The full draw, schedule and from the Nordic Darts Masters, which takes place at Forum Copenhagen from January 20-21.
Hot on the heels of the Bahrain Darts Masters, the PDC World Series tour continues in Copenhagen, where Dimitri Van den Bergh is the defending champion.
Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.
Seeded players
Nordic Representatives
Friday January 20
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 local time)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Saturday January 21
Evening Session (1900 local time)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Quarter-finals (Best of 19 legs)
Semi-finals (Best of 21 legs)
Final (Best of 21 legs)
The tournament will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding subscribers based in the UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland).
