There are 128 players competing in the UK Qualifying School at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes and another 128 battling it out in the European Q School at the Wunderland in Kalkar from January 12-15, with a total of 27 Tour Cards on offer for players to secure a spot on the PDC circuit.

Every day, the winner of each region's tournament will secure an automatic PDC Tour Card for the next two seasons. In addition to these eight players, there will be another 19 awarded on a pro-rata basis to players from the respective UK/European Qualifying School Final Stage Orders of Merit following day four - 10 in Europe, and 9 in the UK.

Day one (January 12)

Arron Monk and Jeffrey Sparidaans became the first players to win PDC Tour Cards at the 2023 Qualifying Schools on Thursday.

Monk, the 2011 World Youth Champion, defeated Dom Taylor 6-3 in the UK final to regain his place on the professional circuit for the first time since 2019 while he also beat the likes of Cliff Prior, Luke Smith, Mark McGeeney and Stephen Burton.

Elsewhere at the Marshall Arena, Fallon Sherrock reached the quarter-finals for the first time, while former World Championship runner-up Andy Hamilton also made it as far as the last eight - which will give them both valuable points on the Order of Merit.

At the Wunderland in Kalkar, Sparidaans won a Tour Card for the first time on just his second Q School appearance.

The Dutchman, whose only PDC experience came at 2020 Q Schools, defeated former Tour Card Holder Maik Kuivenhoven in the last 16, before averaging 101.62 in his semi-final win over Jacques Labre.

Sparidaans scored a 6-2 victory over veteran Ronny Huybrechts in the final to book his place on tour in 2023 and 2024.

Day two (January 13)

Day three (January 14)

Day four (January 15)

