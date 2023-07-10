2023 Poland Darts Masters: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

The full results from the inaugural Superbet Poland Darts Masters, which took place in Warsaw from July 7-8.
The World Series of Darts continued at a sell-out crowd at COS Torwar and you can find out how the tournament unfolded below.
FINAL
SEMI-FINALS
QUARTER-FINALS
ROUND ONE
Friday July 7
First Round
Afternoon Session (2100 BST)
Saturday July 8
Evening Session (2100 BST)
Quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Final
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 legs, with the semi-finals the best of 13 legs and the final the best of 15 legs.
The tournament will be broadcast live on Viaplay in Poland and through the broadcaster's other territories, including the Netherlands and Nordic & Baltic region. Further global coverage will include DAZN and PDCTV (excluding subscribers based in Germany, Austria & Switzerland). Coverage on ITV4 in the UK will be from 2100 BST on Saturday.