FRI June 02, 2023

We have the full draw, results and daily schedule for the US Darts Masters, which takes place in New York from June 2-3.

Sport’s biggest party returns to New York this June for the bet365 US Darts Masters in The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Staged across two days on June 2-3, the World Series of Darts event sees the eight biggest stars in darts taking on eight North American representatives in an eagerly-awaited event.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, TV coverage, prize money and results.

US Darts Masters: Draw & Tournament bracket

  • Seedings in brackets

ROUND ONE

  • (1) Michael Smith v Jim Long
  • Michael van Gerwen v Jake Macmillan
  • (4) Rob Cross v Jason Brandon
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v JT Davis
  • (2) Gerwyn Price v Jules van Dongen
  • Luke Humphries v Alex Spellman
  • (3) Peter Wright v Jeff Smith
  • Nathan Aspinall v Matt Campbell

US Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday June 2
First Round
Afternoon Session (1900 local time, 0000 BST)

  • Rob Cross v Jason Brandon
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v JT Davis
  • Luke Humphries v Alex Spellman
  • Nathan Aspinall v Matt Campbell
  • Gerwyn Price v Jules van Dongen
  • Peter Wright v Jeff Smith
  • Michael Smith v Jim Long
  • Michael van Gerwen v Jake Macmillan

Saturday June 3
Evening Session (1900 local time, 0000 BST)

  • Quarter-finals
  • Semi-finals
  • Final

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

US Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the US Darts Masters on TV?

ITV4 will be showing the first round on Saturday from 1730-1900, and the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be shown from 1600-2000 on Sunday on ITV3.

Prize Fund

  • Winner £20,000
  • Runner-Up £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists £5,000
  • Quarter-Finalists £2,500
  • First Round Losers £1,250

