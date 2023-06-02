Sport’s biggest party returns to New York this June for the bet365 US Darts Masters in The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Staged across two days on June 2-3, the World Series of Darts event sees the eight biggest stars in darts taking on eight North American representatives in an eagerly-awaited event.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, daily schedule, TV coverage, prize money and results.

US Darts Masters: Draw & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

ROUND ONE

(1) Michael Smith v Jim Long

Michael van Gerwen v Jake Macmillan

(4) Rob Cross v Jason Brandon

Dimitri Van den Bergh v JT Davis

(2) Gerwyn Price v Jules van Dongen

Luke Humphries v Alex Spellman

(3) Peter Wright v Jeff Smith

Nathan Aspinall v Matt Campbell

US Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday June 2

First Round

Afternoon Session (1900 local time, 0000 BST)

Rob Cross v Jason Brandon

Dimitri Van den Bergh v JT Davis

Luke Humphries v Alex Spellman

Nathan Aspinall v Matt Campbell

Gerwyn Price v Jules van Dongen

Peter Wright v Jeff Smith

Michael Smith v Jim Long

Michael van Gerwen v Jake Macmillan

Saturday June 3

Evening Session (1900 local time, 0000 BST)

Quarter-finals

Semi-finals

Final

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Where can I watch the US Darts Masters on TV?

ITV4 will be showing the first round on Saturday from 1730-1900, and the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be shown from 1600-2000 on Sunday on ITV3.

Prize Fund

Winner £20,000

Runner-Up £10,000

Semi-Finalists £5,000

Quarter-Finalists £2,500

First Round Losers £1,250

