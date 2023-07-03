World Matchplay Darts 2023: Draw, schedule, results, betting odds and Sky TV coverage details

The 30th edition of the PDC's second-longest running major, which was first staged in 1994 darts event of the summer, is almost upon us as Michael van Gerwen bids to defend his title.

Here, you can follow the event unfold with the results and daily round-ups while there's also details on stats, how the players qualified, prize money and a history section.

World Matchplay Darts 2022: Draw and tournament bracket

ROUND ONE

(1) Michael Smith v Steve Beaton

(16) James Wade v Chris Dobey

(8) Danny Noppert v Martin Schindler

(9) Nathan Aspinall v Krzysztof Ratajski

(4) Gerwyn Price v Stephen Bunting

(13) Joe Cullen v Mike De Decker

(5) Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

(12) Dave Chisnall v Gary Anderson

(2) Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding

(15) Ryan Searle v Raymond van Barneveld

(7) Jonny Clayton v Gabriel Clemens

(10) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ross Smith

(3) Michael van Gerwen v Brendan Dolan

(14) Damon Heta v Josh Rock

(6) Luke Humphries v Jose de Sousa

(11) Dirk van Duijvenbode v Kim Huybrechts

World Matchplay Darts: Daily Schedule

* Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death

Saturday July 15 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Sunday July 16

Afternoon Session (1300 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Evening Session (1930 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Monday July 17 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Tuesday July 18 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Wednesday July 19 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Four Matches

Thursday July 20 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Two Matches

Friday July 21 (1900 BST)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Two Matches

Saturday July 22 (1900 BST)

Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Two Matches

Sunday July 23 (2030 BST)

Final (best of 35 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Where can I watch the World Matchplay on television?

The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK, through the PDC's worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland based subscribers).

Can I still buy tickets for the World Matchplay?

Standard tickets for the 2023 Betfred World Matchplay are now sold out. If you'd like to be at this year's event, please only book through our official Hospitality and Travel partners (below).

World Matchplay Format

First Round - Best of 19 legs

Second Round - Best of 21 legs

Quarter-Finals - Best of 31 legs

Semi-Finals - Best of 33 legs

Final - Best of 35 legs

The World Matchplay is played in a legs format. Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a First Round game (best of 19 legs) reach 12-12, then the 25th leg would be the final and deciding leg.

Prize Fund

Winner - £150,000

Runner-Up - £70,000

Semi-Finalists - £50,000

Quarter-Finalists - £25,000

Second Round Losers - £15,000

First Round Losers - £10,000

Total - £700,000

How the players qualified

SEEDS

Michael Smith Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price Rob Cross Luke Humphries Jonny Clayton Danny Noppert Nathan Aspinall 10 Dimitri Van den Bergh Dirk van Duijvenbode Dave Chisnall Joe Cullen Damon Heta Ryan Searle James Wade

UNSEEDED PLAYERS

The unseeded players are the top 16 on the one-year ProTour Order of Merit who hadn't already qualified via the above list.

Josh Rock

Martin Schindler

Ross Smith

Krzysztof Ratajski

Jose de Sousa

Andrew Gilding

Gary Anderson

Stephen Bunting

Gabriel Clemens

Chris Dobey

Raymond van Barneveld

Daryl Gurney

Mike De Decker

Steve Beaton

Brendan Dolan

Kim Huybrechts

World Matchplay History

Since the World Matchplay was first held back in 1994, when Larry Butler beat Dennis Priestley, there has only been 11 different winners of this PDC major.

Unsurprisingly the most dominant player in its 28-year history is Phil Taylor with 16 titles - the last of which coming on his farewell appearance in 2017 - while Michael van Gerwen and Rod Harrington are the only other players to have lifted the trophy more than once.

The Power hit the first ever nine-dart finish to be broadcast live on UK television during the 2002 World Matchplay while he repeated the feat during the 2014 edition on his way to a seventh-straight Blackpool title.

The previous year he'd managed an astonishing three-dart average of 111.23 during his final victory over Adrian Lewis.

Taylor's seven-year winning streak from 2008 to 2014 was ended in 2015 when Michael van Gerwen emerged triumphed with a 18-12 victory over James Wade before winning it again 12 months later.

The Dutchman was favourite to defend his crown for a third time but Taylor had other ideas as he knocked him out en route to winning an emotional 16th title before his retirement.

The final of 2018 ended up being one of the most dramatic in the tournament's history, with Gary Anderson clinching the title for the first time thanks to a 21-18 victory over Mensur Suljovic having earlier hit a nine-dart finish against Joe Cullen.

Rob Cross, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Peter Wright are the other recent players to get their names on the trophy.

Past Finals

Final scores in legs

World Matchplay Most Titles

Phil Taylor - 16

Michael van Gerwen - 3

Rod Harrington - 2

Peter Wright - 1

Dimitri Van den Bergh - 1

Rob Cross - 1

Gary Anderson - 1

Larry Butler - 1

Peter Evison - 1

Colin Lloyd - 1

James Wade - 1

