2023 Poland Darts Masters: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

The World Series of Darts continued at a sell-out crowd at COS Torwar and you can find out how the tournament unfolded below.

Poland Darts Masters: Draw & Tournament bracket

Seedings in brackets

FINAL

(3) Michael van Gerwen 8-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

SEMI-FINALS

Dimitri Van den Bergh 7-6 Gerwyn Price (1)

(3) Michael van Gerwen 7-3 Michael Smith (2)

QUARTER-FINALS

(1) Gerwyn Price 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

(2) Michael Smith 6-4 Danny Noppert

(3)Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Luke Humphries

ROUND ONE

(1) Gerwyn Price 6-3 Lukasz Waclawski

Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Boris Krcmar

(4) Rob Cross 3-6 Krzysztof Ratajski

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Karel Sedlacek

(2) Michael Smith 6-1 Krzysztof Kciuk

Danny Noppert 6-2 Radek Szaganski

(3) Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Adam Gawlas

Luke Humphries 6-0 Nándor Major

US Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday July 7

First Round

Afternoon Session (2100 BST)

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Karel Sedlacek

Danny Noppert 6-2 Radek Szaganski

Luke Humphries 6-0 Nándor Major

Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Boris Krcmar

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Lukasz Waclawski

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Adam Gawlas

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Rob Cross

Michael Smith 6-1 Krzysztof Kciuk

Saturday July 8

Evening Session (2100 BST)

Quarter-finals

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski

Michael Smith 6-4 Danny Noppert

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Luke Humphries

Semi-finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh 7-6 Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen 7-3 Michael Smith

Final

Michael van Gerwen 8-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Poland Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Poland Darts Masters on TV?

The tournament will be broadcast live on Viaplay in Poland and through the broadcaster's other territories, including the Netherlands and Nordic & Baltic region. Further global coverage will include DAZN and PDCTV (excluding subscribers based in Germany, Austria & Switzerland). Coverage on ITV4 in the UK will be from 2100 BST on Saturday.

Prize Fund

Winner £20,000

Runner-Up £10,000

Semi-Finalists £5,000

Quarter-Finalists £2,500

First Round Losers £1,250

Darts: Related content