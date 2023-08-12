Darts results: Rob Cross makes it a double Down Under with victory over Damon Heta

Heta famously defeated Cross to win the Brisbane Darts Masters in 2019, but there was to be no repeat at the WIN Entertainment Centre, as the 2018 world champion scooped the £20,000 top prize.

Cross, who celebrated victory at last weekend’s NZ Darts Masters, made it back-to-back titles with an emphatic victory over Australian number one Heta in Wollongong.

DOUBLE DOWN UNDER FOR ROB CROSS!! Rob Cross makes it back-to-back World Series titles as he wins the 2023 @PalmerbetAU New South Wales Darts Masters, beating Damon Heta 8-1 in the final! #NSWDarts | Final 📺 https://t.co/dWTs0OsRW2 pic.twitter.com/q756BrBGJF

Cross kicked off his campaign with a routine win over DPNZ qualifier John Hurring in Friday’s first round, before defying a ton-plus average from Danny Noppert to win a high-quality quarter-final tie.

The world number five recovered from 4-3 down to end the Dutchman’s spirited resistance, before averaging 109 to whitewash Peter Wright in a sensational semi-final display.

The 32-year-old produced a brace of 11-darters in his rout of two-time world champion Wright, converting 64% of his attempts at double to cap off an imperious performance.

Having won ten legs without reply in reaching Saturday’s showpiece, Cross punished early misses from Heta to establish a commanding 4-0 lead.

The Australian was desperately struggling in the scoring department and Cross capitalised, extending his remarkable run of winning legs to 17 to move a leg away from a whitewash success.

Heta avoided that indignity by taking out a 68 skin-saver with Cross poised on double 18, but this simply delayed the inevitable, as Cross sank double eight moments later to cap off a demolition job.

“It feels fantastic. It’s surreal,” reflected the former World Matchplay champion, who ended his two-year wait for a televised title in Hamilton last weekend.

“The crowd have been brilliant all tournament. I’ve really enjoyed my time in Australia and New Zealand, and I’m very grateful.

“Damon didn’t turn up in the final and I feel for him a little bit, but you’ve still got a job to do.

“I think I’m in a good place after the last couple of weeks. I’m enjoying my darts again.”