Ryan Searle
Ryan Searle

Darts results: Ryan Searle stars on night three of the World Matchplay

By Sporting Life
22:06 · MON July 17, 2023

Ryan Searle ruined Raymond van Barneveld's Matchplay return with a scintillating performance on Monday night.

Averaging more than 105, Searle romped to a 10-4 win which sets up a mouthwatering second-round clash with Peter Wright, who beat Andrew Gilding by the same scoreline.

Searle recovered from a sloppy start with three 13-dart legs to move into a 4-2 lead, then took out 100 for a 12-darter to really stamp his authority on the match.

With van Barneveld struggling to score, an 11-dart leg soon followed and while there was a brief hiccup when the winning line appeared, Searle was able to pin double 18 for a convincing victory.

While he was understandably pleased, Wright was less than impressed with his own display, which saw him mix seven maximums and three 100-plus finishes with some decidedly modest darts at times.

Asked what pleased him in his performance, Wright said: "None of it! I liked the outfit... !

"The fans got behind me and it's nice to be back on this stage. Andrew is a fantastic player, he used to beat me all the time. Thank god he didn't turn up there.

"Nowhere near (his best). I switched back to my old darts after the first set because I thought it was going to be warmer than it was and I couldn't get them to drop. I went back to my old set, standard flight, and it just made them drop a little bit more which got me through."

Wright had trailed 2-0 before finishes of 107 and 104 in quick succession gave him a 3-2 lead, and he won seven out of the next nine legs to book a meeting with Searle.

Earlier, Dimitri Van den Bergh beat Ross Smith 10-8, averaging in excess of 100 in a free-flowing match which could've gone either way despite the Belgian's superior scoring.

Smith led 4-2 early but from the moment Van den Bergh levelled at 4-4 it was nip and tuck, the pair separated by a single leg at most until Dancing Dimitri powered to the line from 8-8.

Monday's World Matchplay results

Monday July 17 (1900 BST)
First Round (best of 19 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-8 Ross Smith
  • Ryan Searle 10-4 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Peter Wright 10-4 Andrew Gilding
  • Jonny Clayton v Gabriel Clemens

