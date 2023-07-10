Sporting Life
Michael van Gerwen (Picture: Simon O’Connor/PDC)

2023 Poland Darts Masters: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
12:48 · MON July 10, 2023

The full results from the inaugural Superbet Poland Darts Masters, which took place in Warsaw from July 7-8.

The World Series of Darts continued at a sell-out crowd at COS Torwar and you can find out how the tournament unfolded below.

US Darts Masters: Schedule and results

Friday July 7
First Round
Afternoon Session (2100 BST)

  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Karel Sedlacek
  • Danny Noppert 6-2 Radek Szaganski
  • Luke Humphries 6-0 Nándor Major
  • Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Boris Krcmar
  • Gerwyn Price 6-3 Lukasz Waclawski
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Adam Gawlas
  • Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Rob Cross
  • Michael Smith 6-1 Krzysztof Kciuk

Saturday July 8
Evening Session (2100 BST)

Quarter-finals

  • Gerwyn Price 6-3 Nathan Aspinall
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Michael Smith 6-4 Danny Noppert
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Luke Humphries

Semi-finals

  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 7-6 Gerwyn Price
  • Michael van Gerwen 7-3 Michael Smith

Final

  • Michael van Gerwen 8-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.

Poland Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Poland Darts Masters on TV?

The tournament will be broadcast live on Viaplay in Poland and through the broadcaster's other territories, including the Netherlands and Nordic & Baltic region. Further global coverage will include DAZN and PDCTV (excluding subscribers based in Germany, Austria & Switzerland). Coverage on ITV4 in the UK will be from 2100 BST on Saturday.

Prize Fund

  • Winner £20,000
  • Runner-Up £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists £5,000
  • Quarter-Finalists £2,500
  • First Round Losers £1,250

