Beau Greaves was back to her dominant best as she won three of the four PDC Women's Series events at the weekend, while Fallon Sherrock picked up her first of the season.

On the third Women's Series weekend of 2023 at Halle 39, Greaves captured her 13th title of the campaign in Event Nine on Saturday before Sherrock warmed up for her defence of the Women's World Matchplay with victory in Event Ten. On Sunday, Greaves equalled Lisa Ashton's haul of 14 Women's Series titles by producing a superb comeback to deny Sherrock in a high-quality Event 11 decider and went on to eclipse the Lancashire Rose's record in style by thrashing emerging Dutch star Noa-Lynn van Leuven with another devastating display.

BEAU COMPLETES THE COMEBACK!



Brilliant Beau Greaves edges out Fallon Sherrock in a superb Event 11 final to clinch her second title of the weekend! 🏆



Sherrock led 4-2, but Greaves reels off three straight legs to secure her record-equalling 14th Women's Series title! 👏 pic.twitter.com/TU8yjHhFGg — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 25, 2023

BRILLIANT BEAU CREATES MORE HISTORY! 🏆



Beau Greaves wins a record-breaking 15th PDC Women's Series title in sensational style, whitewashing Noa-Lynn van Leuven with a 104 average! 🔥



Greaves seals victory with a sublime ten-dart leg to claim Event 12 success in Hildesheim! 👏 pic.twitter.com/m8Qn6BYaT1 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 25, 2023

"I've done really well to cope with all the pressure and I'm really proud of myself," reflected Greaves, who will be the top seed at next month's Women's World Matchplay. "I was so disappointed with myself in Milton Keynes last month. I was ready to retire. I'm not bothered about getting beat, but when I'm losing because of me, that's when it bothers me. "Milton Keynes was a big eye-opener for me. I wasn't putting any work in before and I paid the price for it. I'm looking forward to the rest of the year now and putting that behind me.