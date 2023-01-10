Sporting Life
Dimitri Van den Bergh (Picture: Mikal Schlosser/PDC)
Dimitri Van den Bergh (Picture: Mikal Schlosser/PDC)

Nordic Darts Masters 2023: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
11:37 · TUE January 10, 2023

The full draw, schedule and from the Nordic Darts Masters, which takes place at Forum Copenhagen from January 20-21.

Hot on the heels of the Bahrain Darts Masters, the PDC World Series tour continues in Copenhagen, where Dimitri Van den Bergh is the defending champion.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.

Nordic Darts Masters: Draw bracket

  • Will appear here soon...

Seeded players

  1. Michael Smith (England)
  2. Peter Wright (Scotland)
  3. Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)
  4. Gerwyn Price (Wales)
  5. Luke Humphries (England)
  6. Rob Cross (England)
  7. Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium)
  8. Jonny Clayton (Wales)

Nordic Representatives

  • Darius Labanauskas (Lithuania)
  • Madars Razma (Latvia)
  • Vladimir Andersen (Denmark)
  • Daniel Larsson (Sweden)
  • Marko Kantele (Finland)
  • Dennis Nilsson (Sweden)
  • Andreas Harrysson (Sweden)
  • Benjamin Drue Reus (Denmark)

Nordic Darts Masters: Tournament schedule & results

Friday January 20
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 local time)
TV Coverage: ITV 4

  • Eight matches

Saturday January 21
Evening Session (1900 local time)
TV Coverage: ITV 4

Quarter-finals (Best of 19 legs)

  • Four matches

Semi-finals (Best of 21 legs)

  • Two matches

Final (Best of 21 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Nordic Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Nordic Masters on TV?

The tournament will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding subscribers based in the UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland).

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are available now through bahraingp.com.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £20,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £5,000
  • Quarter-Finalists: £2,500
  • First round: £1,250

