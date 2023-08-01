Sporting Life
Beau Greaves (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Beau Greaves (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Darts results: Beau Greaves wins all four PDC Women's Series events in one weekend

By Sporting Life
17:05 · TUE August 01, 2023

Beau Greaves' dominance of the 2023 PDC Women's Series continued as she completed a clean sweep in Milton Keynes with a double victory on Sunday.

Having won last weekend's Betfred Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool, Greaves claimed all four £2,000 PDC Women's Series titles at the Marshall Arena - extending her unbeaten run to seven successive events in the process.

She has also now claimed 11 PDC Women's Series titles in 2023, and Sunday's double over Mikuru Suzuki means that she has defeated the Japanese star in four finals this year.

With eight events remaining, Greaves is also now assured of a top-three finish on the Women's Series Order of Merit going into the year's final three weekends - although she remains over £13,000 clear of Suzuki on the current standings.

The teenage superstar defeated a resurgent Lisa Ashton in the Event 13 decider on Saturday, before averaging almost 105 to deny Fallon Sherrock in a fitting finale to Event 14.

Greaves theb lost just eight legs in seven games to storm to the Event 15 title in Sunday's opening tournament - which culminated in a whitewash over Suzuki in the final.

Greaves also averaged over 100 in wins over Nanako Shimizu, Aileen de Graaf and Ashton - at the semi-final stage.

Event 16 saw Greaves drop just seven legs on her way to the final, whitewashing Katie Sheldon with a 97 average in her best display.

The final saw Suzuki threaten to avenge her earlier defeat as the Women's World Matchplay runner-up took leads of 3-2 and 4-3 with the aid of checkouts of 104 and 122.

However, Suzuki was unable to close out the win as Greaves - who had earlier finished 103 - levelled in 15 darts with a 124 finish and won the decider on double 16 to complete a weekend of darting dominance.

"I struggled all day but I took my chances when I needed to," said the 19-year-old. "I've played really well in patches but I'm still trying to work on my game and keep cool.

"I'm not unbeatable but it's more about relaxing and I've really enjoyed this weekend. I'm happy to play some of the ladies at their best and beat them."

Suzuki overcame two of last weekend's Women's World Matchplay competitors, Noa-Lynn van Leuven and Rhian O'Sullivan, on her way to the Event 15 decider, while her Event 16 run included a victory over ten-time BDO Women's World Champion Trina Gulliver and a whitewash of Anastasia Dobromyslova in the semi-finals.

Suzuki's £2,000 prize money on Sunday strengthens her second position on the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit with £10,900 earned this year, with places in the Grand Slam of Darts and World Darts Championship up for grabs.

Sherrock, who produced the performance of Event 13 with an average of 107.36 in her last 16 whitewash of Almudena Fajardo Ayuso, remains in third place on £8,300, ahead of Welsh challenger O'Sullivan - who reached three semi-finals during the weekend in Milton Keynes - Irish ace Robin Byrne and experienced star Ashton.

The PDC Women's Series returns on September 16-17 for the fifth of six weekends being staged this year, with coverage from the four £10,000 tournaments to be streamed on PDCTV.

2023 PDC Women's Series: Weekend results

Saturday July 29
Event 13, Milton Keynes

Quarter-Finals

  • Aoife McCormack 5-4 Priscilla Steenbergen
  • Beau Greaves 5-2 Fallon Sherrock
  • Lisa Ashton 5-2 Aileen de Graaf
  • Rhian O'Sullivan 5-2 Corrine Hammond

Semi-Finals

  • Beau Greaves 5-2 Aoife McCormack
  • Lisa Ashton 5-2 Rhian O'Sullivan

Final

  • Beau Greaves 5-2 Lisa Ashton

Event 14

Quarter-Finals

  • Rhian O'Sullivan 5-1 Katie Sheldon
  • Beau Greaves 5-2 Samantha Kirton
  • Lisa Ashton 5-1 Trina Gulliver
  • Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Laura Turner

Semi-Finals

  • Beau Greaves 5-1 Rhian O'Sullivan
  • Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Lisa Ashton

Final

  • Beau Greaves 5-1 Fallon Sherrock

Sunday July 30
Event 15

Quarter-Finals

  • Rhian O'Sullivan 5-4 Vicky Pruim
  • Mikuru Suzuki 5-3 Noa-Lynn van Leuven
  • Beau Greaves 5-3 Robyn Byrne
  • Lisa Ashton 5-1 Lorraine Hyde

Semi-Finals

  • Mikuru Suzuki 5-3 Rhian O'Sullivan
  • Beau Greaves 5-2 Lisa Ashton

Final

  • Beau Greaves 5-0 Mikuru Suzuki

Event 16
Quarter-Finals

  • Beau Greaves 5-2 Noa-Lynn van Leuven
  • Aileen de Graaf 5-4 Priscilla Steenbergen
  • Anastasia Dobromyslova 5-4 Lisa Ashton
  • Mikuru Suzuki 5-0 Rose Mort

Semi-Finals

  • Beau Greaves 5-3 Aileen de Graaf
  • Mikuru Suzuki 5-0 Anastasia Dobromyslova

Final

  • Beau Greaves 5-4 Mikuru Suzuki

