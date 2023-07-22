Darts results: Jonny Clayton and Luke Humphries book semi-final spots at World Matchplay

Humphries, meanwhile, will also feature in his first semi-final at the Empress Ballroom, after defying a late fightback from Damon Heta to celebrate a remarkable 16-13 victory.



However, Clayton stole the show on a thrilling Friday night in Blackpool, fending off a spirited Searle to continue his bid to lift the coveted Phil Taylor Trophy on Sunday.



The pair made an electric start to the contest, before Clayton followed up a trademark 121 finish in leg eight with a 13-dart break - the first of the contest.



Searle responded with a 121 finish of his own to restore parity at five apiece, and the monopoly with the throw continued as the Somerset star edged into an 8-7 lead.



However, Clayton seized the initiative during a sensational seven-leg spell, winning six of those legs and converting 124, 100 and 122 combinations to establish a 13-9 cushion.



Despite his blistering start to the tie, Searle’s sensational scoring began to waver in the latter stages, and Clayton maintained control to continue his ground-breaking run at the Empress Ballroom.



“What a game - that was brilliant,” reflected Clayton, who has won more televised titles than the rest of the semi-finalists combined.



“It’s always a great feeling to hit the big finishes, and that really helped me out tonight.



“Ryan is one of the nicest guys on tour and he’s a cracking dart player. We have great respect for each other, so I’m chuffed to get over that winning line."



Clayton added: “I’m doing this for my dad. He’s not well at all, so it would mean everything for me to win this title.



"It means a lot to me for a lot of different reasons. My dad's my biggest fan and he's wishing me on so I want to do this for him.



"I'm fighting until the end - it would mean everything to win; for my family, my friends and obviously my dad, hopefully it's going to be my year."



Elsewhere, Humphries survived a late scare in his victory over former World Cup winner Heta, in a contest featuring 20 breaks of throw - a World Matchplay record.