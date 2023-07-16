Darts results: Brendan Dolan stuns Michael van Gerwen in the first round of the World Matchplay in Blackpool

Brendan Dolan caused one of the biggest upsets in World Matchplay history by knocking out defending champion Michael van Gerwen in the opening round.

Dolan headed to the Winter Gardens as a 200/1 no hoper to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy and he was also priced at 100/1 just to come through his quarter of the draw. While he's still a big outsider to achieve either feat, the History Maker will now believe anything is possible after taking the scalp of the three-time Blackpool king with a 10-7 victory. Van Gerwen had been suffering the effects of dental surgery in recent weeks and will undergo another operation soon but that's to take nothing away from Dolan, especially considering the Dutchman won the Poland Darts Masters title a little over a week ago.

🎯 Brendan Dolan was 200/1 to win the World Matchplay and 100/1 just to come through his quarter.



🤯 He's just knocked out Michael van Gerwen in round one!pic.twitter.com/ZIFxUWR5GT — Sporting Life 🎯🔴🎾⛳️🥊🏏🏉 🏈🏀 (@SportingLifeFC) July 16, 2023

Dolan stormed into early 3-0 and 5-2 leads and didn't allow a lacklustre van Gerwen a dart at a double in any of the legs he won during these early stages of the match. MVG finally got going by winning the next three legs, which included a stunning 137 checkout in the 10th, but the Northern Irishman refused to wilt as he opened up a 9-6 advantage before finishing the job with surprising ease.

The numbers 📊 pic.twitter.com/Njy7ZTHy0a — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) July 16, 2023

THIS IS SENSATIONAL!



Humphries is making this look SO easy up there, taking out a 114 finish to lead 8-1!



He's cruising through here...



📺 https://t.co/DTtJ9feFOI | #WMDarts R1 pic.twitter.com/rqlIeeq5a8 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 16, 2023

RIDICULOUS FROM THE ASP! 🤯



A moment of magic from Nathan Aspinall who breaks throw with a monstrous 151 finish and he's three from victory!



Sensational.



📺 https://t.co/DTtJ9feFOI | #WMDarts R1 pic.twitter.com/5rF9Uz22BB — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 16, 2023

Afternoon session During the afternoon session, Chris Dobey ended his winless run at the Winter Gardens with a gripping 10-8 victory over 2007 champion James Wade. Following a run of three consecutive first round exits in Blackpool, Masters champion Dobey fired in eight 180s to fend off a typically tenacious Wade, who trailed 6-1 at one stage. Dobey surrendered an 8-2 lead against Rob Cross at the same stage 12 months ago, and despite another dream start, he saw his lead evaporate as Wade won four of the next five legs in 14, 11, 13 and 12 darts. The Bedlington star regained his poise to move 9-6 ahead with a sublime 141 checkout, before defying three missed match darts across two legs to triumph with a two-dart 80 combination.

DOBEY FINALLY DOES IT! ⚫️⚪️



Just a look at the reaction from Chris Dobey as he finally gets a win on the World Matchplay stage, defeating former champion James Wade 10-8 in a thriller!



📺 https://t.co/DTtJ9feFOI | #WMDarts R1 pic.twitter.com/LfCg36PjJO — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 16, 2023

Dirk van Duijvenbode won through a thrilling tie-break against Kim Huybrechts, surviving two match darts to condemn the Belgian to his eighth first round exit in nine World Matchplay appearances. Huybrechts sent the contest into overtime after Van Duijvenbode missed double 14 for a 142 clincher, and the Belgian then seized the initiative with a 108 combination in leg 19. However, Huybrechts then spurned two darts at double 16 for an 11-9 success, and after pinning tops to stay alive, Van Duijvenbode then conjured up legs of 11 and 13 darts to complete the turnaround.

DIRK WINS AN ABSOLUTE THRILLER! 🍆



Dirk van Duijvenbode comes out on top in a real marathon at the World Matchplay, surviving two match darts on his way to a hard-fought 12-10 victory over Kim Huybrechts!



📺 https://t.co/DTtJ9feFOI | #WMDarts R1 pic.twitter.com/oQc0VwPqk9 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 16, 2023

Elsewhere, Damon Heta celebrated his first win on the famous Winter Gardens stage, courtesy of a resounding 10-5 success against highly-fancied debutant Josh Rock.

That's one way to turn the crowd against you Damon 🤣



Heta brings himself some heat with his walk-on 👀 pic.twitter.com/sOYVCCb3DC — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 16, 2023

Australian number one Heta sported a baggy green cap and his cricket bat for his Ashes-inspired walk-on, and it was Rock who was bowled over by an impressive display from the former World Cup winner. Heta stormed into an 8-3 lead with a run of five consecutive legs, and he defied skin-saving 125 and 112 combinations from World Youth Champion Rock to seal his progress.