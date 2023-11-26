Sporting Life
Luke Humphries (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)
Luke Humphries (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

Darts results: Luke Humphries defeats nine-dart hero Michael van Gerwen to win the Players Championship Finals title in Minehead

By Sporting Life
22:25 · SUN November 26, 2023

Luke Humphries won his third major title of the winter by defeating nine-dart hero Michael van Gerwen in a thrilling climax of the Players Championship Finals in Minehead.

Cool Hand, who landed his maiden major at the World Grand Prix back in October before following up with the Grand Slam of Darts crown last Sunday, came from 9-5 down to overcome the seven-time winner of this event.

MVG produced a sensational perfect leg to move 3-2 ahead and looked as through he'd dominate the final when racing into an 8-4 lead.

However, Humphries underlined his ever growing mental strength with a stunning comeback and will now head to the World Championship next month as favourite.

More to follow...

How to become a darts professional!

Players Championship Finals: Round-by-round results

Scroll further down for daily schedule. Seedings in brackets

FINAL

  • Michael van Gerwen 9-11 (7) Luke Humphries

SEMI-FINALS

  • Michael van Gerwen 11-6 (28) Gabriel Clemens
  • (7) Luke Humphries 11-3 (11) Ryan Joyce

QUARTER-FINALS

  • (16) Stephen Bunting 9-10 Michael van Gerwen
  • (20) Luke Woodhouse 7-10 (28) Gabriel Clemens
  • (15) James Wade 7-10 (7) Luke Humphries
  • (3) Damon Heta 6-10 (11) Ryan Joyce

LAST 16

  • (32) Kim Huybrechts 8-10 (16) Stephen Bunting
  • Michael van Gerwen 10-6 (41) Mario Vandenbogaerde
  • (4) Dave Chisnall 8-10 (20) Luke Woodhouse
  • (28) Gabriel Clemens 10-1 (44) Niels Zonneveld
  • (31) Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-10 (15) James Wade
  • (7) Luke Humphries 10-7 (10) Ryan Searle
  • (3) Damon Heta 10-8 (19) Brendan Dolan
  • (59) Jermaine Wattimena 7-10 (11) Ryan Joyce

ROUND TWO

  • (1) Gerwyn Price 1-6 (32) Kim Huybrechts
  • (16) Stephen Bunting 6-1 (17) Gian van Veen
  • (8) Ross Smith 1-6 Michael van Gerwen
  • (56) Matt Campbell 2-6 (41) Mario Vandenbogaerde
  • (4) Dave Chisnall 6-4 (29) Chris Dobey
  • (13) Rob Cross 3-6 (20) Luke Woodhouse
  • (5) Josh Rock 3-6 (28) Gabriel Clemens
  • (12) Jonny Clayton 2-6 (44) Niels Zonneveld
  • (2) Gary Anderson 5-6 (31) Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • (15) James Wade 6-2 (47) Steve Lennon
  • (7) Luke Humphries 6-0 (26) Radek Szaganski
  • (10) Ryan Searle 6-3 (23) Ricardo Pietreczko
  • (3) Damon Heta 6-4 (35) Kevin Doets
  • (51) Maik Kuivenhoven 5-6 (19) Brendan Dolan
  • (59) Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 (38) Richard Veenstra
  • (11) Ryan Joyce 6-4 (22) Joe Cullen

ROUND ONE

  • (1) Gerwyn Price 6-0 (64) Ricky Evans
  • (32) Kim Huybrechts 6-5 (33) Martin Schindler
  • (16) Stephen Bunting 6-4 (49) Mickey Mansell
  • (17) Gian van Veen 6-1 (48) Chris Landman
  • (8) Ross Smith 6-2 (57) Scott Williams
  • (25) Callan Rydz 4-6 (40) Michael van Gerwen
  • (65) * Dylan Slevin 5-6 (56) Matt Campbell
  • (24) Mike De Decker 1-6 (41) Mario Vandenbogaerde
  • (4) Dave Chisnall 6-2 (61) Lee Evans
  • (29) Chris Dobey 6-3 (36) Raymond van Barneveld
  • (13) Rob Cross 6-3 (52) Cameron Menzies
  • (20) Luke Woodhouse 6-4 (45) Simon Whitlock
  • (5) Josh Rock 6-4 (60) Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • (28) Gabriel Clemens 6-3 (37) Connor Scutt
  • (12) Jonny Clayton 6-4 (53) Stephen Burton
  • (21) Daryl Gurney 3-6 (44) Niels Zonneveld
  • (2) Gary Anderson 6-5 (63) Steve Beaton
  • (31) Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 (34) Jim Williams
  • (15) James Wade 6-2 (50) William O'Connor
  • (18) Andrew Gilding 3-6 (47) Steve Lennon
  • (7) Luke Humphries 6-4 (58) Martin Lukeman
  • (26) Radek Szaganski 6-2 (39) Ian White
  • (10) Ryan Searle 6-4 (55) Boris Krcmar
  • (23) Ricardo Pietreczko 6-1 (42) Christian Kist
  • (3) Damon Heta 6-1 (62) Jules van Dongen
  • (30) Jose de Sousa 5-6 (35) Kevin Doets
  • (14) Krzysztof Ratajski 4-6 (51) Maik Kuivenhoven
  • (19) Brendan Dolan 6-4 (46) Ritchie Edhouse
  • (6) Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-6 (59) Jermaine Wattimena
  • (27) Michael Smith 3-6 (38) Richard Veenstra
  • (11) Ryan Joyce 6-3 (54) Daniel Klose
  • (22) Joe Cullen 6-1 (43) Jamie Hughes

