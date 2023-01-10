Hot on the heels of the Bahrain Darts Masters, the PDC World Series tour continues in Copenhagen, where Dimitri Van den Bergh is the defending champion.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.

Nordic Darts Masters: Draw bracket

Seeded players

Michael Smith (England) Peter Wright (Scotland) Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands) Gerwyn Price (Wales) Luke Humphries (England) Rob Cross (England) Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium) Jonny Clayton (Wales)

Nordic Representatives

Darius Labanauskas (Lithuania)

Madars Razma (Latvia)

Vladimir Andersen (Denmark)

Daniel Larsson (Sweden)

Marko Kantele (Finland)

Dennis Nilsson (Sweden)

Andreas Harrysson (Sweden)

Benjamin Drue Reus (Denmark)

Nordic Darts Masters: Tournament schedule & results

Friday January 20

First Round (Best of 11 legs)

Evening Session (1900 local time)

TV Coverage: ITV 4

Eight matches

Saturday January 21

Evening Session (1900 local time)

TV Coverage: ITV 4

Quarter-finals (Best of 19 legs)

Four matches

Semi-finals (Best of 21 legs)

Two matches

Final (Best of 21 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Where can I watch the Nordic Masters on TV?

The tournament will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding subscribers based in the UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland).

Are tickets still available?

Prize Fund

Winner: £20,000

Runner-up: £10,000

Semi-Finalists: £5,000

Quarter-Finalists: £2,500

First round: £1,250

