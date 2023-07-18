Darts results: Joe Cullen stuns Gerwyn Price at the World Matchplay with a 112 checkout in a tie-break

After the first three legs went with throw, Price missed two darts at double 10 when trying to take out 64 and Cullen promptly completed an incredible victory with a show-stopping 112 checkout.

Cullen punished him by pinning the bull himself for an 81 finish as the match headed into an absorbing tie-break.

The Rockstar led 5-2 and 8-5 before the Iceman staged a stirring fightback which saw him win five legs on the trot before spurning one match dart at the bullseye when 10-9 up.

CULLEN BEATS PRICE IN A THRILLER! 🎸 A magical moment as Joe Cullen takes out 112 to win a tie-break against Gerwyn Price in a Winter Gardens classic! 📺 https://t.co/DTtJ9ffdEg | #WMDarts R2 pic.twitter.com/pP30YH4Wkq

“I think I’ve got a score to settle with myself. I’ve lost so many amazing games on the big stage, so it was about time I came out on the right end of one.”

“I don’t think Gerwyn played at his best and I think subconsciously I gave him too much respect, but I’m pleased with where my game is at, and when I needed it most, I excelled.

“At times my form deserted me, but I think I earned that,” said Cullen, who also beat Price at the Winter Gardens back in 2018.

Price averaged 100.31 compared to Cullen's 94.33 and hit 11 of the 18 maximums - but difference in doubling was key as the Englishman pinned 13 of his 22 attempts as his opponent missed 16 of his 27.

SKIN-SAVER FROM CULLEN! Cullen nails the bull to save his tournament after Price missed a match dart at the same target! 📺 https://t.co/DTtJ9ffdEg | #WMDarts R2 pic.twitter.com/xmOQABKqio

Cullen’s reward is a last eight showdown against Daryl Gurney, who became the first player to claim a trio of wins over Gary Anderson on the World Matchplay stage.

Anderson averaged 102, but he was unable to contend with Gurney’s sustained brilliance, as the Northern Irishman averaged 104 and converted 11 of his 16 attempts at double to triumph.

Gurney produced a flawless display of doubling to storm 5-0 ahead, and he continued the procession with a sublime ten-darter before Anderson opened his account with a 121 checkout in leg seven.

However, Gurney refused to relent, following up legs of 13 and 15 darts with a clinical 100 kill to stretch his lead to 9-3, before landing a brace of holds to close out a comprehensive 11-4 victory.

“I was so focused tonight,” admitted Gurney, a two-time finalist at the Empress Ballroom. “I knew when I got a chance I had to take it, and I’m so proud of the way I approached that game.

“I definitely believe I’ve got another TV title in me and this format lends itself to my game, but I have to reset now and produce my best in the quarter-finals."

Dobey delight as Bully Boy exits

Michael Smith’s bid for a maiden World Matchplay crown was curtailed by a deadly Chris Dobey, who won nine of the last 11 legs to reach the last eight at this event for the first time in his career.

World number one Smith looked imperious in racing 3-0 and 5-2 ahead, but three missed darts for a 6-2 advantage turned the tide, as Dobey followed up 72 and 130 finishes to level at five apiece.

The Masters champion continued his remarkable run of finishing to make it seven legs without reply, taking out another 72 finish, followed by a 110 checkout and a double-double 94 to storm 9-5 ahead.

Smith finally stopped the rot to preserve his slender hopes, before Dobey capped off a remarkable comeback with 15 and 16-dart holds to celebrate a landmark victory.

“I’m overwhelmed. Playing one of your best mates on stage is never going to be easy,” admitted Dobey, who now takes on his stablemate Nathan Aspinall for a place in the semi-finals.

“I don’t think I was in the game early doors. I’m not sure how I was level at 5-5, and that gave me the motivation to kick on, and when I got in front I didn’t let him back in.

“It’s a great feeling when you get nights like this. If my finishing is there I know I’m going to be hard to beat, and tonight was that night."

Four of the world’s top five have now been dumped out of this year’s showpiece, with 2021 champion Peter Wright the highest seed left standing at the Winter Gardens.

In the evening’s other last 16 tie, Nathan Aspinall moved through to his third consecutive World Matchplay quarter-final with a hard-fought 11-9 victory against 2022 semi-finalist Danny Noppert.

There was little to separate the pair in the early exchanges, until Aspinall ended a run of five consecutive breaks by following up an 11-darter in leg nine with a comfortable hold to lead 6-4.

Aspinall retained his two-leg buffer before Noppert fired in legs of 12 and 13 darts to level at 9-9, only for the Stockport star to reply with back-to-back legs of his own to confirm his progress.

“That was so tough - I was battling with myself up there,” revealed Aspinall, who averaged 98 and crashed in eight 180s to register a third consecutive win over the Dutchman.

“I’ve not felt comfortable in either of my games, but I feel good in myself. It’s hard to explain.

“I’m confident, I’m happy and I’m buzzing to be playing, I’m not just playing as well as I’d like. Having said that, I’ve still averaged 98 in both games, so I’m going to take the positives.”

World Matchplay: Tuesday results & Wednesday schedule

Tuesday July 18 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Daryl Gurney 11-4 Gary Anderson

Danny Noppert 8-11 Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price 11-13 Joe Cullen

Michael Smith 7-11 Chris Dobey

Wednesday July 19 (1900 BST)

Second Round (best of 21 legs)

TV Channel: Sky Sports

Peter Wright v Ryan Searle

Jonny Clayton v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Brendan Dolan v Damon Heta

Luke Humphries v Dirk Van Duijvenbode

Darts: Related content