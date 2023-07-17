Darts results: Ryan Searle stars on night three of the World Matchplay

While he was understandably pleased, Wright was less than impressed with his own display, which saw him mix seven maximums and three 100-plus finishes with some decidedly modest darts at times.

With van Barneveld struggling to score, an 11-dart leg soon followed and while there was a brief hiccup when the winning line appeared, Searle was able to pin double 18 for a convincing victory.

Searle recovered from a sloppy start with three 13-dart legs to move into a 4-2 lead, then took out 100 for a 12-darter to really stamp his authority on the match.

Averaging more than 105, Searle romped to a 10-4 win which sets up a mouthwatering second-round clash with Peter Wright, who beat Andrew Gilding by the same scoreline.

Asked what pleased him in his performance, Wright said: "None of it! I liked the outfit... !

"The fans got behind me and it's nice to be back on this stage. Andrew is a fantastic player, he used to beat me all the time. Thank god he didn't turn up there.

"Nowhere near (his best). I switched back to my old darts after the first set because I thought it was going to be warmer than it was and I couldn't get them to drop. I went back to my old set, standard flight, and it just made them drop a little bit more which got me through."

Wright had trailed 2-0 before finishes of 107 and 104 in quick succession gave him a 3-2 lead, and he won seven out of the next nine legs to book a meeting with Searle.

Earlier, Dimitri Van den Bergh beat Ross Smith 10-8, averaging in excess of 100 in a free-flowing match which could've gone either way despite the Belgian's superior scoring.

Smith led 4-2 early but from the moment Van den Bergh levelled at 4-4 it was nip and tuck, the pair separated by a single leg at most until Dancing Dimitri powered to the line from 8-8.

Monday's World Matchplay results

Monday July 17 (1900 BST)

First Round (best of 19 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-8 Ross Smith

Ryan Searle 10-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright 10-4 Andrew Gilding

Jonny Clayton v Gabriel Clemens

