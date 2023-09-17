Michael van Gerwen hits nine-darter en route to winning the World Series of Darts Finals title

Michael van Gerwen celebrated a record-extending fifth Jack's World Series of Darts Finals title on Sunday evening, defeating Nathan Aspinall 11-4 to prevail on a memorable night in Amsterdam.

Van Gerwen raised the roof at AFAS Live with a sensational nine-darter in the semi-finals, and he capped off a terrific day of action by claiming the £75,000 top prize with victory against Aspinall. The three-time World Champion was in imperious form throughout the day, and he secured his fourth televised crown of 2023 to maintain his remarkable record at this event. Aspinall capitalised on an early reprieve to stay in touch at the first interval, landing a brilliant double-double 86 finish after Van Gerwen missed two darts at tops for a 4-1 lead.

VAN GERWEN ACHIEVES PERFECTION ON HOME SOIL! 🇳🇱



ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! 🔥



Michael van Gerwen lands the first nine-darter in the history of the World Series of Darts Finals, and it comes in the Dutch capital!



What a moment!



📺 https://t.co/GiC4g8Ylpo | #WSFinals SFs pic.twitter.com/aDlN1O5rqt — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 17, 2023

However, Van Gerwen made amends by winning four of the next five legs to stretch his advantage to 7-3, firing in a brace of 14-darters and a spectacular 160 checkout to underline his dominance. The procession continued as Van Gerwen extended his winning run to five straight legs, and despite Aspinall stopping the rot in leg 14, the home hero wrapped up victory with a clinical two-dart 63 combination. “The most important thing for me is to win another title on stage,” insisted Van Gerwen, who paid tribute to the sell-out crowd in the Dutch capital. “You always want to perform well, and to do it in front of your home crowd, it gives you such a good feeling. “I think the biggest challenge for me was the pressure of playing in front of the home crowd, but they have been absolutely fantastic this weekend. “Even Luke Humphries after our semi-final said that the crowd were phenomenal, and you can only be proud of that.”

