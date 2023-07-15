Darts results: Daryl Gurney beats Rob Cross in World Matchplay thriller

Day one of the World Matchplay began with a thrilling tie-break win for Daryl Gurney over Rob Cross, while Gerwyn Price laid down an early marker.
Back-to-back 100-plus checkouts saw Gurney get off to a blistering start against Cross and lead 4-0, but the former world champion clawed his way back to parity and it soon looked like a game that could go all the way.
Cross though was back as firm favourite when he hit a stunning 170 finish to draw level at 7-7 but the next two legs went to Gurney in a see-saw encounter, Cross rattling off the next three to lead for the very first time at 10-9.
But Gurney stepped up when it counted, hitting 64 to send the match into extra legs, 96 to break throw, and then pinning tops with his first match dart to seal a fabulous victory.
Back-to-back upsets looked plausible when Stephen Bunting led Price 2-0, but from 3-3 it was one-way traffic as Price put in the dominant performance of the night.
Though not at his absolute best, the Welshman hit finishes of 80 and 100 against an opponent whose checkout attempts became worse as the match progressed.
In terms of numbers alone it was Joe Cullen who impressed the most, hitting eight maximums and averaging over 100 on his way to a 10-7 victory over Mike de Decker.
Cullen finished the match with a 120 checkout, his third 100-plus finish of a top-class display.
In the final match on day one, Dave Chisnall paid the price for going missing during the middle of a 10-6 defeat to Gary Anderson.
Chisnall had responded well to a fine start from the Flying Scotsman, who had led 2-0 thanks to a 120 checkout but then lost the following three legs.
However, Anderson took the next five to open up a commanding 7-3 lead and that was where the match was won and lost, Chisnall's final throw of the dice a missed double 14 which would have got him within one at 8-7.
As it was, Anderson led 9-6 instead and hit tops in the very next leg to advance.
Saturday July 15 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Sunday July 16
Afternoon Session (1300 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
Evening Session (1930 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports