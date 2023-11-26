Darts results: Luke Humphries defeats nine-dart hero Michael van Gerwen to win the Players Championship Finals title in Minehead

Luke Humphries won his third major title of the winter by defeating nine-dart hero Michael van Gerwen in a thrilling climax of the Players Championship Finals in Minehead.
Cool Hand, who landed his maiden major at the World Grand Prix back in October before following up with the Grand Slam of Darts crown last Sunday, came from 9-5 down to overcome the seven-time winner of this event.
MVG produced a sensational perfect leg to move 3-2 ahead and looked as through he'd dominate the final when racing into an 8-4 lead.
However, Humphries underlined his ever growing mental strength with a stunning comeback and will now head to the World Championship next month as favourite.
More to follow...
