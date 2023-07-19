Darts results: Jonny Clayton books place in World Matchplay quarter-finals as Peter Wright bows out to Ryan Searle

Clayton, who also weighed in with finishes of 156 and 125, pinned 58% of his doubles during the 11-6 triumph that sees him book his place in the last eight at the Winter Gardens for the first time in his sixth appearance in Blackpool.

The Welshman averaged 101.9 and hit three 100+ checkouts including the Big Fish of 170 as he put the Belgian to the sword with a ruthless display of finishing.

THE BIG FISH FROM CLAYTON 🎣 Truly INCREDIBLE finishing from Jonny Clayton as he pins the biggest finish of the lot to lead 3-1! 📺 https://t.co/DTtJ9feFOI | #WMDarts R2 pic.twitter.com/z6NU27yJzJ

Speaking afterwards, he told Sky Sports: “I knew I had to play well here tonight. Thank God, my darts went good.

“Dimitri gave me a few chances and a few shots, but listen, the ton-pluses always look good and they always feel good, so I’m glad to get over that line.”

All of the world's top four are now out after Peter Wright joined Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith through the exit door following an 11-8 defeat to Ryan Searle, who will next meet Clayton.

Snakebite wasn't widely expected to challenge for the Phil Taylor Trophy after a disappointing few months and he could only average 92 in another below-par display.

Searle, who hadn't won a match in either of his two previous appearances at the World Matchplay, averaged 95.22 and hit six of the nine maximums in the match he was comfortably controlling at 8-4 up before Wright launched a mini comeback in vain.

Searle told Sky Sports: “I’m going to have to try to book a hotel now because I’m meant to be leaving on Friday. I have to try to find somewhere to stay.

“That’s unbelievable, really. That was such a scrappy game compared to Monday. We both gave each other chances and in the end, I was lucky enough to take mine.

“I didn’t expect an easy game, obviously. He’s not been in the best form, but you never know when he’s going to just turn a switch and turn it around. It was quite nervy at the end there, but I’m just happy to get over the line.”

New tournament favourite Luke Humphries survived a huge scare against Dirk van Duijvenbode to claim a thrilling 14-12 victory.

The Dutchman raced into a 3-0 lead, but found himself level at 5-5 as both players scored heavily, but missed doubles.

Humphries had to scrap his way back once again and produced an 11-dart leg to reduce the deficit to 9-7, only for his opponent to produce a 10-darter in the next.

However, he held his nerve to level at 10-10 to set up a tense conclusion before going on to win in a classic.