Over 850 players are competing in the 2023 PDC Qualifying Schools at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes and the Wunderland in Kalkar from January 9-15, with 27 Tour Cards on offer for players to secure a spot on the PDC circuit.
Of the 850+ players who have entered Q School, only 128 at each venue will progress to the Final Stage from January 12-15.
However, a total of 24 players are already exempt to the Final Stage at UK Qualifying School, with 15 players exempt to the Final Stage of European Q School. This is based on the players who lost their Tour Card at the end of 2022, along with a series of stars from the 2022 Challenge and Development Tour Orders of Merit.
The last eight players standing at the end of each day will progress to the Final Stage, with all further places going to players from a First Stage Order of Merit in each region, with one ranking point awarded per match from the first full round onwards.
Any ties in the respective Q School Orders of Merit will be split as follows based on all match results: Leg Difference, Legs Won, then DartConnect average. If players still cannot be split, a play-off would be organised.
UK Qualifying School
Dylan Slevin
Peter Jacques
Christian Perez
Lee Palfreyman
Jamie Lewis
Jim Walker
Dale Gadsby
Darryl Pilgrim
Click here to view match stats from UK Q School Day One
European Qualifying School
Tytus Kanik
Tomas Houdek
Arjan Konterman
Benito van de Pas
Niko Springer
Daniel Zygla
Richard Veenstra
Jimmy van Schie
Click here to view match stats from European Q School Day One
Click here to follow live scores from UK Q School Day Two
Click here to follow live scores from European Q School Day Two
Two players per day across both regions will secure an automatic PDC Tour Card for the next two seasons. In addition to these eight players, further Tour Cards up to a total of 27 will be awarded at the end of day four on a pro-rata basis to players from the respective UK/European Qualifying School Final Stage Orders of Merit.
Players already exempt:
UK Qualifying School
William Borland
Andy Boulton
Keegan Brown
Stephen Burton
Brett Claydon
Jarred Cole
David Evans
Lee Evans
Michael Flynn
Nathan Girvan
Jason Heaver
John Henderson
Conor Heneghan
Christopher Holt
Peter Hudson
Adam Hunt
Andy Jenkins
Jake Jones
Eddie Lovely
Jack Main
Jim McEwan
Scott Mitchell
David Pallett
Joshua Richardson
European Qualifying School
Sebastian Bialecki
Jeffrey De Zwaan
Max Hopp
Christian Kist
Maik Kuivenhoven
Jacques Labre
Ron Meulenkamp
John Michael
Kenny Neyens
Karel Sedlacek
Thibault Tricole
Jitse Van der Wal
Berry van Peer
Gian van Veen
Niels Zonneveld