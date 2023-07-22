Darts results: Jonny Clayton to face Nathan Aspinall in World Matchplay final

Aspinall had earlier thumped Joe Cullen 17-9 but by far the pick of Saturday's games came afterwards, as Humphries and Clayton proved hard to separate before the Welshman clinically got the job done at the death.

Humphries held the upper hand through the middle of the match but couldn't shake off The Ferret, who twice went two breaks down but on each occasion quickly got back to within a single leg.

Humphries hit double 10 to move 11-9 in front heading into the final interval and again restored his two-leg lead when Clayton missed bullseye for just the second time this week after he'd been presented with a chance to level the scores.

Clayton managed to hold throw under pressure to again keep within touching distance and then in leg 24 hit tops with his final dart to level the match at 12-12, each player having managed four breaks of throw to this point.

Clayton went on to hold throw to lead for the first time since the end of the seventh leg and now the momentum was his, swinging his way and forcing the pressure in the opposite direction and onto the shoulders of Humphries.