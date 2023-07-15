Darts results: Daryl Gurney beats Rob Cross in World Matchplay thriller

Day one of the World Matchplay began with a thrilling tie-break win for Daryl Gurney over Rob Cross, while Gerwyn Price laid down an early marker.

Back-to-back 100-plus checkouts saw Gurney get off to a blistering start against Cross and lead 4-0, but the former world champion clawed his way back to parity and it soon looked like a game that could go all the way. Cross though was back as firm favourite when he hit a stunning 170 finish to draw level at 7-7 but the next two legs went to Gurney in a see-saw encounter, Cross rattling off the next three to lead for the very first time at 10-9. But Gurney stepped up when it counted, hitting 64 to send the match into extra legs, 96 to break throw, and then pinning tops with his first match dart to seal a fabulous victory.

GURNEY WINS A THRILLER!



Daryl Gurney avenges his 2019 semi-final defeat to Rob Cross as he comes through the first tie-break of the tournament!



📺 https://t.co/DTtJ9feFOI | #WMDarts R1 pic.twitter.com/7AZvRhcm6A — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 15, 2023

Price on the money Back-to-back upsets looked plausible when Stephen Bunting led Price 2-0, but from 3-3 it was one-way traffic as Price put in the dominant performance of the night. Though not at his absolute best, the Welshman hit finishes of 80 and 100 against an opponent whose checkout attempts became worse as the match progressed.