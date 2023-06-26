Beau Greaves was back to her dominant best as she won three of the four PDC Women's Series events at the weekend, while Fallon Sherrock picked up her first of the season.
On the third Women's Series weekend of 2023 at Halle 39, Greaves captured her 13th title of the campaign in Event Nine on Saturday before Sherrock warmed up for her defence of the Women's World Matchplay with victory in Event Ten.
On Sunday, Greaves equalled Lisa Ashton's haul of 14 Women's Series titles by producing a superb comeback to deny Sherrock in a high-quality Event 11 decider and went on to eclipse the Lancashire Rose's record in style by thrashing emerging Dutch star Noa-Lynn van Leuven with another devastating display.
"I've done really well to cope with all the pressure and I'm really proud of myself," reflected Greaves, who will be the top seed at next month's Women's World Matchplay.
"I was so disappointed with myself in Milton Keynes last month. I was ready to retire. I'm not bothered about getting beat, but when I'm losing because of me, that's when it bothers me.
"Milton Keynes was a big eye-opener for me. I wasn't putting any work in before and I paid the price for it. I'm looking forward to the rest of the year now and putting that behind me.
"I cannot wait for Blackpool. Everything has been building up to this and I missed it last year. I've got the enjoyment back and I'm really excited."
Sherrock - recently awarded an MBE in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours list - said about her Saturday win: "That meant a lot. Now I've got that one win, I feel like there's some pressure off my shoulders.
"My form coming into this has been really good, but it's a totally atmosphere when you come here, so it's about getting back to basics, and hopefully going forward there's more glimpses of my top form.
"If you had told me five years ago that I'd be getting an MBE for helping the sports of darts, I would never have believed it.
"I'm so proud of myself. I'm really thankful and hopefully it encourages more women to take up the sport, because look what the Women's Series has done - the standard is better than ever."
