Having won last weekend's Betfred Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool, Greaves claimed all four £2,000 PDC Women's Series titles at the Marshall Arena - extending her unbeaten run to seven successive events in the process.

She has also now claimed 11 PDC Women's Series titles in 2023, and Sunday's double over Mikuru Suzuki means that she has defeated the Japanese star in four finals this year.

With eight events remaining, Greaves is also now assured of a top-three finish on the Women's Series Order of Merit going into the year's final three weekends - although she remains over £13,000 clear of Suzuki on the current standings.

The teenage superstar defeated a resurgent Lisa Ashton in the Event 13 decider on Saturday, before averaging almost 105 to deny Fallon Sherrock in a fitting finale to Event 14.

Greaves theb lost just eight legs in seven games to storm to the Event 15 title in Sunday's opening tournament - which culminated in a whitewash over Suzuki in the final.

Greaves also averaged over 100 in wins over Nanako Shimizu, Aileen de Graaf and Ashton - at the semi-final stage.

Event 16 saw Greaves drop just seven legs on her way to the final, whitewashing Katie Sheldon with a 97 average in her best display.

The final saw Suzuki threaten to avenge her earlier defeat as the Women's World Matchplay runner-up took leads of 3-2 and 4-3 with the aid of checkouts of 104 and 122.

However, Suzuki was unable to close out the win as Greaves - who had earlier finished 103 - levelled in 15 darts with a 124 finish and won the decider on double 16 to complete a weekend of darting dominance.

"I struggled all day but I took my chances when I needed to," said the 19-year-old. "I've played really well in patches but I'm still trying to work on my game and keep cool.

"I'm not unbeatable but it's more about relaxing and I've really enjoyed this weekend. I'm happy to play some of the ladies at their best and beat them."

Suzuki overcame two of last weekend's Women's World Matchplay competitors, Noa-Lynn van Leuven and Rhian O'Sullivan, on her way to the Event 15 decider, while her Event 16 run included a victory over ten-time BDO Women's World Champion Trina Gulliver and a whitewash of Anastasia Dobromyslova in the semi-finals.

Suzuki's £2,000 prize money on Sunday strengthens her second position on the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit with £10,900 earned this year, with places in the Grand Slam of Darts and World Darts Championship up for grabs.

Sherrock, who produced the performance of Event 13 with an average of 107.36 in her last 16 whitewash of Almudena Fajardo Ayuso, remains in third place on £8,300, ahead of Welsh challenger O'Sullivan - who reached three semi-finals during the weekend in Milton Keynes - Irish ace Robin Byrne and experienced star Ashton.

The PDC Women's Series returns on September 16-17 for the fifth of six weekends being staged this year, with coverage from the four £10,000 tournaments to be streamed on PDCTV.

2023 PDC Women's Series: Weekend results

Saturday July 29

Event 13, Milton Keynes

Quarter-Finals

Aoife McCormack 5-4 Priscilla Steenbergen

Beau Greaves 5-2 Fallon Sherrock

Lisa Ashton 5-2 Aileen de Graaf

Rhian O'Sullivan 5-2 Corrine Hammond

Semi-Finals

Beau Greaves 5-2 Aoife McCormack

Lisa Ashton 5-2 Rhian O'Sullivan

Final

Beau Greaves 5-2 Lisa Ashton

Event 14

Quarter-Finals

Rhian O'Sullivan 5-1 Katie Sheldon

Beau Greaves 5-2 Samantha Kirton

Lisa Ashton 5-1 Trina Gulliver

Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Laura Turner

Semi-Finals

Beau Greaves 5-1 Rhian O'Sullivan

Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Lisa Ashton

Final