Over 850 players are competing in the 2023 PDC Qualifying Schools at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes and the Wunderland in Kalkar from January 9-15, with 27 Tour Cards on offer for players to secure a spot on the PDC circuit.

Stage One (January 9-11)

Of the 850+ players who have entered Q School, only 128 at each venue will progress to the Final Stage from January 12-15.

However, a total of 24 players are already exempt to the Final Stage at UK Qualifying School, with 15 players exempt to the Final Stage of European Q School. This is based on the players who lost their Tour Card at the end of 2022, along with a series of stars from the 2022 Challenge and Development Tour Orders of Merit.

The last eight players standing at the end of each day will progress to the Final Stage, with all further places going to players from a First Stage Order of Merit in each region, with one ranking point awarded per match from the first full round onwards.

Any ties in the respective Q School Orders of Merit will be split as follows based on all match results: Leg Difference, Legs Won, then DartConnect average. If players still cannot be split, a play-off would be organised.

DAY ONE QUALIFIERS (January 9)

UK Qualifying School

Dylan Slevin

Peter Jacques

Christian Perez

Lee Palfreyman

Jamie Lewis

Jim Walker

Dale Gadsby

Darryl Pilgrim

Click here to view match stats from UK Q School Day One

European Qualifying School

Tytus Kanik

Tomas Houdek

Arjan Konterman

Benito van de Pas

Niko Springer

Daniel Zygla

Richard Veenstra

Jimmy van Schie

Click here to view match stats from European Q School Day One

DAY TWO QUALIFIERS (January 10)

Will appear here...

Click here to follow live scores from UK Q School Day Two

Click here to follow live scores from European Q School Day Two

DAY THREE QUALIFIERS (January 11)

Will appear here...

Final Stage (January 12-15)

Two players per day across both regions will secure an automatic PDC Tour Card for the next two seasons. In addition to these eight players, further Tour Cards up to a total of 27 will be awarded at the end of day four on a pro-rata basis to players from the respective UK/European Qualifying School Final Stage Orders of Merit.

Players already exempt:

UK Qualifying School

William Borland

Andy Boulton

Keegan Brown

Stephen Burton

Brett Claydon

Jarred Cole

David Evans

Lee Evans

Michael Flynn

Nathan Girvan

Jason Heaver

John Henderson

Conor Heneghan

Christopher Holt

Peter Hudson

Adam Hunt

Andy Jenkins

Jake Jones

Eddie Lovely

Jack Main

Jim McEwan

Scott Mitchell

David Pallett

Joshua Richardson

European Qualifying School

Sebastian Bialecki

Jeffrey De Zwaan

Max Hopp

Christian Kist

Maik Kuivenhoven

Jacques Labre

Ron Meulenkamp

John Michael

Kenny Neyens

Karel Sedlacek

Thibault Tricole

Jitse Van der Wal

Berry van Peer

Gian van Veen

Niels Zonneveld

Darts: Related content